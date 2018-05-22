Best OnePlus 6 cases: All the official cases from OnePlus ranked

The OnePlus 6 is finally here and it’s a fantastic phone that’s easily the best yet from OnePlus. It has an entirely new design, improved cameras and high-end internals.

As with any new OnePlus phone, the company has launched a bunch of official OnePlus 6 cases to go with it. And considering the phone is now made out of glass, you’ll need case more than ever.

Silicone Protective Case Red

Our favourite OnePlus hue so far has to be the limited edition 5T in red. Thankfully with the seriously bright red case you can bring a bit of that magic back.

This silicone case covers the entire back and sides of the phone and offers good protection. It also adds some much needed grip to the phone, which can be a tad slippery thanks to all that glass.

The colour is the big winner here, though.

Sandstone Bumper case

When OnePlus launched its first phone it had a very unique textured back, almost like sandpaper. It was rough and while some hated it, it become very well liked amongst OnePlus die-hards.

The Sandstone option made a brief comeback with a special white edition for the 5T although the texture was a lot smoother. Sadly that’s not an option for the OnePlus (maybe we’ll see it down the road?) but at least there’s the Sandstone case.

Unlike the Silicon Protective case mentioned above, the bumper has cut-outs for the buttons and doesn’t offer quite as much overall protection. It is a lot slimmer though, meaning there’s less bulk added to the phone.

Nylon Bumper

While most of these styles of case were available on previous OnePlus devices, this Nylon on wasn’t. The back of this black case is heavily textured and is easily the grippiest of the bunch. It’s a shame then that the colour is slightly dull and it adds a lot of extra weight to the phone.

Karbon Bumper Case

While we’ve never seen the appeal of carbon style cases, the fact OnePlus keep churning them out with every launch clearly means fans are buying them.

Made in partnership with case make Evutec, this feels like the most rigid case of the bunch even though we’re not sold on the design. It lacks the hefty grip of the Nylon version, but still is an improvement over the phone without a case.

Ebony Wood Bumper Case

Another classic OnePlus case here, and again one that feels a bit old-fashioned. The stained wood look might have been cool five years ago, but not so much now.

This is the least attractive of the bunch and we think there could been both a much better overall design and a different style of wood. Still, if faux wood is your thing then there’s plenty of protection here and the case covers the entire and sides of the phone.

