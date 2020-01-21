Best American-style Fridge Freezers 2020: 6 of the best to buy

If you’ve got oodles of space in your kitchen and a large family to feed, then an American-style fridge freezer is a great purchase. But whittling down the right model can be tricky, since many models come with jargon-heavy specs lists and can easily be confused with their French-style equivalents.

The term American-style refers to a large, double-width fridge freezer with two doors. A French-style fridge freezer is similar, but laid out like a wardrobe; it has two or three large freezer drawers beneath the main doors.

Both types of fridge freezer often come with useful add-ons, such as an ice machine or water dispenser. Thanks to work from Samsung, some even come with smart features such as internal web cams that make it quick and easy to check the contents of your fridge while you’re wandering down the supermarket aisles.

All the models in this roundup have been put through their paces by our dedicated testing team. We monitor the temperature in each section of a fridge freezer, and even go as far as tracking total power usage and noise levels too. We also cram in lots of food to ensure each machine is up to the job of keeping a veritable feast nice and fresh.

Here’s a quick summary of the six best we’ve tested, or you can scroll down to read complete reviews of each:

Best for affordability: Hisense RS723N4WC1

Hisense RS723N4WC1 Best for features: Blomberg KFD4952XD

Blomberg KFD4952XD Best for capacity: Haier Cube HTF-452DM7

Haier Cube HTF-452DM7 Best all-round: Hisense RQ560N4WC1

Hisense RQ560N4WC1 Best for design: Beko ASGN542B

Beko ASGN542B Best for value: Beko ASD241

Scroll down for our pick of the best American-style fridge freezers; or for those after a more traditional model, check out our pick of the best 60cm fridges.

1. Hisense RS723N4WC1

Best for affordability

364-litre fridge/192-litre freezer capacity

A+ energy costs

Two-door design, 91cm wide

LED lighting

Here’s an affordable American-style fridge freezer with bags of features and plenty of chilling space to boot. It’s split 65/35 in favour of the fridge, and boasts some 556 litres of usable capacity for food storage on an epic scale.

In our tests, this mammoth chiller clocked impressively low running costs, which is even more impressive when you consider its outstanding temperature control and overall performance. A Holiday mode further increases its energy efficiency, enabling you to jet off knowing your fridge freezer is behaving itself.

One of the Hisense RS723N4WC1’s greatest highlights is an in-door chilled water dispenser complete with 4-litre water tank inside the fridge. There’s a handy twist-and-store ice-cube maker, too.

This fridge freezer also claims to have frost-free multi-airflow cooling, which should minimise maintenance. Fuss-free and intuitive control of the entire operation is via a touch control on the left-hand door.

Read our full Hisense RS723N4WC1 review

2. Blomberg KFD4952XD

Best for features

378-litre/152-litre freezer capacity

A energy rating

Four-door, French-style, 84cm wide

Plumbed-in, filtered water



Before you even consider the Blomberg KFD4952XD, it’s worth knowing that this monster-sized appliance is going to stick out from your kitchen worktop by at least 15cm. But with mammoth proportions come features galore. If your kitchen can handle the size, you won’t be disappointed by this giant’s cooling prowess.

The four-door fridge freezer sports an ice-maker and water cooler, which are both mains supplied. While this will require plumbing in, it at least means you never have to fill up a tank. There’s strong LED lighting inside the salad trays inside the fridge, which is claimed to have an antibacterial effect in cool environments. In other words: no more wilting lettuce.

The storage space inside the KFD4952XD is used well, and there’s plenty of freezer space for flying saucer-sized pizzas and more. The top drawer has a removable basket, which also acts as a handy separator when you’ve stuffing in lots of frozen goods. Audition this feature-packed fridge freezer if you’ve got big cooling dreams for your big kitchen.



Read our full Blomberg KFD4952XD review

3. Haier Cube HTF-452DM7

Best for capacity

314-litre fridge/138-litre freezer capacity

A++ energy rather

Four-door design, 84cm wide

Humidity drawer

The Haier Cube HTF-452DM7 is a huge fridge freezer that squeezes 452 litres of combined cooling and freezing space into a stylish, and reasonably compact, design.

With an A++ energy rating, its running costs are super low for its size too, plus it’s one of the quietest running fridges we’ve ever tested. In use, its fridge temperatures remain remarkably consistent where it counts and for the most part, the freezer performance is exemplary too.

It’s not the most flexible though – only one of the four shelves in the main fridge compartment is adjustable, and there are none of the frills you might expect on a fridge of this type. That means no water dispenser or bottle rack, so be sure it has all the features you want before you put it in your shortlist.

Read our full Haier Cube HTF-452DM7 review

4. Hisense RQ560N4WC1

Best all-round

289 litres fridge/142 litres freezer capacity

A+ energy rated

Four-door design, 80cm wide



With its stainless-steel effect finish, water dispenser and sophisticated-looking touch controls, the Hisense RQ560N4WC1 certainly makes a statement way beyond its price point. The good news is that this four-door fridge freezer has a roster of features to match its high-end look.

Big capacity and frost-free freezer compartments make a promising start to the RQ560N4WC1’s food storage offerings. You can set the freezer compartments to different temperatures using the LED touch display in the centre of the doors. You can also create target temperatures, and choose from various modes including Holiday and Super Cool.

We particularly liked how the RQ560N4WC1 organises its storage space, with wire bottle racks in the right-hand door to free up the shelves. The top freezer drawers have open fronts for quick-grab items, and there’s LED illumination in both freezers, which is a rare thing.

A non-plumbed water dispenser sits on the right-hand door to put icy-cold drinks at your fingertips. Oh, and it’s available in black, if your kitchen can handle such a bold statement.

Read our full Hisense RQ560N4WC1 review

5. Beko ASGN542B

Best for design

368-litre fridge/176-litre freezer capacity

A+ energy efficiency

Two-door design, 91cm wide

Ice/water dispenser

If you’re in the market for an American-style fridge freezer, you’re probably already prepared for the appliance to stand out. But the Beko ASGN524B takes eye-catching to another level.

Resplendent in a full-body sleek, gloss-black finish with high-end details like brushed stainless steel control panel, the ASGN542B really brings the wow-factor into your kitchen.

Its A+ energy efficiency rating means it’s incredibly cheap to run considering its colossal size; our tests put them at an average of £45 per year. That’s admirably low for a double-door giant – especially considering its consistent temperatures, fan cooling and other brilliant features.

There’s ice and water on tap, and its water supply can be plumbed in or fed by an internal tank, which makes it more versatile if you have an awkward kitchen layout. There’s a little space taken up by the ice maker, but overall, you’d need to be running a restaurant if you wanted more storage capacity than this giant can offer. Perfect for big families with even bigger appetites.

Read our full Beko ASGN524B review

6. Beko ASD241

Best for value

364-litre fridge/190-litre freezer

A+ energy efficiency

Two door design, 91cm wide

Ice/water dispenser

The Beko ASD241 is the cheapest American-style model we’ve tested, and one of the most affordable on the market, in fact. But while the price is low, the feature count is certainly not.

From the outside the look and feel is that of a far more affluent product and the chilled water dispenser and ‘twist and serve’ ice-cube makers are nice touches at this price point.

The inside is no less lush. You get an approximate 65/35 split in favour of the refrigerator, with a respectable 364 litres of chiller space and 190 litres in the freezer.

It’s A+ energy rating means it doesn’t cost a fortune to run either, and while it’s not as quiet as some of the other models in this list, it’s 44dB level is far from noisy.

As far as performance, it’s solid, if not as precise or consistent as some models we’ve tested. But take its price, performance, feature set and energy efficiency into consideration, and the Beko ASD241 is a superb overall package.

Read our full Beko ASD241 review

