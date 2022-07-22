Best 1440p Monitors: The top QHD screens we’ve tested

1440p is a good mid-range resolution, offering a cut above 1080p, and less power to run well than 4K. As such, getting one of the best 1440p monitors is likely to be an excellent investment.

To pick one out, we’ve decided to help out with the research. Our of team of experts tests a vast selection of 1440p QHD panels every year, ranging from fantastic gaming choices, to beefy widescreen panels and handy office-based options.

Based on our testing and these reviews, we’ve put together this list of our top recommended picks.

To give a device a worthy score, we factor in the things that matter, such as build quality, features and image quality, and where we can, we’ll use professional equipment to test out the display for all the important specs and to see if they live up to the manufacturer’s respective claims.

Every monitor included has been tested for at least a week to make sure we have a full understanding of its pros and cons, and to get a proper verdict, backed by fact.

If you can’t see a QHD monitor you like just yet, be sure to bookmark this page for the future as we’ll be updating it with any more top candidates that pass through Trusted Labs throughout the course of the year. You may also want to check out our list of the best gaming monitors and best curved monitors, if you’re wanting something other than a panel with a 1440p resolution.

How we test Learn more about how we test monitors We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work.



We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality.

HP E27d G4 Best office 1440p monitor Trusted Score Pros Loads of USB connectivity

Ample adjustment options

Good everyday image quality Cons Expensive

Can’t handle creative work

Mediocre build quality For those after an excellent 1440p monitor for office duties, we recommend the HP E27d G4. During testing, we found the image quality here to be good for everyday working, as backed up by the 281 nits of measured brightness, alongside a decent contrast ratio of 1003:1. 99% sRGB coverage also means this HP panel will render everyday colours well, although the 73% Adobe RGB and 78% DCI-P3 colour coverage we measured means this isn’t the best panel for more sensitive work. On the point of office work, the E27d features a 60Hz refresh rate, as well a 8-bit colour depth and a response time of 5ms. This HP monitor isn’t designed for gaming applications, so those figures are perfectly alright for a monitor of this stature, given it’s an office workhorse. In line with this, the port selection here is particularly great, with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, Ethernet and audio jack connections all featuring. Such vast connectivity provides the chance to connect up plenty of devices, as well as the ability to charge a laptop if you so wish. We also thought the design here was sleek and purposeful with slim bezels around the front, as well as there being some great options for adjustment around the back, including tilt, swivel and 150mm of height adjustment. With that being said, the plastic frame used here means build quality is only mediocre. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: HP E27d G4 review

Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Best value 1440p monitor Trusted Score Pros Great core image quality

Large and absorbing screen

Subtle, sturdy chassis

Surprisingly capable with HDR Cons Not fast enough for serious eSports

Missing gaming-friendly features

Not as crisp as a 4K display The Dell S3220DGF is a favourite 1440p monitor of ours, especially for those after some great value for money. For the asking price, you’re getting a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, complete with a 4ms response time that we found to work well for more competitive gaming. You can, of course, get better than this, but expect to pay an awful lot more. Alongside this comes a larger 32-inch panel, which, with that 1440p resolution, will be especially good for more cinematic gaming experiences. During testing, Dell’s great value 1440p panel also offered some excellent contrast, which we measured to be 4616:1, and alongside this came some great black levels, too. This is also backed up by some fantastic peak brightness, which we measured to be 462 nits with our trusty colorimeter in hand. In addition, the colour accuracy for mainstream coverage proved to be stellar with 95.5% sRGB present here. We also thought the S3220DGDF was a good-looking monitor with some great build quality thanks to its plastic frame and especially sturdy metal stand, alongside a gunmetal colour scheme. Adjustment here also proved to be rather good with pivot, height and tilt available, although unlike on some other monitors, you can’t put it into portrait mode. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor review

﻿﻿Alienware AW2721D Best 1440p gaming monitor Trusted Score Pros Smooth 240Hz refresh rate

High-quality IPS panel

1440p resolution is immersive

Robust, good-looking design Cons Robust, good-looking design

Requires powerful PC hardware

Pricier than rivals The Alienware AW2721D represents an exemplary choice for those after a 1440p gaming monitor. We thought its design was sleek and modern during the review process and it is classic Alienware with a big and bold frame comprised of black and white matte plastic. Bezels are slim and there isn’t any flex in the chassis. In addition, the adjustment here is great with 130mm of height adjustment, as well as swivel and tilt, alongside portrait mode functionality, too. Do note though, at 10.9kg, this is quite a hefty beast. In addition, the AW2721D’s 240Hz refresh rate is superb in our view, and during testing we found it to offer a top notch experience for both single player and more competitive, multiplayer titles. There’s also VRR support with Nvidia G-Sync here to eliminate screen tearing, which is useful. The fact this is a 2560×1440 monitor means you’ll need a serious set of hardware to get the best performance possible out of the AW2721D – around an RTX 3070 is advisable, given you’ll be able to comfortably get 240fps out of most e-sports titles. On the point of image quality, during testing, Alienware’s 1440p candidate impressed with solid performance from its IPS panel, as represented by the 1022:1 contrast ratio, and 99.8% sRGB colour space coverage which means colour should be presented rather accurately during games with good depth. In addition, a peak HDR brightness of 663 nits offered up some decent vibrancy with some noticeable improvements in HDR over SD content, although at times, we did find the HDR performance to be clumsy, but better overall than most gaming monitors. Samsung’s Odyssey G7 will give you better results in that area, it must be said. Reviewer: Mike Jennings Full review: Alienware AW2721D review

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR Best widescreen 1440p monitor Trusted Score Pros An immersive, curved design

Great core image quality

Loads of gaming features

Superb build quality Cons Not suitable for esports

Not the best option for certain workloads

Expensive 1440p monitors don’t just have to come in the form of standard 16:9 configurations, as the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR demonstrates, being the best widescreen 1440p monitor we’ve tested. We were impressed by the contrast ratio at 3367:1, which is triple the average IPS panel, alongside 99.1% sRGB coverage and a practically perfect colour temperature of 6518K. This helped games in SDR to look bold and punchy. Turning things up to HDR mode impressed even more with a peak brightness of 578 nits and an immense black level of 0.03 nits, which makes this one of the best mainstream HDR monitors money can buy. The only way to get better is to shell out on a Mini LED or OLED panel, which will cost a bit more. Its 1000R curve is arguably the best out there for more immersive gaming, and a measured pixel density of 109ppi means images will be pleasantly crisp on what is a 34 inch 1440p panel. A 165Hz refresh rate is decent for both single player and more competitive eSports titles, too, and will provide some smooth output. Support for AMD FreeSync is also welcome to eliminate stuttering and tearing and while there isn’t Nvidia G-Sync, this monitor will work perfectly well with Nvidia’s cards. All of this combines to make this an outstanding gaming monitor, even if you will need a top end card to get the best out of this behemoth. We also think the Artymis 343CQR looks fantastic thanks to that 1000R curve, which comes alongside wide legs and a smattering of RGB if you want it. This is also quite the well-built monitor with some good heft – at 9.2kg, it isn’t exactly light, and with a depth of 315mm, you will need quite a decent sized space in order to use it. Reviewer: Mike Jennings Full review: MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR review

LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780-B Best ergonomic 1440p monitor Trusted Score Pros Superb ergonomic arm design

Widescreen, high-resolution display

Solid, accessible connectivity

Good build quality Cons Middling contrast ratio

Mediocre colours

No USB-C ports Getting a monitor that’s comfortable to use for extended periods of time is going to be key, and for our money, the LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780-B is the best 1440p monitor in terms of ergonomics that we’ve tested. The image quality here proved to be solid enough for office working, with a measured contrast ratio of 856:1 and sRGB colour space coverage of 97.6%. With that being said, the measured brightness of 231 nits will be totally fine for office use, especially given you won’t be needing to experience any HDR content. Figures in the mid-seventies for both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 colour spaces mean this won’t be the best monitor for more sensitive workloads. With that being said, the 34WN780-B is quite the versatile customer, being an IPS panel with some fantastic viewing angles, and a 75Hz refresh rate that gives a little boost for smoother than usual motion. We also found the port selection here to be pretty good for most people, with HDMI, DisplayPort and USB all represented. The fact they face outwards is also especially useful. The actual monitor itself, as well as the integrated arm, feel sturdy and robust, which is reflective of the 34WN780-B’s higher pricing. It should come as no surprise to anyone that the adjustment on offer here is exemplary with 280 degrees of swivel alongside 25 degrees of tilt and 130mm’s of height adjustment, too. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Full review: LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780-B

FAQs Is a 1440p monitor good for gaming? 1440p monitors can be excellent choices for gaming, especially if you’ve only got more of a mid-range system that doesn’t quite have the oomph to reach max settings at 4K. The resolution itself is a cut above 1080p and will provide a notable boost in overall detail. What is the best QHD monitor? This depends on the use case of the monitor, but for our money, the HP E27d G4 is an excellent choice for office duties, while the Alienware AW2721D is the best 1440p gaming monitor. Is QHD better than HDR? Fundamentally, the two are different things, so aren’t comparable. QHD refers to Quad HD, the resolution also referred to as 1440p, while HDR refers to High Dynamic Range, which can increase the vibrancy, brightness and detail of a displayed image.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Delta Colour accuracy (Delta E) HP E27d G4 281 nits 0.28 nits 1003:1 6308 K 99 % 73 % 76 % 1.06 Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor – – – – – – – – ﻿﻿Alienware AW2721D 235 nits 0.23 nits 1022:1 6458 K 99.8 % – 95.5 % 2.03 MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR 202 nits 0.06 nits 3367:1 6518 K 99.1 % 79.6 % 84.1 % 2.07 LG UltraWide Ergo 34WN780-B 231 nits 0.27 nits 856:1 7470 K 97.6 % 70.2 % 72.6 % 0.97 ›