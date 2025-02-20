The new Aqara G5 Pro provides outdoor security like never before

(Sponsored) In the last couple of years, smart home devices have come a long way in elevating our day to day convenience by way of integrated systems and automations, not to mention the burgeoning industry of accessible and easy to assemble home security products. In 2025 however, the Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro is about to raise the bar and then some.

Aqara is already well known as one of the leading companies in the smart home space, having been in operation for more than a decade and a half. In that time it has put out a wide range of smart home products including smart panels, door locks, security cameras, smart sensors and more. For the G5 Pro outdoor security camera, Aqara has used its accumulated skills and talent to create something truly special.

On the surface, the Aqara G5 Pro is a robust security camera designed to keep you and your loved ones safe by offering a detailed look at anything of importance happening around your home. The crisp 4MP resolution pairs brilliantly with a wide 133 degree field of view to provide a detailed look at the camera’s surroundings, while the f/1.0 aperture is able to capture four times as much light as traditional f/2.0 lenses, preventing any dimly lit areas from being missed in recorded footage.

When the sun does go down however, the True Color Night Vision kicks in to keep the level of clarity between day and night-time consistent. There’s no chance of someone or something using the cover of night to approach your home undetected – you’ll be notified as soon as they come into the camera’s line of sight.

These are great features to have but what really separates the Aqara G5 Pro from the competition is its use of AI to more accurately identify what it’s seeing. Courtesy of the built-in NPU, the Aqara G5 Pro can differentiate between people and vehicles while recognising when any pets or packages are around, so you’ll know right away if further action is required.

If the internet signal in your house ever goes offline, you won’t have to worry about these AI features being inaccessible either, as their operation takes place entirely on the G5 Pro camera itself and without the need for cloud-based processing. Any recording can even be locally stored thanks to built-in eMMC storage that can be backed up to your NAS and retrieved afterward. When your internet connection is working smoothly though, you can access your recordings from wherever you are thanks to cloud-based storage.

Speaking of internet connections, the Aqara G5 Pro comes in two unique versions, a PoE model for a strong, direct connection via an Ethernet cable, and a Wi-Fi model that allows for more versatility in terms of placement. Whichever one you go for, you can rely on a sturdy connection and a robust, waterproof build that makes the camera prepped and ready to take on the elements.

As you may have guessed from its full name, the Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro also works as a smart home hub compatible with Thread, Zigbee and Bluetooth, allowing you to expand your smart home controls into your home’s exterior or back garden. This means that if you have been meaning to add smart home products around your home, such as sensors and smart lights, then the G5 Pro is the perfect place to start to make sure that everything is interconnected. More importantly, as a Matter Controller, the G5 Pro can connect and manage Aqara products but also Matter-enabled devices from other brands.

You can even pair up the Aqara G5 Pro with your smart platform of choice. For instance, you can dive straight into controls for the Aqara G5 Pro via Apple Home on your iPhone, or ask Alexa to show you the camera’s livestream on your nearest Echo Show device. Alexa, Apple, Google, SmartThings – whichever system you prefer, the Aqara G5 Pro is ready to oblige. The G5 Pro also supports the RTSP protocol, which means that it not only streams to third-party clients like Home Assistant via a LAN, but also is compatible with RTSP-enabled video servers.And as a final cherry on top, there’s now full end-to-end encryption on the footage stored in Aqara’s own cloud-based servers, offering an extra layer of protection on what is already one of the most feature packed home security devices you can buy.

To see the Aqara G5 Pro’s full list of included features, and how it can revamp the security of your home like no other device, you can pick up your own model today on both Amazon and Aqara’s official website.

