Best Pillow 2024: Ensure a good night’s sleep with our top five choices

Pros Customisable height and softness

Very comfortable

Supportive Cons Expensive

The Simba Hybrid Pillow is a synthetic and cruelty-free option that delivers a feather-like feel, and an easy contender for the best pillow we’ve tested yet.

In lieu of a traditional pillow structure are Simba’s open-cell foam cubes, known as Nanocube. Much like the open-cell technology found in Simba’s mattresses, such as the Hybrid Pro, Nanocubes are designed to be comfortable and supportive while improving airflow.

Each Nanocube compresses down once pressure is added but springs back to its original shape when weight is removed.

When all the included Nanocubes are inside the Simba Hybrid Pillow, we found it feels quite firm and is almost too big to fit into a regular pillowcase. However, Simba usefully includes a mesh bag for keeping excess Nanocubes, meaning you can tailor the pillow’s height and firmness according to how you sleep.

On one side of the pillow is the Simba Stratos layer which absorbs, stores and dissipates heat on demand. The other side is a breathable, cotton layer.

We found that not only does the Simba Hybrid Pillow offer an experience as close to a feather pillow as you can get with a synthetic option but the Nanocubes are still supportive enough to keep your neck straight and are more comfortable than a firmer memory foam offering.

We determined in our tests that the pillow was able to remove heat entirely after just four minutes, which is much better than most memory foams that tend to retain heat.

If you want the feel of a feather pillow but would prefer a cruelty-free, synthetic offering then the Simba Hybrid Pillow is perfect for you. Not only does it provide comfort and support, but it’s adjustable to best suit exactly how you sleep.

Reviewer: David Ludlow

Full review: Simba Hybrid Pillow review