The powerful OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite takes the market by storm

(Sponsored) When it comes to buying a new phone, it can be tricky to know where to start. Flagship handsets have become far too expensive, and while there are some fantastic mid-range phones out there, there are far too many options to choose from. Luckily for anyone wanting to upgrade, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is here to make the decision for you.

The OnePlus Nord CE series has been steadily making a name for itself in the mid-range phone market, and while competition has remained fierce, the company has fought back with high-spec phones that are easy on the wallet. Continuing that trend and then some, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is easily the company’s most accomplished mid-range phone to date.

For starters, as much as we enjoy having a great camera set-up on our phones for a quick selfie or a holiday snap destined for social media – shopping in the mid-range market can often lead to some compromises in this department, but not with the CE 3 Lite. For the first time ever on a OnePlus phone, the CE 3 Lite comes with a massive 108MP camera on the back, with 3x lossless zoom to boot.

With that 108MP sensor, the CE 3 Lite can pick up outstanding amounts of detail in every shot, so the next time you pass by an unmissable sunset, you can capture that scene knowing full well that it’ll look absolutely amazing on the phone. That’s before mentioning the 3x lossless zoom, which is perfect for setting up the ideal shot as you won’t have to worry about losing any image quality when honing in on your chosen subject.

Of course, you might be thinking that if all of the energy has gone into making a camera system that can stand with the best of them, then the Nord CE 3 Lite may be missing a few features in the realm of battery life? Not a chance – under the hood you’ll find a massive 5000mAh battery which can take on anything you throw at it and still have plenty left in the tank by the end of the day.

If you do find yourself in a pinch however, or if you’ve missed your alarm and need to rush out the door (we’ve all been there), then you can snag an entire day’s worth of power from just 30-minutes of charging. That lightning speed comes courtesy of the CE 3 Lite’s super fast 65W charging, so between that and the massive 5000mAh cell, you won’t have to worry about seeing the battery diving into the red any time soon.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has another ace up its sleeve in the form of expandable memory via a microSD card slot. If you’re the type of person who likes to take pictures of absolutely everything you see, or you like to store high-resolution music locally for the best listening experience, then you’ll be glad to know that you can use that aforementioned slot to expand the CE 3 Lite’s storage by up to 1TB.

At this point, you might be wondering if the Nord CE 3 Lite can actually boast a mid-range price with all of those features on board. Well, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to know that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A34, iPhone SE and the POCO X5 Pro, coming in at just £299/€399.

For everything that you get with the Nord CE 3 Lite, you simply won’t be able to find a better phone for the same price, so why not save yourself the time and hassle of having to research every handset on the market and just opt for the obvious choice. After all, it’s already got everything you need. Grab it now at OnePlus.com

