Best Pillow 2024: Ensure a good night’s sleep with our top five choices
A good pillow is a necessity for a comfortable night’s sleep. If you’ve been finding yourself waking up with aches and pains or even at 3am feeling hot and sweaty, then these are signs that your pillow could do with an upgrade.
With numerous options available, from super soft to firm and supportive pillows, to the budget friendly or more premium offerings, it can be difficult to work out which pillow is best-suited for you.
To remove the guesswork out of deciding, we’ve listed our top-rated pillows here. All pillows that have made it onto this list have been rigorously tested for comfort, support and heat-management.
If you’re looking for a total bedroom upgrade, be sure to visit our best mattress list too.
Best pillows at a glance:
- Best overall: Simba Hybrid Pillow – check price
- Best soft pillow: Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow – check price
- Best firm pillow: Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow – check price
- Best pillow for neck support: Groove Pillow – check price
- Best budget pillow: Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillow – check price
How we test:
To test we use each one as our main pillow for the review period. We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept to check the pillow’s support. Finally, we use a thermal camera to assess how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep.
Simba Hybrid Pillow
Best overall
Pros
- Customisable height and softness
- Very comfortable
- Supportive
Cons
- Expensive
The Simba Hybrid Pillow is a synthetic and cruelty-free option that delivers a feather-like feel, and an easy contender for the best pillow we’ve tested yet.
In lieu of a traditional pillow structure are Simba’s open-cell foam cubes, known as Nanocube. Much like the open-cell technology found in Simba’s mattresses, such as the Hybrid Pro, Nanocubes are designed to be comfortable and supportive while improving airflow.
Each Nanocube compresses down once pressure is added but springs back to its original shape when weight is removed.
When all the included Nanocubes are inside the Simba Hybrid Pillow, we found it feels quite firm and is almost too big to fit into a regular pillowcase. However, Simba usefully includes a mesh bag for keeping excess Nanocubes, meaning you can tailor the pillow’s height and firmness according to how you sleep.
On one side of the pillow is the Simba Stratos layer which absorbs, stores and dissipates heat on demand. The other side is a breathable, cotton layer.
We found that not only does the Simba Hybrid Pillow offer an experience as close to a feather pillow as you can get with a synthetic option but the Nanocubes are still supportive enough to keep your neck straight and are more comfortable than a firmer memory foam offering.
We determined in our tests that the pillow was able to remove heat entirely after just four minutes, which is much better than most memory foams that tend to retain heat.
If you want the feel of a feather pillow but would prefer a cruelty-free, synthetic offering then the Simba Hybrid Pillow is perfect for you. Not only does it provide comfort and support, but it’s adjustable to best suit exactly how you sleep.
Reviewer: David Ludlow
Full review: Simba Hybrid Pillow review
Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow
Best soft pillow
Pros
- Feather-like feel
- Gets rid of heat quickly
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Too soft for some
If you’re a front sleeper and don’t require as much support or just like to sleep with multiple pillows, then the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow is a great soft option.
If you suffer with neck aches and require more support then this may not be the best option, as although it initially inflates to a thick size, putting any weight on it will cause it to significantly compress.
Inside are two separate Aero Soft-filled mini pillows, with the case containing microfibre filling on both sides. These internal pillows can be removed so you can sleep with just one or both depending on what feels better to you. We found keeping both pillows inside was optimum, as removing one made the whole thing too thin.
Both pillows are machine washable, which is a useful touch that takes the hassle out of cleaning.
We measured the pillow with a thermal camera to assess its ability to manage heat and were impressed as it only took a few minutes for heat to dissipate. This is largely thanks to the microfibre filling which removes heat faster than memory foam options.
If you sleep best with a soft pillow or you plan on using this alongside a firmer one, then the Emma Premium Microfibre is a great choice.
Reviewer: David Ludlow
Full review: Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow review
Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow
Best firm pillow
Pros
- Adjustable
- Soft yet supportive
- Easy to look after
Cons
- Doesn’t dissipate heat fast
Made up of three removable internal layers, the Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow offers firm support with a touch of softness.
Inside the main cover are the three separate layers, consisting of two Simba Renew pillows which are made of soft fibres to give a more traditional pillow feel, and one Aerocoil layer that uses micro springs found in Simba’s mattress. When all three layers are inside, the pillow is quite high and we found it was difficult to get it into a regular pillow case.
Even so, as they are removable, you can adjust the layers to suit how you sleep. For example, Simba recommends side-sleepers should use all three but the combination can be adjusted due to preference, such as having the Aerocoil at the top to make the pillow feel firmer.
For back sleepers, Simba recommends using just one Renew layer alongside the firm Aerocoil layer. We wouldn’t recommend this pillow at all for front sleepers, as it’s just too firm.
Externally the Simba Hybrid Firm uses the same cover as the Simba Hybrid Pillow, with one side boasting the Stratos layer, which helps regulate heat to keep you cool, and the other side an ethically sourced cotton top.
We found that although the pillow did manage heat fairly well, it still retained and took longer to dissipate fully than the Simba Hybrid Pillow.
Overall we appreciated the ability to adjust the firmness and height of the pillow with the changeable layers. This is a great choice for anyone who wants a firm pillow, however if you’re a front sleeper then we’d suggest something softer such as the Simba Hybrid Pillow.
Reviewer: David Ludlow
Full review: Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow review
Groove Pillow
Best pillow for neck support
Pros
- Very supportive
- Washable cover
- Smart design
Cons
- Felt better for back sleepers
Those with bad necks and backs will appreciate the Groove Pillow as, thanks to its rigid design and dip in the centre of the supportive foam, it will support your head in the correct place during the night.
It may sound restrictive but we found the Groove Pillow to be surprisingly comfortable, although it is quite firm it might take some getting used to.
The dip in the middle (also known as a groove) is key to providing support, with Groove explaining that back sleepers should lie with their neck in the dip while side sleepers should press their shoulder up to the side.
It’s worth noting that if you do tend to move a lot in your sleep, then you may lose the benefits that the Groove Pillow provides.
Naturally as a memory foam pillow, we found that the Groove tends to retain heat. Unfortunately this is typical of memory foam, so if you tend to overheat during the night then we’d suggest an entirely different pillow.
If you do have a bad neck or back and want some extra support, then we’d seriously recommend the Groove Pillow as it keeps your head and neck in the correct position. However its rigid body and fixed sleeping position may not suit everyone, especially those who tend to move around a lot in their sleep.
Reviewer: David Ludlow
Full review: Groove Pillow review
Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows
Best budget pillow
Pros
- Soft and comfortable
- Springs back into shape
- Excellent price
Cons
- Cover not washable
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a comfortable night’s sleep. The Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows not only has a reasonable RRP but comes as a pack of two as standard.
The fibre filling gives the pillow its shape and soft feel which we found is reminiscent of a feather pillow, as it’s soft enough to sink into but still provides support. For a pair of pillows under £30, this is a great achievement.
As the pillow isn’t adjustable it may not suit everyone, particularly if you need slightly firmer support. Even so, a small additional pillow underneath can help.
Although you can spot wash the pillows by hand to remove any stains, Utopia Bedding recommends avoiding submerging them in water. This is worth keeping in mind as if you want to keep the pillows as fresh as possible then you should also invest in a washable pillow protector.
In our tests we were impressed with how well the pillows dealt with heat. As the filling is made of fibre, it removes heat much more effectively than a memory foam pillow. In fact after just three minutes we found the pillow returned to a uniform heat.
Not only are the Utopia Bedding Pillows great value but they also provide comfort, support and maintain their shape over time too.
Reviewer: David Ludlow
Full review: Utopia Bedding Queen Size Hotel Quality Pillows review
We also considered…
FAQs
This depends on your sleeping position, as the way you sleep affects how your spine will need to be kept aligned.
For example side sleepers would best suit a memory foam pillow which is designed to cushion pressure points and keep your spine aligned, whereas front sleepers require a much softer pillow with minimal height.
It is advised that you should replace your pillow every two to three years as over time pillows will lose their shape and won’t support you as well as they once did. However, if you start noticing aches and pains in the morning or you simply don’t feel comfortable while in bed, then this is a sign that you should change your pillows.
If your pillow isn’t machine washable then you should also invest in a washable pillow protector, in order to prolong its life and quality.
While generally this is down to personal preference, most experts suggest using just one high-quality and supportive pillow to ensure a good night’s sleep. Sleeping with more than one can lead to discomfort and alignment issues.