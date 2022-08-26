 large image

Best photo printer 2022: Top printers for photos

Reece Bithrey
Contributor

If you want a printer for spefically printing out snaps, then you’ll want to check out the very best photo printer options.

Deciding which one to go for can be a bit of a minefield, given all of the things you need to consider. Handily, we’ve decided to weigh in and help out. Our team of experts test multiple printers a year, taking into account print quality, as well as running costs, general design, and more. And based on these test results and reviews, we’ve assembled this list of the very best.

Of course, everyone will have different budgets and needs for a printer. Therefore, we’ve made sure to include a variety of options, ranging from those that use ink bottles for affordable running costs to cartridge-based options with cheaper upfront fees.

If you can’t see a photo printer you like right now, be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with new entries as more printers pass through the Trusted Labs in 2022 and beyond. And for more of a general look, be sure to check out our list of the best printers money can buy.

Best printers at a glance

  • Best overall photo printer: Canon Pixma GS650 – check price
  • Best versatile photo printer: Epson EcoTank ET-2750 – check price
  • Best budget photo printer: Canon Pixma TS205 – check price
  • Great long term cost: Canon Pixma G550 – check price

How we test

Learn more about how we test printers

Every printer we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including print quality, speed and cost. These include first-time setup, changing respective cartridges, and measuring key things such as print speed and quality with a range of different paper types, including plain and photo.

We’ll also compare the features with other printers at the same price point to see if you’re getting good value for your money. We’ve also calculated how much it would cost to replace the cartridge or refill the ink in order to see how much the printer will cost you in the long term.

Canon PIXMA G650

Canon PIXMA G650

Best overall photo printer
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Low running costs
  • Strong photo and scan quality
  • Decent plain paper prints

Cons

  • Expensive to buy
  • Slow, especially on plain paper
  • No automatic double-sided printing

For the best overall printer we’ve used for printing out photos, look no further than the Canon PIXMA G650.

This is especially thanks to the fact it offers a six-ink setup, offering two additional bottles, compared to more standard printers, in the form of another grey and red. The enables the printer to offer a wider array of colours, as well as better shade control, resulting in some brilliant printed photos. We found the G650’s dyes to be perfect for photo paper too.

The trade off for such good photo paper printers is that the G650 is one of the slowest document printers we’ve tested. If you need to have those photos or text in a rush, you may want to look elsewhere. In addition, functions such as duplex (double sided) printing or faxing aren’t here, but you do get an especially speedy scanner that, in testing, proved to have some great colour reproduction.

This is also an affordable printer to run thanks to low running costs – the G650 comes with a set of ink bottles that can print up to 8000 colour pages or 3800 postcard size photos. And with replacement bottles costing £11, each picture will cost around 2p a go, which is fantastic value. The fact these are refillable is also beneficial to the environment with them potentially stopping a lot of plastic going into landfill.

Reviewer: Simon Handby
Full review: Canon PIXMA G650 review

Epson EcoTank ET-2750

Epson EcoTank ET-2750

 Best versatile photo printer
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Incredibly cheap to run
  • Good print quality
  • Acceptable print speeds
  • Versatile and easy to use

Cons

  • High initial cost
  • No automatic document feeder

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is our pick for a photo printer that’s versatile enough to perform other tasks too.

As well as being a photo printer, the ET-2750 is also a decent scanner. This is one of the speedier prints we’ve tested too, taking 1 minute 13 seconds to print a colour photo on plain A4. On higher quality paper, it took around a few seconds longer. The print quality itself is excellent, with great results on glossy paper and higher-quality photo papers especially.

The Epson ET-2750 offers some of the cheapest per-print costs of any printer we’ve tested. Colour refills are £8.49 each, and with these, you’ll be able to get 6000 pages before needing a refill. For black ink, these retail for £13.99, although you’ll be able to get 7500 pages worth of print outs before needing to fill it up again. Epson’s EcoTank printers have always been some of the most economical out there, and the ET-2750 helps to prove that yet again.

At 5.5kg, it’s lightweight compared to other all-in-one printers, and with dimensions totalling 187 x 375 x 345mm, it’s also compact. This is also a smart printer, with oodles of connectivity on offer. The ET-2750 works with Apple AirPrint, as well as Epson’s own iPrint app too, which allows you to print directly from cloud storage services. You can even perform routine maintenance tasks such as nozzle and printhead cleaning, right from the comfort of your phone.

Reviewer: Thomas Newton
Full review: Epson EcoTank ET-2750 review

Canon Pixma TS205

Canon Pixma TS205

Best budget photo printer
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Very nice price tag
  • Easy to get up and running
  • Acceptable print quality

Cons

  • No Wi-Fi
  • No mobile apps
  • Slow printing speeds

The Canon Pixma TS205 is a good choice as a more affordable option for printing snaps.

Its print quality for general documents may be prone to smudging, but we found that photos printed on glossy paper looked excellent, with rich and natural colours. The same cannot be said for printed graphics, but for such an affordable printer, we found the photo printing quality to be more than good enough. As well as offering decent quality output, the print speeds for the TS205 are also okay, with a colour photo on plain A4 taking 46 seconds, while glossy photo paper output took nearly 4 minutes.

Print costs for the TS205 are in line with other affordable cartridge-based inkjet printers, with an average-per-page cost of 10p across black and colour ink – the black PG-545 cartridge will run you £16.49 for a 180 page yield, while a colour CL-546 cartridge will set you back £19.99 for the same yield. There are XL cartridges available for both black and colour that don’t cost too much more and offer nearly double the page yield, halving the cost per page.

This is also one of the lightest printers out there, with a total mass of just 2.5kg. Of course, as a single-purpose device, it’s not expected to weigh a ton, but that lightweight build still means it won’t be a pain to move around. This is also a good-looking printer too, and doesn’t look cheap in the slightest. While there isn’t a dedicated display for control, it’s still an easy printer to set up and use, with it being a case of downloading the right drivers for your operating system, installing them, and connecting the printer up.

Reviewer: Thomas Newton
Full review: Canon Pixma TS205 review

Canon PIXMA G550

Canon PIXMA G550

Great long-term cost
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Low running costs
  • Strong photo quality
  • Decent plain paper prints

Cons

  • Expensive to buy
  • Slow, especially on plain paper
  • No auto double-sided printing

The Canon Pixma G550 isn’t the best all-round photo printer avaiable, but we decided to include it on this list since it still offers affordable long-term running costs if you plan on printing out photos on a frequent basis.

This model utilises refillable bottles as opposed to cartridges, which immediately makes refills more cost effective. To boot, the G550’s bottles will last for either 3700 black pages or 8000 colour pages. It’s capable of 3800 10x15cm colour photos, giving you a cost per page of just 1.7p, which is some of the lowest we’ve ever seen. This is especially thanks to replacement bottles costing just £11.

As well as offering great value for money, the G550 delivers great quality printouts. This printer offers a six-ink setup, with an extra red and grey ink option, which helped to provide smooth shade transition in coloured printouts, as well as a neutral and exceptionally detailed greyscale print. While some of our colour samples may not be up to standard against other six-inkers, there’s a noticeable difference compared to more standard four-ink printers. Admittedly, it may not be the fastest printer in the world, with a print time of nearly seven minutes to print a single borderless A4 photo, but at least the results are good.

This is a remarkably simple printer, especially given it’s a single function device so you can’t copy or scan images. That being said, it does have a display alongside offering convenient control over key features with some actual buttons. The fact it’s a six-ink printer is also a handy given the extra oomph it gives to photos, as well as the fact the ink is refillable, saving waste and also saving you money with much lower printing costs than more standard cartridge-based inkjets.

Reviewer: Simon Handby
Full review: Canon Pixma G550 review

We also considered…

We've reviewed

See all reviews

FAQs

Which printer is best for printing photos?

For our money, the Canon Pixma G650 is the best overall photo printer you can buy, with high quality printouts, especially on glossy paper, as well as a convenient featureset and low running costs.

Is Epson EcoTank good for photos?

For what it’s worth, we’d say yes, especially given we’ve listed an Epson EcoTank (the ET-2750) above as a potential option for those wanting a versatile photo printer. Although it really does depend on the specific model.

Is laser or inkjet better for photos?

Inkjet printers are arguably better for printing photos, given that laser printers are traditionally more associated with large-scale text work, and for commercial image printing operations such as brochures and flyers.

Trusted Reviews test data

Printing A4 mono speed (single page)
Printing A4 mono speed (5 pages)
Printing A4 mono speed (20 pages)
Printing A4 colour speed (single page)
Printing A4 colour speed (5 pages)
Printing A4 colour speed (20 pages)
Canon PIXMA G650
33 sec
105 sec
405 sec
35 sec
125 sec
487 sec
Epson EcoTank ET-2750
5 sec
28.41 sec
164.22 sec
17.33 sec
71.31 sec
374.21 sec
Canon Pixma TS205
6 sec
38.78 sec
154.14 sec
31.24 sec
103.12 sec
524.91 sec
Canon PIXMA G550
31 sec
101 sec
401 sec
35 sec
101 sec
485 sec

Comparison specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Quiet Mark Accredited
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Ports
Connectivity
Ink Cartridge support
Printer Type
Scanner?
Ink Type
Canon PIXMA G650
£250
Unavailable
€357
Unavailable
Unavailable
Canon
No
445 x 340 x 167 MM
6.6 KG
2021
12/07/2022
#4620C008
USB
802.11b/g/n wireless, PictBridge Wi-Fi
GI-53 BK, C, M, Y, R, GY bottles
Colour
Yes
Bottle
Epson EcoTank ET-2750
£259.99
$340
Epson
x 347 x 187 MM
5.5 KG
26/05/2021
USB
Wi-Fi, USB
Bottles (Epson 102)
Colour
Yes
Bottle
Canon Pixma TS205
£69.97
$69.99
Canon
426 x 255 x 131 MM
2.5 KG
06/06/2021
TS205
USB
USB
Cartridges (PG-545 black, CL-546 colour)
Cartridge
Canon PIXMA G550
£175
Unavailable
€213
Unavailable
Unavailable
Canon
No
445 x 340 x 136 MM
5.1 KG
B093QFHMHH
2021
12/07/2022
4621C008
USB
802.11b/g/n/a wireless networking, PictBridge Wi-Fi
GI-53 BK, C, M, Y, R, GY
Colour
Bottle
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

