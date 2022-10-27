Warm up your winter with this amazing Jackery solar generator giveaway

SPONSORED: Jackery’s portable Solar Generators are changing green energy and shifting the power balance back to households. Here how a Jackery bundle can warm up your winter

Electricity bills will soar this winter and there are serious warnings that shortages could cause blackouts. Ever think it’s time to start depending more on the oldest and best energy source in existence? After all, at least the sun won’t put the prices up on you!

The ground-breaking and multi-award-winning Solar Generator specialist Jackery is celebrating its 10th Anniversary, and the sun-capturing Californians want to Warm Up Your Winter with a special bundle sale and exclusive competitions for UK customers.

From October 17, the first 100 people to order the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 bundle will receive a carry case for the Explorer 1000, while the first 50 customers to snag a Jackery Solar Generator 500 will receive a carry case for the Explorer 500.

Furthermore, you can enter a prize draw on the Jackery UK store up until 15th November to win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station or a SolarSaga 100 Solar Panel worth up to £1,154. Also, 10 followers of the Jackery UK Instagram and Facebook pages will win a free Solar Generator 1000. Just share your “warmest” stories to enter! Closing date for your entries is 9th November.

During the last decade, Jackery has emerged as a world leader in portable solar power, with solutions for enjoying the great outdoors. However, this winter, it’s all about ensuring indoors feels just as great!

Warm Up Your Winter with Jackery

With a Jackery Solar Generator you can Warm Up Your Winter and navigate potential power outages. It’s a clean sustainable solution from an inextinguishable source that’s far better for the environment than electricity from the grid.

Portable power stations like the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro will ensure you have 1,000 watts of power to wield after just 1.8 hours of charging the solar panels in sunlight. That’s enough power to keep an electric blanket going all night, keeping you toasty warm through the winter months, with enough juice left for the all-important first coffee of the day!

With zero emissions, it’ll boost your green credentials with the neighbours as well as being quiet and convenient, with the flexibility to power a wide range of household appliances. Looking for an added bonus? No climbing on the roof to install it! The panels just sit on a balcony or lawn soaking up the sun, even when it’s hiding behind the clouds.

The best portable solar solutions for your home

Jackery offers three Solar Generators delivering over 1000 watts of power. Each consist of two essential components: Sunlight is captured by one (or up to 6) SolarSaga panels, converted to electricity, and transferred to the Explorer portable power station. This enables easy storage and delivery of power to a huge range of gadgets and appliances. You can compare this trio premium models below and buy from the Jackery UK website and Amazon

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro – coming soon

The new flagship Jackery Solar Generator features an Explorer Pro power station paired with up to 4 SolarSaga 200W panels in the Pro Premium bundle. It can be fully recharged in just 1.8 hours (3x faster than the Solar Generator 1000) and is loaded with connectivity solutions.

It’s got a pair of 100W personal device USB-C ports for fast charging of your phone or laptop, backed by 3x 1000W AC output ports, 2x USB A and DC car port. Once charged, you can fully recharge a laptop 9 times, or an electric blanket for 14 hours. The innovative and sustainable Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro also won an ISPO award in 2022.

For run time from more appliances you can consult the graphic below:

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro – coming this November

Double down with the 2000 Pro bundle that can handle up to six SolarSaga 200W solar panels. It can be replenished by sunlight in just 2.5-hours and handle peak power of 4,400W, making it ideal for larger appliances. If a power outage befalls your home this winter, it’ll power your refrigerator for more than three hours! There are three AC outputs, a pair of 100W USB-C outs and a pair of USB-A outs. Amazingly, it only emits 53 DB for super quiet and powerful charging. Once the summer months roll around, you’ll love this for camping. Hold onto that thought!

Jackery Solar Generator 1000

The long-time flagship for Jackery UK, the Solar Generator 1000 bundle includes the Explorer 1000 with 1,002Wh capacity. Powered by a pair of SolarSaga 100W panels, the Explorer leverages 2 pure sine wave AC outlets, 2x USB-C and a Quick Charge 3.0-enabled USB-A port. When fully charged it’ll run the electric blanket for 11 hours, a coffee maker for 88 minutes, or an electric grill for 55 minutes. The Explorer 1000 power station also weighs just 22lbs and has an easy-carry handle that makes it easier to move around the house to power different gadgets.

Green Energy for Everyone

As well as ensuring you Warm Up This Winter, Jackery is on a mission to make green energy available to anyone, everywhere. Whether your family loves big camping trips, or is striving for a more sustainable home life, Jackery wants to help you join the fight against climate change and the energy crisis.

Jackery began life in California in 2012 and has pioneered the concept of portable solar power. In 2015, the company introduced the Explorer range, the world’s first lithium-powered portable power stations. In 2019, it introduced SolarSaga, the world’s first portable solar panels. A year later the innovations were combined under the Solar Generator banner, combining the power station and panels together for the first time.

Jackery has become the planet’s number one producer of portable solar power and, as of 2022 is the global top-selling brand with more than 2 million units shipped worldwide.

Jackery’s innovative products have been featured in more than 150 media organisations with recommendations from The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, and Tom’s Guide, among others, while winning more than 25 awards.