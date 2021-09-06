Why your next home entertainment buy should be an OLED TV (Sponsored)

When it comes to setting up the ideal home entertainment system, nothing is more important than your TV. Creating the best experience possible will always involve finding the right soundbar and smart lighting system, but it’s the quality of your TV that can make or break your enjoyment.

Even though LCD TVs have evolved to incorporate Mini-LED technology, OLED TVs remain unbeaten on several fronts, and they only continue to improve. Unlike LCD displays, OLED uses self-lighting pixels to project an image, giving full control over every inch of the screen for an unparalleled viewing experience.

By comparison, LCD displays stack multiple layers of panels and BLUs together, creating an archaic system where the harsh backlight is switched on at all times. OLED on the other hand is able to introduce light to where it’s needed at any moment, allowing you to see the full level of contrast intended by a director, with deep blacks that stand out against vibrant colours.

Speaking of which, OLEDs are capable of delivering some of the realistic images possible on a modern TV. Boasting 100% colour fidelity, OLED TVs can make it seem as though you’re watching your favourite TV shows and films for the first time, bringing forth levels of detail that simply weren’t possible in older TVs.

Despite their impressive skills however, OLED TVs are more environmentally friendly than their cheaper counterparts. For instance, the self-lighting system allows OLEDs to draw on less power when in use, as dead zones of an image aren’t being illuminated unnecessarily as they would be on an LCD set. Similarly, because OLEDs don’t rely on the same internal layering system as LCDs, they are thinner by design, utilising fewer materials in the building process and being more easily recyclable for it.

As if that wasn’t enough, OLEDs provide a healthier viewing experience that’s more agreeable with your eyes than what’s available on the competition. Unlike LCD TVs, OLEDs avoid screen flickering completely, and they also feature far lower levels of blue light which can have serious negative effects on your eyesight overtime if left unchecked.

Blue light features on most modern pieces of tech such as laptops and smartphones, which is why they tend to have ‘reading mode’ options or something similar, with the intent of lessening potential eye-strain that can occur over extended periods of viewing. Simply put, if you enjoy binging the latest boxsets, then OLED TVs can lessen the impact that that will have on your eyes.

When it comes to the viewing experience itself, OLED TVs pack one handy feature that sports fans will absolutely love. Unlike the TVs of old, OLEDs can offer you the same image no matter where you’re sat, so if you have a large group of people over to the watch the match then they’ll still be able to see everything that’s going on from the sidelines, just as well as if they were sat directly in front of the TV.

On the gaming front, OLED TVs can offer one of the most crucial features that can help you take down the competition: faster response times. With fewer components to slow down the projection of an image onscreen, OLED TVs can react faster to the action, giving you a crucial advantage in moment to moment gameplay that could end up scoring you the win.

Regardless of what you have planned, OLED TVs are essential in getting you the best home entertainment experience possible.