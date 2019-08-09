Transform your smartphone into a canvas with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Family (sponsored)

In partnership with Carphone Warehouse
The mobile phone is one of the most rapidly developing gadgets on the market with new technologies unveiled with each new handset launched. Now stretching far beyond the means of simply making and receiving calls, the mobile phone has become an extension of who we are and our busy professional and social calendars.
Recently launched, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are no different.
Note 10, EE - 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
An amazing price for an incredible smartphone, jump on this fantastic value tariff with
Note 10 Plus 5G, Vodafone - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts
The Note 10 Plus is the only handset of the two that comes equipped with 5G connectivity. Make the most of it with the amazing Unlimited Vodafone tariff.
With the Note family, Samsung’s mission is to continue to revolutionise and break the barriers of the standard smartphone, setting out to be not simply a mobile device, but also a blank canvas, gaming console and the primary camera of its user.
Pre-order the game-changing Note 10
Trailblazers for the more hybrid-centric handset, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus come equipped with the S Pen, the accessory lending itself to the apt name and inspiring creatives — sliding straight into the body of the phone. With Air Gestures and the ability to use as a remote with its Bluetooth Low Energy technologies, doodle, utilise the gorgeous AMOLED Dynamic Infinity-O screen, or quite literally take note.
With launch day right around the corner, unsurprisingly there are already some great pre-order deals out there with tariffs to suit your needs.
Looking to utilise the not too shabby 6.3-inch screen for all your bingeing needs? Vodafone is offering Unlimited data with 10mbps Max Speed, allowing you the freedom to stream and update without limits for just £51 a month and £79.99 upfront.
60GB is also a healthy amount to keep you going strong, with deals from both EE and O2, costing £49 and £55 respectively. Depending on how much cash you want to drop straight up, EE is slightly more steep with an upfront cost of £149.99, whilst O2’s upfront cost is just shy of the £100 price tag at £99.99.
A hefty amount of data, save on your monthly payment with 20GB for just £49 a month on Vodafone. Still an incredible allowance to see you through the month, this is more than enough for a cheeky episode here and there or to listen to your favourite playlist on the way to work.
Best Carphone Warehouse Note 10 Deals
Note 10, Vodafone - 20GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
No need to go flat out on data, 20GB is still a real steal, especially at this price. These deals are hard to come by, especially when both the upfront and monthly payment is so cheap for a brand new handset.
Note 10, EE - 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
One of the most well-known mobile networks out there, enjoy the Note 10 under its constant guidance and get a swish monthly payment plan with everything you could need and more. Throwing in free limited time access to the likes of Prime Video and BT Sport, this is unmissable for the binger.
Note 10, Vodafone - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts
With 10Mbps internet speed, this Vodafone tariff is ideal for those who want the flexibility to browse, binge and update. A great monthly rate, this is for the truly heavy smartphone users out there.
Note 10, O2 - 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Get everything you need from the always reliable O2 and benefit from O2 Priority perks and their fantastic roaming policy. Under £100 for your upfront cost and a swish £55 monthly payment, O2 does it again.
Bigger and better, the Note 10 Plus brings the heat
Now available for the first time in a larger variant, Samsung announced the Note 10 Plus alongside the regular Note 10, taking up 6.8-inches of space and packing an even better 4300mAH battery. It’s also worth noting, unlike the Note 10, you can get a 5G-ready plan with the Note 10 Plus, enjoying an even more superior mobile connectivity that’ll see seriously breezy browsing.
Giving you 5G for the 4G ready price, both Vodafone and EE have some fantastic offers. Opt for 20GB or unlimited data on Vodafone. For 20GB you’re looking at £53 a month and £129.99 upfront, whilst Vodafone’s Unlimited plan costs £63 a month and a cheap and cheerful upfront price of £79.99.
For EE you can get a decent 30GB of data to run with on 5G for £64 a month and £129.99 upfront. However, if you’re not looking to jump on the 5G hype, O2 also has a 4G plan for £59 a month and £149.99 upfront, equipped with 60GB of data.
Best Carphone Warehouse Note 10 Plus Deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, Vodafone - 20GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Great value for money when getting the latest, high spec handset from Samsung, also enjoy Vodafone's swish 5G ready connectivity and other perks including VeryMe discounts tailored to you.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus, O2 - 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
A hefty dose of data, you'll want it with this supreme handset with large 6.8-inch screen and all the familiarity and perks of an O2 tariff. Equipped with 4G, this is for the one's who aren't looking to make that switch to 5G.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus 5G, Vodafone - Unlimited Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
If you're investing the cash in the Note 10 then you want a tariff that can keep up. The Unlimited plan from Vodafone gives you everything completely - yes, you guessed it - unlimited, packed with 5G connectivity and 10mbps speed.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus 5G, EE - 30GB of Data,
EE loves a good perk and they're offering some great ones so you can make the most of the Note 10 Plus' large display. Get three months free of BT Sport, six months free of Prime Video and more with an already amazing value tariff.
A bonus Note 10 deal
Sign up to any one of these Note 10 and Note 10 Plus deals and Carphone Warehouse is giving customers a £40 gift card to spend at other H&M, Marks and Spencer, Tesco or Uber Eats.
Free Gift Card with Note 10 or Note 10 Plus
£40 Voucher for H&M, M&S, Tesco or UberEats with Note 10 or Note 10 Plus Tariffs
Sign up to one of Carphone Warehouse's Note 10 or Note 10 Plus tariffs and you can redeem your free £40 gift card to spend at any of the selected retailers.