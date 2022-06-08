Best gaming mouse 2022: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Hunting for the best gaming mouse definitely isn’t getting any easier. Truth be told, the world of gaming mice in 2022 has become more jam-packed than ever before with a whole host of marvellous offerings, each with their own respective merits.

This is where we’ve decided to step in. Our team of experts test a large proportion of gaming mice every year, be they wired or wireless, budget or premium. And based on these reviews, we’ve assembled a list of our top-rated contenders.

Of course, one gaming mouse doesn’t fit everyone (literally), so we’ve made sure to include a good range of options. This includes light, wireless mice for the most professional of gamers, to less feature-packed but marvellous choices for those on a budget.

We’ve also focused on the important stuff people look for when buying a mouse. This includes whether it’s comfortable to use for those marathon gaming sessions, how responsive it feels within a selection of titles, and how versatile any additional software the mouse has is.

To get the best results possible, our team has used each gaming mouse extensively, making it their primary peripheral for at least a week, and playing a vast range of different games in order to find out how it truly performs.

If you can’t see a gaming mouse that tickles your fancy just yet, it may be worth bookmarking this page and coming back to it later, as we’ll be updating this frequently as more mice pass through our hands throughout the year, and beyond.

How we test Learn more about how we test gaming mice We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs.



We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Razer Viper 8K Best wired mouse Trusted Score Pros Nimble and agile with 20,000 DPI sensor

8000Hz polling makes a difference

Truly ambidextrous Cons No physical customisation options

Only one lighting zone The Razer Viper 8K is hands down the best wired gaming mouse we’ve tested. It offers one of the best sensors available on the market, combined with a powerful polling rate that ensures it’s one of the most responsive gaming mouse on the market. This is an immensely comfortable mouse to hold and is solidly built, with a sturdy black plastic shell and some rubberised side grips for extra comfort. In addition, as it’s ambidextrous with buttons on both sides, both lefties and righties alike can use this. The main star of the show here though is Razer’s Focus+ sensor that gives you 20,000 DPI’s worth of sensitivity. In testing, this translated to some marvellously responsive results within FPS titles. In conjunction with this, an 8000Hz polling rate makes it incredibly speedy, and means this is an immense choice, especially for the most professional gamers. For its lighting, the Viper 8K’s is bright and vibrant, coming courtesy of Razer’s usual Chroma lighting engine. It’s purposeful and smart, with just a couple of RGB zones to pick from. In addition, it works well with Razer’s Synapse 3 software, which we think gives you some of the best software-driven customisation out there. All in all, the Viper 8K is a great choice if all-out power is your top priority, but Razer does a wide range of gaming mice that we rate pretty highly. For instance, if you’re looking for more of a contoured shape, the Basilisk V3 is an incredible option, whilst the DeathAdder V2 is a fantastic all-rounder, even if it’s a couple of years old by this point. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Razer Viper 8K review

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Best wireless mouse Trusted Score Pros Comfortable form with classic looks

14,000 DPI Focus+ sensor is snappy

Decent battery life Cons No RGB will be limiting for some

Odd DPI button placement

Synapse 3 software feels bloated The Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed features one of the most comfortable and contoured chassis available on a gaming mouse today, being especially pleasant to hold for long periods of time during testing. There aren’t any rubber side grips here, unlike the more premium iterations of the Deathadder, but in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter all too much as this is more of a mid-range mouse. Inside, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed features a 14,000 DPI sensor. It feels snappy, especially in FPS titles where high sensitivity is king, and is also nicely responsive during day-to-day tasks, too. There are also dual modes of connectivity on offer, as this particular offering from Razer utilises either Bluetooth or their efficient Hyperspeed dongle. During testing, we found were remarkably easy to use, with practical plug-and-play connectivity, and also ensure a practical zero-latency connection between the mouse and your PC. There isn’t any RGB lighting on offer here, but it doesn’t mar the overall experience of the DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed or its overall looks. In fact, having no RGB helps the battery life, and signals the point that this new mid-range DeathAdder doesn’t half pack some endurance. Our tests found it to last as quoted with several hundred hours of usage before needing to swap the battery out. In essence, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is one of the best mid-range wireless mice out there, and with its list of features for the price, for our money, it’s the best wireless gaming mouse you can buy today. The lack of RGB may be considered a drawback for some, and if you are looking for that, then we’d say to head for the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – it offers the same marvellous shape as this Hyperspeed model, but with a more powerful sensor and RGB lighting. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed review

Logitech G203 Lightsync Best value wired Trusted Score Pros Jaw-droppingly affordable price

Decent performance for casual gamers

Comfortable design

Flashy RGB lighting is crisp Cons 8000 DPI too low for more advanced players

2 RGB zones may be limiting for some

Design might be too narrow for large hands For more casual players, gaming mice don’t need to have ridiculously powerful sensors or myriads of RGB zones, and the Logitech G203 Lightsync represents a brilliant value wired gaming mouse for casual players that keeps things simple. Inside, its 8000 DPI sensor is actually at the higher end for more casual-oriented mice (compared to the likes of the Razer DeathAdder Essential, for instance) and works well for FPS titles especially. In playing some CS:GO and Apex Legends, we found that the G203 Lightsync felt nicely responsive. As this is more of a mouse for less-hardcore gamers, it also works well in day-to-day tasks with more than enough sensitivity to get by. Its construction is nice and hard-wearing for the price, with the G203 Lightsync’s black plastic outer shell feeling robust. It’s worth noting this is a good looking mouse too, with a minimalistic aesthetic as put forward by it only having the most essential of buttons. This can also be looked on as quite a cute mouse, given its smaller size that makes it great for travelling, as well as the fact it’s available in a multitude of colours, including black (pictured), white, lilac and blue. To complement the outer shell, the G203 Lightsync features some configurable RGB lighting that looks bright and vibrant, with two zones, namely the large ‘G’ and an associated light bar that sweeps around the back of the mouse. All this, and more, is customisable within Logitech’s G-Hub software. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Logitech G203 Lightsync review

Roccat Kain 200 AIMO Best value wireless Trusted Score Pros Fantastically comfortable to use with rubber coating

PixArt PMW3335 sensor works an absolute treat

35 hour battery life with full backlighting isn’t to be sniffed at Cons Roccat Swarm is a pain to install

No compartment to store the wireless dongle Even if it’s a couple of years old now, the Roccat Kain 200 AIMO represents one of the best value wireless gaming mice out there today. At £69.99, it gives a lot more expensive mice a good run for its money with its sleek design, powerful sensor, and bright RGB lighting. Its outer shell isn’t made of the usual plastics, and instead features this smooth rubberised coating that feels especially comfortable and soft. During a day’s working and gaming, we found that the Kain 200 AIMO was immensely comfortable and pleasing to hold. For our money, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more comfortable mouse for the price. 16,000 DPI’s worth of sensitivity also makes this quite the responsive mouse, as was apparent during a few rounds of CS:GO to test it out. In addition, Roccat’s Titan Click feature offers up some purposeful and precise inputs that translate well into those intense gaming sessions. Its 35 hours of battery life, with full RGB on, isn’t bad for the money, although it does fall short a little compared to other wireless gaming mice at similar prices, such as the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE. The Roccat Swarm software that the Kain 200 AIMO uses is pretty good overall, with a decent amount of functions available to customise, from RGB to DPI levels and button functions. The only real issue here is that it’s a real pain to install, involving you downloading and unzipping the file and then having to update firmware for both the mouse and bundled wireless dongle. It’s a bit of a faff, but once you get inside, the functionality available within Swarm is very good. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Roccat Kain 200 AIMO review

Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air Best lightweight mouse Trusted Score Pros Super lightweight

Snappy 16,000 DPI sensor

Good software integration Cons A little cheap feeling

Open housing may not please some Lightweight gaming mice seem to be becoming more and more common as time goes by, and the ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air is an immense option for those wanting a powerful sensor within an incredibly light package. It clocks in at just 47g, which is practically half of any other mice on our list, and helps to make this incredibly nimble during games, as became apparent during a few rounds of CS:GO and Fortnite during testing. It’s comprised of some sturdy plastics, although that low weight can make it appear to feel a little cheap at times. Its open housing looks good, although is likely to be a magnet for any dust or moisture. To combat this, Asus says the M4 Air is IPX6 resistant. The 16,000 DPI sensor here offers up sharp and accurate gaming, but it can take some getting used to that lighter weight and high power combo. It’s versatile too, with the M4 Air being able to be used with pretty much all grips, whether you’re clawing with it, or using it with a palm grip. The lightweight nature of the M4 Air is also reflected in its additional software, which comes as ASUS Armoury Crate. It offers the most essential functions for customisation for the M4 Air, with you being able to change the DPI in four stages as well as reprogram functions and apply any firmware updates. During testing, we found it to be nice and convenient to use. For those wanting an easy software experience, you won’t find a better option than this. Do note, that there isn’t any RGB here, which would certainly have increased the weight. So it’s worth noting whether you’d prefer a lighter wired mouse, or one with RGB. For a powerful wired mouse with RGB that offers you some transparency, you’ll want to check out the Roccat Kone XP, which you’ll also find a little bit further down our list. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air review

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Best Corsair mouse Trusted Score Pros Speedy sensor works a dream

50-hour battery life is great

Dual-connectivity switching is seamless Cons Not ambidextrous

No additional weights The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is the brand’s best gaming mouse, especially as it offers one of the best all-round experiences for a wireless mouse for FPS games. It features a nice blend of hard plastics and textured rubber in its construction, making it not only sturdy but also wonderfully comfortable to hold, as we found during extended periods of usage in testing. There’s also this nicely contoured shape that makes it great for right-handers, and a choice of two side pods that can be magnetically attached if you want the contoured shape, or something a little flatter. The Dark Core RGB Pro SE utilises an 18,000 DPI sensor, which felt marvellously responsive when playing FPS titles, and makes this a marvellous choice for professional players who crave wireless freedom. For its connectivity, you can either choose to use the Dark Core RGB Pro SE with either Bluetooth or Corsair’s Slipstream dongle. Both of these are easy to set up and connect to, with essential plug-and-play connectivity. We found there to be no noticeable latency on either connection during testing, which definitely exhibits how far wireless connectivity has come for peripherals in the last few years. Battery life on offer here is good with 50 hour total giving good endurance for those long gaming sessions, and with the SE model here, you also get Qi wireless charging, which gives you the chance to use it ‌with a wireless charging-enabled mouse mat if you have one available. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE review

Razer Viper Mini Best mini mouse Trusted Score Pros 8500 DPI works a charm

61g weight makes it nimble

Razer Chroma always delivers Cons May be too small for some people’s hands

Two lighting zones may not be enough Not everyone can fit a larger sized gaming mouse in their hands, and the Razer Viper Mini provides those with smaller hands a chance to get in on some gaming mouse action. It’s dainty with a weight of just 61g, making this nearly as light as the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air, and is comprised of some sturdy black plastics that also help it feel hard wearing and well made. With this also comes the same design cues as the larger, and more powerful, Viper 8K, complete with buttons on both sides of the mouse, meaning this is an ambidextrous option. Inside the smaller chassis comes an 8500 DPI sensor that we found felt especially great during testing in a few FPS titles, especially when combined with the smaller size and weight of the Viper Mini. There are also Razer’s optical switches inside which offer some rather precise inputs and also feel good under finger, even if it’s not all too possible to feel the difference between optical and traditional mechanical switches. The lighting on offer with the Viper Mini is kept plain and simple with similar zones to the Logitech G203 Lightsync, with just the Razer logo and a small bar present. This means it’s a good option for minimalists, as well as those who just want purposeful lighting and looks. Synapse 3, Razer’s companion app, takes care of any customisation too, and felt convenient and easy to use during testing. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Razer Viper Mini review

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Best MOBA gaming mouse Trusted Score Pros Infinite programming ability with the 12 side buttons

Super-accurate tracking

Classy design Cons Pretty expensive

Hefty weight

Might be too wide for some If you aren’t interested in FPS games or using your gaming mouse for more general tasks, and you’re more concerned specifically with MOBA and MMO titles, then a mouse like the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is a great option in our eyes. On the side, it features a total of 12 buttons which, alongside the other more standard set of mouse buttons, gives you 17 total programmable buttons that can be customised to make special attacks and power ups within easy reach. In running a few rounds of League of Legends, we found that the Scimitar RGB Elite performed admirably, even if the keypad makes things a little heavy. The Scimitar RGB Elite feels well made, although is a little hefty for a gaming mouse with a total mass of 122g. This weight is compensated for somewhat with a beefy 18,000 DPI sensor that feels sensitive and snappy, even if quick movements aren’t really what a MOBA mouse is designed for. Corsair’s iCUE software offers you some marvellous programming ability with a stable package that allows you to configure the 17 buttons, as well as the four zones of RGB lighting that the Scimitar RGB Elite offers. On that point, the lighting on offer looks bright and smart, especially when contrasted with the metal buttons and black plastic shell. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse review

Roccat Kone Pro Air Lightweight mouse for larger hands Trusted Score Pros Deep, responsive mechanic buttons

Rock-solid wireless tracking

Week-long battery

Great feel, looks and comfort Cons No dedicated DPI or wireless connection button

Limited lighting

Requires software install to really use

No included receiver dock for the desk The Roccat Kone Pro Air is a brilliant wireless gaming mouse, especially if you’re someone with larger hands. Its smooth, black plastic shell not only looks great but also ensures the Kone Pro Air feels comfortable in hand too. There’s a deep thumb grip that makes this a great mouse for right-handers, and makes it especially pleasant to use for longer periods. The button offering is good, although do note there isn’t one dedicated to either switching between DPI levels or between the two modes of wireless connectivity. You will find a 19,000 DPI sensor inside the Kone Pro Air which means this is a dab hand at FPS titles where high sensitivity can equal more power and better performance. There are also dual modes of connectivity with Roccat’s bundled receiver and Bluetooth, both of which are easy to connect with, as we found during testing. There is some good RGB lighting, with it being present under the honeycomb-patterned mouse buttons, which is definitely good looking, but beyond this, RGB fans may not find much more to love. The lighting itself does look sharp and vibrant, though, which is definitely a plus point. Roccat’s Swarm software is good too, giving you some great customisation options for the lighting, as well as to configure inputs and change the DPI level. The software is essential if you want to move the Kone Pro Air beyond a slow preset of 800 DPI and actually make use of this mouse as a proper gaming option. Reviewer: Josh Brown

Full review: Roccat Kone Pro Air review

Roccat Kone XP Best translucent mouse Trusted Score Pros Super-fast actuation

Great customisation

Stunning design Cons Might be too pricey for some.

Not for mechanical switch purists If it’s a particularly sleek looking gaming mouse you’re after, the Roccat Kone XP is a great choice. It features a translucent shell, which means you’ll be able to enjoy the 22 individual LEDs’ backlighting nicely on the Kone XP, with it looking modern in a choice of either black or white. A hard plastic construction should also mean this is a sturdy choice, as is also reflected in its 104g weight. If you’re a fan of heavier mice, then this is a good choice, although if you don’t want RGB, then the MadCatz RAT D.W.S may serve you well. Inside, you’ll find a 19,000 DPI sensor, giving you oodles of sensitivity to enjoy in a vast range of titles. The fact the Kone XP features a total of 15 programmable buttons means this can be used as a MOBA mouse, even if it doesn’t feature a dedicated keypad. With that being said, the high DPI figure means this mouse particularly shines in FPS titles. Much like the Kone Pro Air and the Kain 200 AIMO, the Kone XP works in conjunction with Roccat’s Swarm software that offers some marvellous customisation, allowing you to configure the 15 programmable buttons to a total of 29 different available functions. We found the software to be functional and easy to use, especially when considering how powerful this mouse is. Reviewer: Rosario Blue Full review: Roccat Kone XP review

FAQs What is DPI? DPI (Dots Per Inch) is used to measure the sensitivity of a mouse. A higher screen resolution will increase the time it take to move your mouse cursor to move edge to edge. Most gaming mice have an adjustable DPI, but can be incredibly sensitive at the highest setting. What is an RGB gaming mouse? A gaming mouse with ‘RGB’ just references on-board lighting, which can usually be customised with different colours or effects. What is polling rate? The polling rate, measured in Hz, references how often the mouse reports its position to the PC. A high polling rate ensures low input lag, so on-screen actions take place as soon as you move your gaming mouse.