 large image

Best curved monitors 2022: Our top rated curvy screens

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Curved monitors are a fantastic means of getting yourself immersed, be it for PC games, work or otherwise. But finding the best curved monitors can be tricky with so many specs to consider,

This is why we’ve decided to step in and help out. We test a wide selection of curved displays every year, and based on these reviews, we’ve formed this list of the best.

Not every panel is going to suit everyone, so we’ve made sure to include a variety of prices and sizes so people have at least one monitor to get behind.

We’ve also focused on the most important things people look for when buying a monitor. This can range from how vibrant and accurate the display’s colours are, as well as whether they have enough gaming features to give you the edge in the likes of Call of Duty.

To get the best results, our team of experts have spent at least a week with each device, made judgements on the display and design based on real-world experience, and also carried out tests using expert equipment such as colorimeters.

If you can’t see a curved monitor you like just yet, be sure to bookmark this page for the future as we’ll be updating it with any more top candidates that pass through Trusted Labs throughout the the year. You may also want to check out our list of the best gaming monitors, if you’re after something for all your PC gaming needs, or our list of the best monitors for more of a general look.

How we test

Learn more about how we test monitors

We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work.

We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Best overall curved monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Incredible SDR and HDR contrast performance
  • Top-notch colours
  • A vast resolution, a curved screen and a huge refresh rate
  • Good-looking design offering lots of adjustment

Cons

  • Requires an expensive graphics card
  • Occasionally mediocre exterior
  • Disappointing RGB LEDs

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is one of the best curved monitors you can buy, especially for gaming given it’s the world’s first 4K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate.

It features a Mini LED backlight offering stunningly high brightness, which we measured to be 1411 nits with our colorimeter. This also helped the Neo G8 along to an excellent HDR performance and a wide colour space coverage – we measured it to offer 99% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3. This means you could use the Neo G8 for more colour-sensitive work such as video editing without worrying that colours don’t look true to form.

Returning the point of gaming, the 240Hz refresh rate offers up smooth motion with only minor bouts of ghosting, and combined with the detail on offer with a 4K panel, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better gaming monitor. In addition, the 1000R curve helped to keep things immersive, offering the same curvature as Samsung’s other Odyssey monitors, as well as one that matches a person’s eyeline.

We also think the G8’s design looks fantastic with its glossy white plastic finish, while also being durable thanks to its sandblasted metal base.

This is an expensive monitor, and so is only really a top choice for those who’ve got the money to burn. But if you want one of the absolute best curved gaming monitors on the market, this is our top recommendation.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full review: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 review

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Best ultra-wide curved monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Show-stopping HDR and SDR ability
  • Bold, accurate and vibrant colours
  • Excellent refresh rate ability
  • Immersive curved widescreen design

Cons

  • Wallet-busting price
  • 32:9 aspect ratio won’t suit everyone
  • Requires a powerful graphics card
  • Connectivity could be improved

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a superb option if you ‘re after an especially large curved monitor, complete with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio.

It features the same 240Hz refresh rate as the smaller G8 and offers buttery smooth gameplay, as well as support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing. During testing, we found this panel to be incredibly responsive thanks to a 1ms response time. A 1000R curve also allowed us to experience immersive gaming, too. But it’s worth noting you’ll need a powerful system in order to take advantage of the G9’s impressive specs.

During testing, we found the image quality here to be stellar. This is mostly thanks to the Quantum Dot Mini LED (aka QLED) panel that boasted one of the highest peak brightness we’ve tested on a gaming monitor at 2300 nits with Dynamic HDR enabled. This also meant images looked incredibly vibrant. Those colours also prove to be accurate with some exceedingly good colour space coverage present on the G9 – 91.5% for DCI-P3 and 99.5% for sRGB to be exact.

As well as offering one of the best displays money can buy, the Neo G9 is also a sleek looking monitor with a glossy white plastic rear and super slim bezels around the front. At 16.9kg, it is a hefty beast, and you will need a wide desk to place it on, with a total width of 1151mm.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full review: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Review

MSI MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD

MSI MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD

Best value curved monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Superb contrast performance
  • Good mainstream colour accuracy
  • Lots of features
  • Well-balanced specification

Cons

  • Mediocre build quality
  • Some ghosting evident
  • No real HDR ability

If you fancy one of the best curved monitors available, but are also on a budget, we think the MSI MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD is a truly fantastic mid-range option.

With a Quantum Dot LED backlight on offer, we found it to offer great brightness, with a measured figure of 432 nits, as well as excellent contrast for the price, as demonstrated by the 3100:1 ratio measured with our colorimeter.

The 2560×1440 resolution helped to offer a crisp picture, and better quality images than what you’d find with 1080p screen. Combine this with the silky smoothness of a 240Hz refresh rate and the responsiveness of a 1ms response time, and we think you’ve got an especially capable gaming monitor.

With that being said, the minimal support for DisplayHDR400 did leave the HDR experience underwhelming, especially at this asking price. You may want to look elsewhere if a top-notch HDR performance is a must have, although it will cost you a fair bit more.

In terms of its design, MSI’s curved candidate features slim bezels and oodles of configurable RGB lighting round the back. We also found there to be a good amount of adjustment here with height, tilt and swivel on offer, and at 6.6kg, it’s remarkably lightweight for a monitor this size.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full Review: MSI MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD review

Huawei MateView GT

Huawei MateView GT

Best budget curved monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Bold, vibrant colours and contrast
  • A decent in-built speaker
  • Cheaper than the competition
  • Immersive widescreen form factor

Cons

  • A little too blurry in fast games
  • Underwhelming HDR performance
  • Middling connectivity and adjustment

The Huawei MateView GT is the brand’s first ever gaming monitor, and represents one of the most budget-friendly options of the best curved monitors we’ve tested.

We found it to offer fabulous contrast, as reflected in the panel’s 5125:1 score in our tests. In line with this, the MateView GT impressed us with its wide colour space coverage of 99.2% sRGB and 86.9% DCI-P3. This translated into bold, bright colours in mainstream games, which made them look crisp and sharp in testing.

Switching to HDR mode revealed a peak brightness of 399 nits, as measured with our colorimeter in hand. A 165Hz refresh rate is also great, alongside a 4ms response time which will be fine for most people, although competitive players may wish to look for something lower.

A screen size of 34 inches is about right for immersive gameplay, alongside the solid 3440×1440 resolution. In addition, the 1500R curve helps to improve immersion, although the Cooler Master GM34-CW‘s 1000R will be better if you’re after a tighter curve. The VA panel helped with the good response time, and support for 10-bit colour was welcome.

We also found the construction to be impressive, with the MateView GT’s stand being a pure metal slab. There’s good scope for adjustment, alongside an intriguing party piece at the bottom of the stand: an integrated soundbar. The speaker here features plenty of volume and had no trouble filling a room, and the bass is punchy alongside decent mid-range clarity, and overall. We found them to suffice well for mainstream gaming but for anything else, you’ll want to consider a soundbar or external speakers.

Reviewer: Mike Jennings
Full review: Huawei MateView GT review

We also considered…

FAQs

Which brand is best for curved monitor?

Samsung has become one of the most popular brands for curved monitors in recent years, but there are plenty of other great brands too such as MSI and Asus.

Are curved monitors actually better?

That’s subjective. Curved monitors don’t necessarily have better screen specs or features, but having a curved panel improves immersion since it’s easier to see the full screen with peripheral vision. Ultra-wide curved panels also enable you to see more in a game, such as the entire pitch in FIFA.

Can a curved monitor be 4K?

Yes, there’s no reason why a curved monitor can’t have a 4K resolution.

Trusted Reviews test data

Brightness
Black level
Contrast
White Visual Colour Temperature
sRGB
Adobe RGB
DCI-P3
Delta Colour accuracy (Delta E)
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8
192 nits
0.02 nits
9600:1
6065 K
99.5 %
80 %
91.2 %
1.17
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
482 nits
0.05 nits
4,240:1
6192 K
99.5 %
129.4 %
0.9
MSI MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD
186 nits
0.06 nits
3100:1
6449 K
98.7 %
87.8 %
91 %
2.83
Huawei MateView GT
205 nits
0.04 nits
5125
6318 K
99.2 %
74.4 %
86.9 %
0.41

Comparison specifciation

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Quiet Mark Accredited
Screen Size
Front Camera
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Model Variants
Resolution
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Connectivity
Colours
Display Technology
Screen Technology
Syncing Technology
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8
£1299
$1499
€1498
Samsung
No
32 inches
no
739 x 607 x 310 MM
7.9 KG
2022
15/06/2022
LS32BG852NNXGO
3840 x 2160
Yes
HDR10+
240 Hz
2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x audio
Black/white
LED
VA
AMD FreeSync
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
£1849
$2499
€1998
Samsung
49 inches
1151 x 419 x 536 MM
16.7 KG
2021
31/07/2021
LS49AG952NNXZA
5120 x 1440
Yes
Samsung HDR2000
240 Hz
2 x USB 3.0
2 x HDMI 2,1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
Black, white
Direct-LED (Full Array Local Dimming)
VA
AMD FreeSync / Nvidia G-Sync
MSI MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD
£499
$477
€528
MSI
No
27 inches
no
607 x 261 x 528 INCHES
6.6 KG
B09RMVWWFP
2022
21/06/2022
273CQRX-QD
2560 x 1440
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR 400
239 Hz
2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a
Black
LED
VA
AMD FreeSync
Huawei MateView GT
£499
$499
€548
Huawei
34 inches
0
797 x 260 x 337 MM
7 KG
0
2021
25/06/2021
ZQE-CAA
0
3440 x 1440
Yes
HDR10
165 Hz
USB-C
HDMI, DisplayPort
Black
LED
VA
AMD FreeSync
