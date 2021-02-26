White goods energy labels are changing: Whirlpool UK Appliances Ltd explains what you need to know (sponsored)

After years of operation, the EU energy label is changing, but what will the new system look like, how does it compare and how will it be introduced? Whirlpool UK Appliances Ltd, the home of Hotpoint, Indesit, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands, answers these questions and shares further insights.

From washing machines to ovens, fridge freezers to air conditioners, the EU energy label plays a key role in allowing consumers to make an informed decision about the energy efficiency standards of all major white goods. The colour coded system was expanded in 2010 to include three new ‘plus’ tiers above the A-grade, but as new technology has been developed and our understanding of energy saving practices has expanded, the current EU energy label is no longer able to fairly represent modern-day products.

This is why from March 1st 2021, a new system will be implemented to replace the current EU energy label with one that is more up to date with modern standards of energy efficiency. While the updated label will feature a new lettering system, running from A to G, it will use the same seven-colour scale that consumers have become accustomed to.

With this new system in place, manufacturers will now be held to a higher standard when it comes to implementing energy-saving technology into their products. The extended room for innovation will also encourage these manufacturers to keep pursuing more environmentally conscious designs, lessening their impact on climate change in the process.

Please be aware however that this change means that existing products with the highest possible rating (A+++) will not automatically transition to the highest score in the updated system (A). In fact, no white goods will receive a like for like transition in order to better reflect how the current technology stacks up against the more stringent criteria for testing.

To ensure that the new label is implemented correctly throughout the UK, it will be introduced in stages. The first wave of products to receive new energy ratings will include dishwashers, washing machines, washer-dryers, refrigerators, wine storage appliances and freezers – all from the aforementioned date of March 1st 2021.

Other major items such as ovens, tumble dryers and specialist cooling appliances will not be transferred to the new label until 2022. As a result, there will be a time of overlap where the new and old energy rating scales will be visible online and on shop floors. For the most accurate means of identifying the energy and water efficiency of a given product however, we recommend using the new system for reference where possible.

When it comes to being efficient with our use of water and energy, everyone has a part to play, which is why the new energy rating scale will allow consumers to make the right choice when buying their next major appliance. Consumers will also see the benefits upon checking their energy bills, as the shift towards even more eco-friendly appliances goes hand-in-hand with more cost-effective designs, saving you money in the long run.

