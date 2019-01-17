Best Multi-Room Speakers 2019

Looking for the best multi-room speakers? We’ve narrowed it down to eight great multi-room options for every kind of household and budget

Sonos is no longer the only audio giant on a mission to dominate your house one room at a time. Bose, Naim, Samsung as well as a few lesser-known brands are exerting their multi-room chops, and the wider choice means a multi-room system is more affordable than ever.

There’s a lot more flexibility with setup these days too. None of the multi-room systems included require a hub; you simply download an app to connect the speakers to your home network – some will even stream via Bluetooth too.

1. Sonos

A great multi-room set-up that boasts voice control

Pros:

Large music streaming service support

Alexa functionality

Play: 5 and Play: 3 speakers can play stereo

Easy to use

Cons:

Lacks support for hi-res audio

Sonos offers a great variety of speaker options. There’s even an Alexa-toting smart speaker in the Sonos One.

Sonos speakers are easy to set up and connect to your home network quickly and easily. If you have a weak Wi-Fi signal, you can plug speakers directly into your router via an ethernet cable, or alternatively, grab the Sonos Boost.

You can choose to run music from your computer, but the best source of control is the Sonos app. Available for both Android and iOS, its clean, fresh interface and universal search function makes it super-easy to find your music.

With a comprehensive number of apps and a growing number of compatible speakers, Sonos is one of the best multi-room setups to invest in, and it’s still affordable – despite a slight post-Brexit price increase.

Prices: Play: 1 (£149), Play: 3 (£299), Play: 5 (£499), Playbar (£699), Playbase (£699), Sub (£699), Connect: Amp (£499), Connect (£349), Boost (£99), One (£199), Beam (£399)



2. Naim

One of the best-sounding multi-room systems

Pros:

Premium sound and design

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Naim Uniti products can be used as network servers

Cons:

Expensive

Naim is one of the most respected hi-fi brands. When it launched the Mu-So wireless speaker, that seemed a bold but brilliant step into the lifestyle market. Then came the smaller, cheaper Mu-So Qb and multi-room support via the excellent Naim app, and everything fell into place.

More recently Naim has bridged the gap between those two excellent speakers and its traditional hi-fi products by introducing the Uniti range. It features the fantastic Uniti Atom, a compact amplifier with multi-room smarts and the ability to be used as a server within a Naim system – plug a music-filled USB stick into it, or connect a Uniti Core hard drive, and the files can be streamed to your other Mu-So or Uniti devices.

The Naim system certainly isn’t cheap, but it’s also the best-sounding multi-room solution that still provides ease of set-up and operation. And it looks amazing.

Prices: Mu-So Qb (£649), Mu-So (£895), Uniti Atom (£1999), Uniti Star (£3499), Uniti Nova (£4199)

3. Ruark

Stylish and great sounding speakers

Pros:

Gorgeous design

Gorgeous sound

Input flexibility

Cons:

Sluggish app

R7 Mk3 is expensive

Ruark has a habit of making attractive, retro-styled speakers and radios – and making them sound great. Recently, Ruark has brought its offerings into the realm of wireless multiroom audio with the MRx, R2 Mk3 and R7 Mk3.

The MRx was our favourite home audio product of 2018 – it’s a great wireless streaming speaker with a multitude of sources: Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Deezer, Tidal, 3.5mm analogue, USB for hard drives and DLNA for network-stored music. You can stereo-pair it and it can also be used vertically in mono mode, making it a hugely versatile beast.

The R2 Mk3 is more of a bedside or kitchen radio in shape and function. The R7 Mk3 makes a great living room statement piece since it’s styled like an old radiogram. Both are also Wi-Fi connected. All three can be controlled by the Ruark Link app, which isn’t as slick as Sonos, but slick enough.

Prices: Ruark MRx (£399), Ruark R2 Mk3 (£419), Ruark R7 Mk3 (£2299)

4. Marshall

Attractive looking speakers with a big sound

Pros:

Retro styling

Flexible connectivity

Decent sound

Cons:

Sonos sounds better

Expensive

The Marshall multi-room system will appeal to those who enjoy the retro styling of Marshall’s inimitable amps, with a whole host of flexible connectivity and decent sound quality to back it up.

It’s made up of three speakers that sort of correspond to the Sonos way of doing things – the little Acton, the mid-size Stanmore and the larger Woburn.

Marshall uses Google Home to cast music direct from the streaming apps themselves, with Bluetooth connectivity to cover those unable to (like Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music). There’s also 3.5mm aux in connections for hardwiring devices.

It’s only problem is that it’s more expensive than the arguably better-sounding Sonos system.

Prices: Acton (£249), Stanmore (£349), Woburn (£479)

5. Samsung R-Series

A piece of cake to use with hi-res support as well

Pros:

360-degree speakers

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality

Touch controls

Hi-res audio support

Cons:

Sound lacks finesse

Samsung’s multi-room alternative to Sonos is wide-ranging and versatile, if not exactly cohesive when it comes to design.

The R1, R3 and R5 take on a more traditional cylindrical shape, while the R6 and R7 have a more futuristic orb design to deliver 360-degree punch.

The entire system is controlled via the Samsung Multiroom app, and the streaming magic happens over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Spotify, Deezer, Napster and the usual fare of apps are supported.

It’s a piece of cake getting your fleet of Samsung multi-room speakers singing in harmony throughout your house. While the R-Series is still available, but newer VL Series may pique your interest.

Prices: R1 (£149), R3 (£249), R5 (£249), R6 (£249), R7 (£299)

6. Riva Wand Series

Big sound from an underrated speaker brand

Pros:

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Google Home support

Quick and simple set-up

Varied feature set

Cons:

Arena loses composure at higher volumes

Riva isn’t as well-known and with a design that apes Sonos, it would be easy to dismiss them as an also-ran. Not only would that be short-sighted, it’d also be completely wrong.

Riva’s two-strong multi-room family offers a good choice for both smaller or larger rooms, and in both cases, gives Sonos a good run for its money in the sound department too.

The system mainly works on Google Home, and setup is quick and simple via the Google Home app. You then cast your music to the speakers directly from the streaming apps, including Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer, Google Play and Qobuz.

Unsupported services like Amazon Music and Apple Music can be played via Bluetooth, and there are also hardwired connections, including aux-in on both, and optical on the larger Riva Festival.

Prices: Riva Festival (£279), Riva Arena (£199)

7. Bose SoundTouch

Decent features and performance make it worth a look

Pros:

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality

OLED displays on the SoundTouch 20 and 30

Alexa voice control support

Cons:

Design is a bit bland

Perhaps best known for its noise-cancelling headphones, Bose has delivered a high-performing collection of multi-room speakers in its SoundTouch range. The system offers multi-room audio streaming via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth playback from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

There are three speaker models in the SoundTouch family, and the free SoundTouch app is available on both Android and iOS devices for remote control around the house.

One neat little feature is an array of six preset buttons on each speaker in the range, allowing you to jump directly to your favourite internet radio stations or playlists with a single press. You can quickly set up and change your favourite go-to stations using the app.

Prices: SoundTouch 10 (£169.95), SoundTouch 20 (£279.95), Soundtouch 30 (£499.95), SoundTouch SA-5 amplifier (£369.95)

8. Jam Smart Sound

Multi-room sound on a budget

Pros:

Affordable

Spotify, Tidal, Tunein support

Better suited for small rooms

Enjoyable sound

Cons:

Less variety than more expensive efforts

Not the most stylish looking

The Jam Smart Sound multi-room system features two speakers for round-the-house fun: Jam Rhythm and Jam Symphony. The mid-sized Rhythm is better suited to kitchens, bedrooms and offices, while the Symphony brings booming bass to larger spaces for double the price.

While Jam’s offering has less variety than some of the big multi-room families in this round-up, it comes with the perk of being the most affordable.

Control is via Jam’s app, available for both iOS and Android, and there’s also an intercom feature in case you need to announce home time to your party guests through your multi-room setup, Big Brother-style.

Prices: Jam Rhythm (£42), Jam Symphony (£49)

How to buy the best multi-room system

All of the multi-room speakers in our round-up are Android and iOS compatible, but it’s important to make sure the system you choose can stream the content you want. Some speakers will happily stream from any music app you like, while others are limited to the likes of Spotify, Deezer and Tidal.

The beauty of a multi-room system is that you can build on it over time. If your dream of Sonos heaven is stifled by your budget, you can always invest in just a couple of speakers to begin with and then add more later.

If you’re too impatient to wait, you might want to consider some of the cheaper setups on the market. The Jam Smart Sound multi-room system was already cheap compared to its rivals and has dropped even further in price to the point where you can start building a multi-room system with the Jam Rhythm speaker for less than £50. You can add the Jam Symphony for only £50 more if you want some room-shaking bass.

Of course, it’s never going to be cheap bringing the audio cavalry into your house, but there’s a system here for everyone.

Alternatively, head to our Best Bluetooth Speakers guide if you’re after that one winning speaker.

