The Jabra Elite 85t bring Advanced Active Noise Cancellation to a perfectly compact design (Sponsored)

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, too often people have had to choose between premium audio quality and gym ready features, but with the release of the Jabra Elite 85t – now available at Currys PC World – you can finally get the best of both worlds in one brilliant package.

For the first time in the Jabra range, the Elite 85t feature Advanced Active Noise Cancellation right out of the box. With ANC switched on, you’ll have the peace you need to get lost in whichever song you’re listening to, bringing out the different layers in all your favourite tracks as if you’re hearing them for the first time. ANC can also be a huge help with keeping your attention to where it needs to be, whether that’s with focusing on work in a busy café or making sure you don’t miss a moment of your favourite TV show whilst on a loud train.

There are times however when ANC works a little too well, and you might run the risk of missing out on important information – it’s in these instances that the HearThrough feature on the Elite 85t has you covered. HearThrough opens up the surrounding world to a degree that suits you, letting you hear exactly what you need to without forcing you to stop playing music and take out your earbuds. If you need to order a coffee or ask for directions, you won’t have to fumble with your earbuds ever again.

Depending on the amount of ANC or HearThrough that you prefer, you can set up bespoke audio profiles within the accompanying Jabra Sound+ app. Once you have two profiles established, you can switch between them instantly via a simple button press on the 85t earbuds, giving you the chance to stay flexible in the moment and avoid having to dig out your phone every time you want to switch.

You won’t be tied to a single button configuration either, as you can change the control layout in the Sound+ app to a style that suits you. If you do need to dive into something beyond music playback however, the Elite 85t can be used to summon your smart assistant of choice. Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant are all compatible with the earbuds. Whatever your choice of digital assistant, each can be called upon a moment’s notice if you want to set a reminder, ask a question or even return a call.

Speaking of calls, what pair of true wireless earbuds would be complete without the ability to chat with friends and family on the go? Giving users the complete package, the Jabra Elite 85t feature not one but two mics in each earbud, so that noise from within the ear and from around the earbud is softened, letting your voice come through clearly to the person on the other end.

Between the Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough and dual-mic set-up for crisp call quality, the Elite 85t have it all, but this huge leap in technological performance is owed to the brand new chipset being used inside of each earbud. These new internals have paved the way for a multi-stage filter configuration, an integrated 6-band equalizer path for the audio line, and in a huge boon for mobile gamers – low-latency signal processing to prevent any discernible delay between what’s happening on screen and the sound that reaches your ears.

Even with this new technology, the Elite 85t can still go the distance with a playback time of up to 5.5 hours with ANC switched on, and a total of 25 hours when you factor in the charging case. For long trips, the Elite 85t can go even further – just switch off the ANC feature and you’ll get a total battery life of 31 hours, and when it comes time to charge things up again, you can do so via wired and wireless charging ports. If you need the 85t to help you go the distance, then rest assured as their IPX4 rating allows them to withstand sweat and splashes of water without missing a beat.

The Jabra Elite 85t just raised the bar on what’s possible from a pair of compact true wireless earbuds, and you can buy your very own set today at Currys PC World.