Best Hair Straighteners 2018: The finest irons on the market

We asked the experts at our sister site, Marie Claire, for their advice and recommendations on the best hair straighteners on the market. They tested a wide variety of the latest and most popular hair straighteners, before creating this list of their top picks.

If you battle frizz on a daily basis, it’s absolutely essential to have the best hair straighteners in your beauty arsenal. Combined with the best hair dryers and a hair serum, of course. The perfect pair of straightening irons will transform your hair from frizzy to super sleek, über curly to poker straight, in a matter of minutes.

You’re probably here because your current pair of straighteners are knackered, or you’re fairly new to the hair iron game and want to treat yourself to the best hair straighteners on the market. Or perhaps you’re ready to switch up your style and put your curling tongs to bed, opting for a straighter look.

We’ve got the intel on the greatest straighteners currently on the UK market. Since we know electricals can get a little pricey, it’s worth giving our beauty deals roundup a look for some bargains. And if you want to try an alternative to a pair of the best hair straighteners, read on for other straightening treatments below.

Best hair straightener brush: DAFNI Go Straight Brush

These days, quite a women prefer to use a heated ceramic hair straightening brush over a classic pair of the best straighteners. These do exactly what they say on the tin, straightening your hair into the glossy, smooth locks of your dreams with just a few strokes of a brush.

We love DAFNI’s Go Straight Hair Straightening Brush, which heats up to a hair-safer temperature of 185 degrees and leaves your tresses super glossy and sleek after using.

The most practical advantage of hair straightening brushes? As well as being easier to use, by using a brush you’re far less likely to burn yourself (because how many of us have grabbed the wrong bit of our straighteners/clamped down on our ear before?)

Buy Now: DAFNI Go Straight Brush for £99/ $86 from Amazon

Best hair straighteners for curly hair: ghd V Gold Max Styler

Admittedly we’re stating the obvious here – but straightening curls takes a lot more time and effort than transforming slight waves into poker straight hair.

The keys to turning curly hair into poker straight perfection are 1) section, section, section, and 2) choose a pair with wide flat iron. Hair straightening heroes ghd offer both thin and wide versions of their classic styler, the latter of which is perfect for flattening out super curly sections one by one. Slow and steady does it.

Buy Now: ghd V Gold Max Styler for £135 / $146 from Amazon

Best hair straightener cream: Bumble and Bumble Straight Blow Dry

Before you tackle your mane with the straighteners, the first thing you’ll want to do is create a smooth, frizz-free base when you dry your hair. Bumble and Bumble’s blow dry cream specifically designed for straight hair is a winner here, smoothing and sleek-ing out your hair with a heat activated formula that loosens hair’s natural curve. It’s an essential first step if poker straight hair is your goal.

Buy Now: Bumble and Bumble Straight Blow Dry for £28 / $29 from Amazon



Best hair straightener cream: Paul Mitchell Straight Works

Another hero formula favoured by bloggers and beauty journalists alike (but that won’t break the bank) is Paul Mitchell’s Straight Works, which adds illuminating shine to your hair while smoothing out its waves and curls. The salon level treatment gel will leave you with the lustrous straight locks of your dreams, and its also paraben-free and vegan haircare.

Buy Now: Paul Mitchell Straight Works for £24 / $15 from Amazon

Best permanent hair straightening products: L’Oréal Professionnel X-Tenso Moisturist Hair Straightener Set

The professional straightening service works by applying product to the hair (Matthew uses L’Oréal Professionnel X-Tenso Moisturist), followed by a straightening process which locks the formula into the hair molecule. The result is healthier looking, straight hair.

It lasts for up to 60 days, but depends on the texture of the hair, the natural curl and how quickly your hair grows. You can also choose the degree of straightness you desire, from just eliminating frizz to completely straightening out curls using different strengths of solution and adjusting processing timing.

It’s therefore suitable for all hair types – from thin and straight to natural thick curls. Your natural curls will come back over time once the straightening procedure has grown out of the hair.

Buy Now: L’Oréal Professionnel X-Tenso Moisturist Hair Straightener Set for £17 / $31 from Amazon

Still not found what you’re after? Scroll through our round up of the very best pairs of straighteners money can buy.

Best hair straighteners: Babyliss Boutique Salon Control

Get your hair poker straight in no time with the help of this styler from Babyliss.

This straightener has a top temperature of 235°C and the Smooth Glide tourmaline-ceramic plates ensure super sleek hair, no matter what your hair type. It also has a heat memory function and is ready to use in just 15 seconds, meaning quick and easy styling.

The rounded barrel also allows the straighteners to double up as curlers, too.

Buy Now: Babyliss Boutique Salon Control 235# for £46 from Amazon

Best hair straighteners: Cloud 9 The Original Iron

Cloud 9 hair straighteners are used by some of the biggest names in the hair industry (think James Brown, Richard Ward and Lisa Shepherd) and are fast becoming known as one of the best brands on the market.

Their Original Iron is an award-winning super straightener packed with extra features to help you create your desired ‘do. Choose between six heat variations to make perfect curls, beachy waves or poker straight lengths

And be safe in the knowledge your hair is protected by the standard floating ceramic plates and curved edges.

Buy Now: Cloud 9 The Original Iron for £127/ $250 from Amazon

Best hair straighteners: Nicky Clarke NSS042 Hair Therapy 230 Straightener

This sleek Nicky Clarke Hair Therapy Straightener is our top pick for baby fine hair that suffers from flyaway strands or kinks and curls.

Designed to salon-quality standards, these smart straighteners are made with your hair’s needs in mind – whatever your hair type. The varied heat options mean you can tailor the settings and find one best suited to your tresses – so no more burning or damaged ends.

Negative ions and far infrared rays lock in moisture to condition and protect hair, for flawless style and lust-worthy locks.

Buy Now: Nicky Clarke NSS042 Hair Therapy 230 Straightener for £19/ $37 from Amazon

Best hair straighteners: T3 SinglePass X Straighteners

The T3 Singlepass X is the straightener that every girl with thick, coarse hair has dreamed of. It’s specifically designed to deal with unruly hair and will flatten even the most stubborn locks with its wide, powerful plates and its advanced digital heating system that maintains heat consistently throughout use, creating gorgeously smooth tresses.

It boasts a microchip brain (yes, really!) that monitors the heat for accurate styling, and this ensures a beautiful long-lasting finish.

It features the latest tourmaline ceramic technology, and the wider plates significantly reduce styling time. An investment worth making.

Buy Now: T3 SinglePass X Straighteners for £146 / $119 from Amazon

