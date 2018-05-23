Best Golf Balls 2018: The best models for your game

We asked our colleagues on sister site Golf Monthly to give us their top picks of the best golf balls on the market. Here’s what they recommend, if you’re heading out onto the fairway this summer:

One of the main things that could help you improve your golf this summer is using the same golf ball on every shot. It helps develop your feel, which ensures you have full confidence over every shot because you can predict what your golf ball will do. Although golf balls look very similar from the outside, what lies within can be very different from brand to brand and model to model. All of the best golf balls on this list feature urethane covers, which do come at a cost, but offer the best spin control and feel.

Best Golf Balls: Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x

The Titleist Pro V1 has long been the best golf ball in golf. A new 2.0 ZG Process Core helps lower spin in the long game and increase ball speeds. The Urethane Elastomer cover gives added control and feel in the short game. The Pro V1 flies lower and feels softer, whilst the Pro V1x feels firmer, flies higher and spins more on iron shots.

Best Golf Balls: Srixon Z-Star and Z-Star XV

Srixon’s latest Z-Star golf balls have been improved to offer more distance and spin, with a focus on consistency in the wind. A new 338 Speed Dimple pattern sees five different dimple sizes for a powerful flight. The Z Star has a Energetic Gradient Growth core which is softer in the middle and harder on the outside for an increased soft feel, whilst the Z-Star XV’s high-repulsion’ core increases distance off the tee. They also promise exceptional greenside spin thanks to a 13% softer Spin Skin coating.

Best Golf Balls: TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x

The TP5 and TP5x are five-layer balls with each layer optimised towards different areas of the game. The TP5 is the softer of the two, whilst the TP5x, which is the ball used by Rory McIlroy, is the lower spinning model.

Best Golf Balls: Callaway Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X

The new Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X balls from Callaway feature Graphene, which is one of the world’s strongest materials. Stronger than diamond! The Graphene allows the outer core to be thinner, and therefore the inner core to be larger. This helps the ball’s speed and distance capabilities

Best Golf Balls: Mizuno MP-S and MP-X

Miuzno’s MP-S is a three-piece ball and it is the softest ball that the company make. It features a 0.5mm thick cover for faster ball speeds off the tee and a 330 dimple pattern for stability in flight. The MP-X is a four-piece ball and spins less off the tee. It has the same 330 dimple pattern as the MP-S.

Best Golf Balls: Volvik S4

Volvik’s S4 feels incredibly soft and is aimed at fast swinging players looking for control around the greens. The core aides distance off the tee and its urethane cover helps spin on short shots.

Best Golf Balls: Vice Golf Pro and Pro Plus

Vice are a German company who make premium performance golf balls as a lower price. They can be picked up for just £1.79 when bought in bulk. The Pro is for moderately fast swinging players and comes with Stick To The Green technology to aide short game performance. The Pro Plus is for faster swingers and offers lower spin than the Pro.

Need some more Golfing kit advice? Head over to Golf Monthly for an expert view.