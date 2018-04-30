Best Golf Shoes 2018: Top picks of footwear for the course

We asked our colleagues on sister site Golf Monthly to give us their top picks of the best golf shoes on the market this year. They have been the leading source of coaching and buying advice for the sport for over 100 years, and have seen every trend under the sun in golfing shoes.

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.

With our help, you won’t have to make the same mistake twice.

Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes around…

Related: Best Drivers

Best Golf Shoes: FootJoy Tour S

FootJoy’s most stable shoe ever created thanks to even wider cleat positioning than on DNA Helix, housed by Launch Pods to deliver maximium stability with good grip. A Power Strap helps secure the foot in place while comfort comes from a dual-density fit bed, EVA tongue and premium leather from Pittards of England.

Buy Now: FootJoy Tour S for £109 / $200 from Amazon

Best Golf Shoes: Under Armour Spieth 2

Under Armour’s signature shoe for 2018 has had some key updates, most notably the addition of the Gore-Tex membrane for extra waterproof protection and breathability. This upper now has TPU fibers woven into the heel section for added support and to make it lighter than Spieth 1 by 57 grams. Finally, the outsole has been made more flexible to improve comfort as a walking shoe. Rotational resistance cleats improve your connection with the ground for maximum power.

Buy Now: Under Armour Spieth 2 for £175 / $300 from Amazon



Best Golf Shoes: Puma Ignite PWRadapt

The Puma Ignite Pwradapt shoes come in three versions – the Ignite Pwradapt, Ignite Pwradapt Disc and Ignite Pwradapt Leather. Each utilise Pwradapt sole technology with three-dimensional traction pods and Ignite Foam cushioning. The Ignite Foam has been utilised the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe so that every stride is cushioned, with a spring-like energy return on your next step. The new Pwradapt pods then provide traction on every lie, with enhanced comfort from tee-to-green.

Buy Now: Puma Ignite PWRadapy for £79 from Amazon



Best Golf Shoes: Ecco Biom Hybrid 3

Pioneers of golf hybrid footwear, the Biom Hybrid 3 features a new Tri-Fi-Grip outsole. The new outsole design ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. Additional features include an ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability and 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection guaranteed for three years.

Buy Now: Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 for £129/ $199 from Amazon

Best Golf Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole.

Buy Now: FootJoy Pro/SL for £108/ $200 from Amazon

Best Golf Shoes: Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0

As worn by Dustin Johnson, an upgraded outsole top plate allows the shoe to accommodate the natural foot movement that occurs during the golf swing. A softer outsole aids flexibility and comfort, assisted by boost cushioning, while a new Torsion Tunnel provides independent flexibility and control between the heel and forefoot with enhanced arch support.

Buy Now: Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0 for £134 / $189 from Amazon

Best Golf Shoes: Skechers Go Golf Pro V3

As worn by Matt Kuchar, the Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 offers out-of-the-box comfort and support thanks to a Resamax cushioned insole. This has been combined with Skechers’ 5-GEN lightweight and responsive cushioning, a full leather upper and an air mesh lining for enhanced breathability. Skechers’ H2GO Shield provides 100% waterproof protection while a dynamic traction plate aids traction as well as the quick removal of dirt. Comes in three colours.

Buy Now: Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 for £127 / $145 from Amazon



Best Golf Shoes: Ecco Cool Pro

The new ECCO Cool Pro combines several of the company’s flagship technologies, including the SPYDR-GRIP outsole that debuted on the Cage Pro model as well as pioneering Gore-Tex Surround air channeling system, which first introduced on the original ECCO Cool, to maximise breathability. A perforated, performance ECCO Dritton leather upper that provides breathable and durable properties while a washable, removable inlay sole offers the option of extra width.

Buy Now: Ecco Cool Pro for £208 / $199 from Amazon

Best Golf Shoes: Nike Lunar Control Vapour 2

The new shoe features the same TPU outsole with protruding tracks for the ultimate grip and traction in all conditions as the orginal. Nike Flywire technology provides locked down support, while the full length Lunarlon cushioning provides walk-in comfort. The split tongue breaks when you walk to prevent rubbing the top of the foot, while there’s a cleaner look thanks to the hidden Flywire technology and movement of the Nike Swoosh logo to the side.

Buy Now: Nike Lunar Control Vapour 2 for £129 / $163 from Amazon



Best Golf Shoes: Duca Del Cosmo Kuba

This lightweight TPU function sole has been designed together with a comfortable last to guarantee flexibility and a comfortable fit. Lateral stabilizers and 5mm cone-shaped nubs provide traction and stability, a heightened heel guarantees and optimal stance.

Those are our picks of the best golfing shoes currently available. If you’re still unsure what you’re after make sure to check out Golf Monthly’s expert buying guide below.

Related: Best Golf Balls

What will I need to consider?

Flexibility versus stability

This will depend on your action and on what you like to feel underfoot. Typically powerful swings can benefit from extra stability, while flexible shoes that are more dynamic can aid slower swingers.

Styling

No longer are cleated shoes limited to classic styles, with plenty of colourful and distinctive options now flooding the market.

Price

There’s no escaping that this will be the deal breaker for many, but make sure you consider things like the waterproof warranty that can add value.

For more expert golfing buying advice check out Golf Monthly.