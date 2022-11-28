Transform your vlogging set-up with the feature-packed Sony ZV-1F camera

SPONSORED: Whether you’re making content for YouTube, using your smartphone can be a great way of getting things started, but if you want to take things to the next level and potentially become a professional creator then a dedicated camera is essential.

The only problem is that very few cameras can boast the same sense of intuitiveness as modern smartphones, which makes the prospect of taking that leap seem all the more daunting – but what if we told you that there was a new device that combined the premium skills of a camera with the accessibility of a smartphone? Enter the Sony ZV-1F.

This compact camera may take up a small amount of space but don’t be fooled, it’s one of the most powerful vlogging cameras on the market right now. For starters, you have the all-important swivel screen which is a must-have for any vlogging set-up to make sure that you’re lined up correctly within your shot, but it’s in the camera’s bokeh mode that the ZV-1F truly comes into its own.

At nothing more than the touch of a button, the ZV-1F can instantly switch to bokeh mode and blur the background around you or your subject, giving your vlogs that cinematic feel that you often see from high-end creators like Casey Neistat or MKBHD.

There’s even a separate Product Showcase mode which allows the focus to move quickly between yourself and whatever you hold up in front of the camera – this is a huge time saver for content creators who have a review channel, as it allows them to continue talking about a product without needing to refocus the lens for a closer look.

All of this is made possible by the ZV-1F’s fast autofocus, which works tirelessly to prevent any blurry shots from making their way into your final footage. If you want to spend less time cursing your footage in the editing process, then the ZV-1F can lend a hand and stop amateur mistakes from happening.

You can benefit from these same great features when you want to shoot vertical video for TikTok or Instagram as well. Just flip the ZV-1F on its side and the camera’s software will take care of the rest, helping you to stand out from the crowd with high-quality video.

If you tend to film the majority of your content outdoors then you’ll be glad to know that the Sony ZV-1F is also equipped to keep your voice sounding crystal clear against the elements. The three-capsule mic on top of the camera, accompanied by the included windscreen, is able to dispel the weather and focus solely on your voice, so even in harsher conditions you can still record your audio on location without needing to dub it later.

As an added bonus, the ZV-1F is one of the most eco-friendly cameras on the market, being composed of SORPLAS – a new material that is made up of 99% recycled plastics but is still tough enough to withstand decent knocks and bumps. The packaging itself has also swapped new plastic in favour of plant-based fabrics and paper bags, going one step further to eliminate any unnecessary landfill.

The Sony ZV-1 is available to buy right now from the Currys website, so if you’re starting to feel as if your phone’s camera is holding you back then now’s the time to make the leap and give your creativity the finesse it deserves.

For those of you who already use a dedicated camera and want a device that’s aimed at more high-level users then you can check out the Sony ZV-1 or the Sony ZV-E10. While they boast many of the same great features found on the ZV-1F, these two cameras have a few other unique features, such as the ZV-E10’s ability to swap out lenses for more tailor-made shots.

No matter which camera you go with, your vlogging experience will have never felt so seamless.

