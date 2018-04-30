Best Putters 2018: The finest clubs for cutting your score on the greens

best overall putter Titleist SC Newport 2 2016 The Titleist SC Newport 2 2016 is our pick for best overall putter. It's a great putter on virtually any lie, making it a great all-rounder. The 30% reduction in vibrations makes a big difference, too. £299.99

We asked the experts at our sister site, Golf Monthly , for their recommendations and advice on the best putters on the market this year. Their team of expert coaches has tested every type of putter under the sun, including models from recent launches from the likes of Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, Ping and TaylorMade.

How we test putters

We test all types of putter including blade, mid-mallet or mallet. All the putters in this round-up are thoroughly tested by our team of experts. We judge putters on their looks, feel and roll from their more compact collections.

best value putter Callaway Golf Odyssey O-Works Versa R-Line Mallet Superstroke Slim 2.0 This gets our pick for best value due to its competitive price to performance ratio. This putter is designed to naturally rotate, so will appeal to golfers with arcing strokes. £189.00

During testing we also check how variations in design can impact performance – counter balanced versions, which feature a heavier head and grip can increase overall stability and promote a smoother tempo, for example.

Scotty Cameron Select

Four-way sole balancing means the putters are balanced from face to cavity, and from heel to toe. This creates a putter that sits perfectly square at address to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie. Thinned topline appearances give each head a slightly rounder radius, while plumbing neck dimensions, edges and angles have been squared up for a cleaner look from address. Improved sound and feel are also the result of up to 30% more vibration dampening material connecting the face inlays with the putter bodies.

Buy Now: Scotty Cameron Select for £299.99 from American Golf

Odyssey O-Works

New for 2018 are 12 O-Works Black putters and six additional O-Works Red head shapes, all of which feature Microhinge Face Insert Technology that helps impart more topspin at impact for an earlier, truer roll. The new shapes include the Jailbird Mini and #1 Wide S. The new Black and Red ranges also feature new ‘toe-down’ mallets designed to naturally rotate like a blade to appeal to golfers with arcing strokes who have historically struggled for consistency with face-balanced mallets.

Buy Now: Odyssey O-Works for £189 / $179 from Amazon

TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

The mallet putter that took the tour by storm in 2017 has returned this year with additional hosel and sightline options, to suit even more visual preferences and stroke types. These high MOI mallets incorporate a milled aluminum Pure Roll insert to promote better forward roll, increased directional accuracy and improved distance control. Vibration damping PU foam embedded between the body and frame delivers enhanced sound and feel, and Moveable Weight Technology allows for the player to adjust weight settings to desired headweights.

Buy Now: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red for £213 / $299 from Amazon



Ping Vault 2.0

These 100% benefit from a new custom-weighting system that helps you personalise your swingweight and feel. The new system provides sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15g heavier) and aluminum (15g lighter) so you can match a model to your balance preferences. Precision-milled TR grooves aid consistent speeds across the putter face. Alongside the three sole weight options are three premium finish options – Stealth, Platinum or Copper – and six different heads.

Buy Now: Ping Vault 2.0 for £275 from American Golf



Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin

A customised Speed Optimised Milling pattern on each of the six head shapes helps putts roll to the same distance regardless of where they’re struck on the face. Each head shape’s milling pattern is customised as MOI differences mean they each needs a different ball speed correction. The sightlines are raised 21.35mm off the ground — the exact radius of a golf ball — for more accurate alignment regardless of your address position. Cleveland says the new 50 per cent higher contrast sightlines make this process even easier.

Buy Now: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin for £105/ $143 from Amazon



Toulon Design

Coming under the Odyssey umbrella, Toulon Design putters are a premium line that features seven models – five blades (Madison, Austin, Columbus, Long Island and San Diego) and two face-balanced mallets (Memphis and Indianapolis) said to benefit from the best materials, craftsmanship, visual appeal and technology. One of the key visible features is the new Deep Diamond Mill face pattern, precision-milled into the face of each soft 303 stainless steel head. This pattern channels impact vibration away from your ears to produce a slightly softer, yet still crisp, solid sound with good feel.

Buy Now: Toulon Design for £450 / $399 from Amazon



Scotty Cameron Futura

Each model in the new 2017 Scotty Cameron Futura collection has wrap-around face-sole construction milled from lighter aluminium that moves weight back and to the perimeter to increase the putters’ resistance to twisting. A built-in vibration dampening system also connects the face-sole component to the stainless steel frame, producing a more responsive feel. Models available are the 5CB, 5MB, 5W, 5S, 6M, 6M Dual Balance and 7M, with the higher numbers indicating larger head sizes.

Buy Now: Scotty Cameron Futura for £299 from American Golf



TaylorMade TP Collection

As used by Sergio Garcia to win the Dubai Desert Classic, the TP putters are available in March and feature a new Pure Roll insert made from a soft polymer with 45° grooves that aid a soft feel and smoother forward roll respectively. The Juno and Soto are classic blades with heel-toe weighting, while the Mullen and Berwick are the mallet options. They will come with a stock Lamkin Sink Rubber grip (£199) or an optional upgraded SuperStroke 1.0 GT Pistol grip (£219).

Buy Now: TaylorMade TP Collection for £238 / £219 from Amazon

Evnroll ER Series

Five new models have been added to the popular ER range. They are the ER1.2 Tour Blade, ER2cs, ER3 WingBlade, ER7cs and the ER9 -10K Extreme, available in two hosel configurations. They all feature unique milled faces engineered to deliver performance across the entire hitting area to increase accuracy and dispersion.

Buy Now: Evnroll ER Series for £373 / $359 from Amazon



Bettinardi Studio Stock Series

Boasting a Mercury Grey finish for a confidence-inspiring look at address, the new Studio Stock Series incorporates F.I.T (Feel Impact Technology) Face milling, where material is removed from the face in order to produce a softer feel at impact. Available in a variety of shapes including an Arm lock and centre-shafted options.

Buy Now: Bettinardi Studio Stock Series for £386 / $399 Amazon

Ping Sigma G

A new multi-piece face Pebax elastomer, a material commonly used on the soles of athletic shoes for its elasticity properties, offers lightweight, high-energy return for a soft yet responsive feel on the new Ping Sigma G flatsticks.

Ping Sigma G putter review

Ping’s True Roll Face Technology pattern varies in depth and covers the entire face to ensure putts roll at consistent speeds, wherever they are struck on the face, for better distance control. The range features 16 head options in either a Platinum or Black Nickel finish as well as two grip options.

Buy Now: Ping Sigma G for £169 from American Golf

Cameron and Crown

In the unique Cameron and Crown range, putting legend Scotty Cameron has redesigned some of his most-trusted models at 33” and specifically weighted for players who prefer shorter putters.

Buy Now: Cameron and Crown for £335 from American Golf

Those are Golf Monthly’s picks of the best putters currently available. If you’re still unsure what you’re after make sure to check out our putter buying guide below.

Best Putters 2018 – What To Consider

Shaft length

The length of your putter will dictate your posture and, in turn, where your eyes are at address. Getting it right will help you monitor face alignment.

Head type

Ideally yours should suit your swing arc, plus your strengths and weaknesses. Mallets tend to offer extra stability, but can come at the cost of feel.

Your preferences

Putting is a confidence game, so you need to like the shape, finish and sightlines on your putter, as well as its weight and feel.

For more great golfing recommendations, check out Golf Monthly.