The new UGREEN Uno range brings charging cheer to all this Christmas

(Sponsored) This Christmas, UGREEN is making gift-giving truly magical with its innovative Uno series – a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and heartfelt design.

Adding to the festive excitement, UGREEN is hosting a Christmas Giveaway from December 2nd to January 5th, offering 300 lucky winners a chance to receive prizes worth a total of £34,000. With individual prizes ranging from £50 to £600, including the highly anticipated UGREEN Uno series products, this is a celebration of generosity and joy. Whether it’s a high-powered charger, a magnetic power bank, or even a state-of-the-art NASync product, the giveaway is a testament to UGREEN’s mission of spreading happiness and connection this holiday season.

Known for a wide array of cutting edge chargers with great features such as MagSafe, smart screens and much more, UGREEN Uno is the newest range from the brand, sporting incredibly impressive charging speeds as well as never-before seen screen icons so you can see what’s going on at a glance, and UGREEN is helping all the gift givers out there to share in the festive cheer with a giveaway running this month.

The UGREEN Uno series stands out as a thoughtful gift for anyone who cherishes the blend of functionality and fun. Designed with the modern Apple user in mind, this range offers products that redefine convenience and style. Whether it’s a high-powered charger, a sleek wireless power bank or a durable cable, the Uno series provides practical solutions infused with fun aesthetics.

Take for example the 100W UGREEN Uno Charger. With its ability to power a MacBook Pro 16 from 0% to 43% in just 30 minutes while simultaneously charging three additional devices, it’s the ultimate companion for tech-savvy individuals managing multiple gadgets, and it doesn’t stop there. UGREEN’s ThermalGuard technology ensures safe and cool operation, even during the most intense charging sessions.

For those who love a touch of whimsy with their tech, the Uno series delights with charming features like fun emoji displays on the TFT screens of its Qi2-certified chargers. Charging isn’t just a routine task anymore; it’s an experience that sparks joy.

UGREEN’s magnetic wireless chargers, optimised for Apple’s MagSafe technology, combine elegance with practicality, offering adjustable viewing angles and the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Whether it’s propping up an iPhone for a family video call or quickly juicing up a pair of wireless earbuds before heading out, these chargers make life easier while adding a playful flair to everyday moments.

Portable power solutions also take centre stage in the Uno lineup, with magnetic wireless power banks that pack a punch despite their compact sizes. The 5000mAh version is perfect for quick on-the-go top-ups, while the larger 10000mAh model offers even greater capacity for those extended holiday outings.

Both models cater to iPhone users with magnetic alignment but maintain versatility by supporting Android devices, ensuring no one misses out on the convenience of fast, reliable charging. Crafted with the same commitment to safety and durability that defines UGREEN, these power banks are as reliable as they are practical.

The UGREEN Uno series isn’t just about convenience however; it’s also about making a statement. Products like the UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable combine high-speed charging and data transfer capabilities with robust, tangle-resistant design. With its vibrant, smiley-faced LED display, this cable is both a practical gift and a conversation starter, perfect for the tech enthusiast in your life who appreciates thoughtful design.

If you’re set for chargers but you need a serious upgrade where digital storage is concerned then the UGREEN NASync DXP 4800 Plus has you covered. This powerful storage device can give you the freedom to disconnect from cloud services and with up to a massive 112TB of space available, you can keep your most precious files saved locally. This means that you can stock up your favourite Christmas videos, photos and more in one secure place for whenever you need them, when the device launches in the first half of 2025.

At the heart of UGREEN’s Christmas campaign is a desire to connect people. From hosting family gatherings to sharing moments with friends, the holiday season is a time to celebrate togetherness. The UGREEN Uno series embodies this spirit, offering tech solutions that seamlessly integrate into the fabric of daily life, enhancing those shared moments without distraction. Imagine gifting a loved one a power bank that keeps their phone alive during a holiday road trip or a charger that lets them stream their favorite Christmas movie with family – these aren’t just products; they’re enablers of connection and joy.

UGREEN’s commitment to sustainability also shines through in its product design and ethos. Features like flame-retardant materials and energy-efficient operation underscore the brand’s dedication to creating solutions that are not only user-friendly but also environmentally responsible and contribute to a longer shelf life. This aligns beautifully with the holiday spirit of giving, reminding us that caring for our planet is the ultimate gift to future generations.

As you shop for your loved ones or treat yourself this Christmas, let UGREEN help you unwrap smiles and enjoy shared moments. The Uno series is more than a collection of products; it’s a thoughtful reminder of what truly matters – time spent together, memories made and the small, meaningful gestures that show we care.

Visit the UGREEN website to explore their full range of products and discover promotional offers that make holiday shopping even more delightful. This Christmas, give the gift of technology that truly connects.