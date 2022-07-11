Best laptop for video editing 2022

Pros Stunning display

Amazing performance

The ports and MagSafe are back Cons RAM upgrades are expensive

For a brilliant all-round choice, we think the latest MacBook Pro laptops represent a truly fantastic option.

Our benchmarks tests show the MacBook Pro to offer an extraordinary level of power with a choice of either the M1 Pro chip or the beefier M1 Max. There’s a significant boost in overall performance compared to the original M1 Macs, and its benchmark scores excel against even the very best Windows laptops. This also goes hand in hand with some truly sublime thermal performance, as even when running Final Cut X and rendering in 4K, the MacBook Pro remained practically silent.

Apple has also drastically improved the screen by moving to a Mini LED backlight. An immense HDR performance and a measured peak brightness of 1600 nits makes this one of the most vibrant panels on a laptop out there today. We also found the resolution to be incredibly high to ensure sharp and detailed images, even if it was just shy of hitting the 4K mark. These panels also come with a 120Hz refresh rate thanks to Apple’s ProMotion tech, which provides a smooth output for scrolling and viewing fast-moving objects.

The new MacBook Pro has also seen the return to a boxier frame that retains the same industrial charm as previous MacBooks, but with the inclusion of a new set of ports including MagSafe power delivery, as well as an HDMI out and an SD card reader. The keyboard on offer is fantastic, with well-sized keys and good travel. There’s no Touch Bar present, with the conventional row of function keys added instead.

The battery life with these 2021 MacBook Pros is also impressive, with the larger 16-inch model dating a little better than the 14 inch option, but you are splitting hairs over what is some marvelous stamina. We managed to match Apple’s claims of 21 hours of go juice on the 16 inch model, and got through a working day comfortably without the need to charge the laptop back up again. For all-day editing though, you may need to have the lead to hand, as more intensive workloads will tend to drain the battery quicker.

If you want a laptop solely for video editing, it’s difficult to fault the MacBook Pro. It is very expensive, especially if you opt for the high RAM and storage configurations, but we still think this is the absolute best laptop for content creation. But if you like the idea of playing video games on the side, we’d suggest opting for a Windows machine like the Dell XPS 15 instead. And if you fancy yourself a MacBook but can’t justify the cost of the Pro model, the M1-powered MacBook Air is still a fantastic option, especially for those who only need an entry-level graphics performance.

Reviewer: Max Parker

Full review: Apple MacBook Pro 2021 review