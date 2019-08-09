Transform your smartphone into a canvas with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Family (sponsored)

In partnership with Carphone Warehouse

The mobile phone is one of the most rapidly developing gadgets on the market with new technologies unveiled with each new handset launched. Now stretching far beyond the means of simply making and receiving calls, the mobile phone has become an extension of who we are and our busy professional and social calendars.

Recently launched, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are no different.

With the Note family, Samsung’s mission is to continue to revolutionise and break the barriers of the standard smartphone, setting out to be not simply a mobile device, but also a blank canvas, gaming console and the primary camera of its user.

Trailblazers for the more hybrid-centric handset, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus come equipped with the S Pen, the accessory lending itself to the apt name and inspiring creatives — sliding straight into the body of the phone. With Air Gestures and the ability to use as a remote with its Bluetooth Low Energy technologies, doodle, utilise the gorgeous AMOLED Dynamic Infinity-O screen, or quite literally take note.

With launch day right around the corner, unsurprisingly there are already some great pre-order deals out there with tariffs to suit your needs.

Looking to utilise the not too shabby 6.3-inch screen for all your bingeing needs? Vodafone is offering Unlimited data with 10mbps Max Speed, allowing you the freedom to stream and update without limits for just £51 a month and £79.99 upfront.

60GB is also a healthy amount to keep you going strong, with deals from both EE and O2, costing £49 and £55 respectively. Depending on how much cash you want to drop straight up, EE is slightly more steep with an upfront cost of £149.99, whilst O2’s upfront cost is just shy of the £100 price tag at £99.99.

A hefty amount of data, save on your monthly payment with 20GB for just £49 a month on Vodafone. Still an incredible allowance to see you through the month, this is more than enough for a cheeky episode here and there or to listen to your favourite playlist on the way to work.

Now available for the first time in a larger variant, Samsung announced the Note 10 Plus alongside the regular Note 10, taking up 6.8-inches of space and packing an even better 4300mAH battery. It’s also worth noting, unlike the Note 10, you can get a 5G-ready plan with the Note 10 Plus, enjoying an even more superior mobile connectivity that’ll see seriously breezy browsing.

Giving you 5G for the 4G ready price, both Vodafone and EE have some fantastic offers. Opt for 20GB or unlimited data on Vodafone. For 20GB you’re looking at £53 a month and £129.99 upfront, whilst Vodafone’s Unlimited plan costs £63 a month and a cheap and cheerful upfront price of £79.99.

For EE you can get a decent 30GB of data to run with on 5G for £64 a month and £129.99 upfront. However, if you’re not looking to jump on the 5G hype, O2 also has a 4G plan for £59 a month and £149.99 upfront, equipped with 60GB of data.

