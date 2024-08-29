Upgrade your back-to-school tech: Essential HUAWEI devices for students featuring revolutionary PaperMatte technology

(Sponsored) As the new academic year approaches, students everywhere are gearing up to return to classrooms and lecture halls. If you’re not sure that your current gear is up to scratch, read on to learn more about HUAWEI’s latest tech.

In today’s digital age, having the right tech can make all the difference in staying organised, productive, and ahead of the curve. Whether you’re a university student, a secondary schooler, or a parent preparing their child for the school year, HUAWEI offers a range of devices that are perfect for all your back-to-school needs.

From innovative tablets to powerful laptops, here’s a look at some of the best HUAWEI devices that will ensure you’re well-equipped for the year ahead.

For students who need a device that can handle both entertainment and productivity, the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S PaperMatte Edition is a game-changer. This tablet is not just another digital device; it’s designed to provide a unique paper-like experience that’s perfect for note-taking, drawing and reading.

The standout feature of this tablet is its new-generation PaperMatte Display, which reduces ambient light reflections by up to 99%. This means you can comfortably use it in any environment, whether you’re studying under bright classroom lights or enjoying some downtime in a sunny park.

What truly sets the MatePad 11.5”S apart is its compatibility with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation). This stylus, with over 10,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, offers a realistic drawing and writing experience. The resistance of the stylus against the screen mimics the feel of a pencil on paper, putting you in an academic state of mind whenever you use it.

Now the Keyboard-in-box version is priced at £399.99 – which is not only a £50 discount, but Huawei will even throw in a free M-Pencil – this is a fantastic back-to-school deal you don’t want to miss.

For students who need the power of a laptop with the portability of a tablet, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is a stellar choice. Built with the needs of modern students and young professionals in mind, this laptop is equipped with a 16-inch FullView Display and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 High Performance Processor.

One of the key features of the MateBook D 16 is its large screen size, which offers a more expansive view for multitasking, coding or creative projects. Despite its large screen, the laptop remains incredibly portable, thanks to its lightweight design and slim profile. The FullView Display also provides a screen-to-body ratio of up to 90%, giving you more space to work with, whether you’re writing an essay, editing videos or simply browsing the web.

The performance of the MateBook D 16 is especially impressive. The powerful i5 processor, combined with HUAWEI’s Dual Shark Fin Fan cooling technology, ensures that the laptop can handle even the most demanding tasks without overheating. Whether you’re in a marathon study session or working on a complex project, the MateBook D 16 won’t let you down.

For students who are always on the go, battery life is crucial, and the MateBook D 16 delivers with up to 70Wh of battery life. This means you can get through an entire day of classes, study sessions, and extracurricular activities without needing to recharge.

This is available at a special price of £449.99 (£250 off), making it a must-have for students who refuse to compromise on performance.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly tablet that doesn’t skimp on features, the HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” is an excellent option. Perfect for students of all ages, this tablet combines a sleek design with a powerful skill set, making it an ideal choice for both study and play.

The MatePad SE 11” features an 11-inch FHD+ display that’s perfect for reading, watching videos, or browsing the web. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around campus or from class to class. Plus, with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, the screen is designed to protect your eyes during long study sessions.

One of the standout features of the MatePad SE 11” is its long-lasting 7700 mAh battery, which ensures you won’t be left without power when you need it most. The tablet also supports fast charging, so you can quickly top up your battery in-between classes.

You can get yours for just £179.99 (with £20 off the RRP plus a free M-Pencil Lite), making this a peerless back-to-school bargain.

Whether you need a powerful laptop for complex tasks, a versatile tablet for taking notes and studying, or an affordable device for everyday use, HUAWEI has you covered. With these back-to-school deals, now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech and set yourself up for success in the new academic year.

It’s worth noting that there’s even more on offer on Huawei’s site, including the equally impressive MatePad Pro, and MateBook 14 laptop. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers, available only for a limited time.