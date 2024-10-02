The Huawei Watch Ultimate Green is a luxury smartwatch built from space-proof metal

Huawei introduces the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green that sees Huawei’s timepiece masterpiece continue to push the boundaries of smartwatch design.

Joining the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate BLUE and Ultimate BLACK, the Ultimate Green is the newest member of the world’s first smartwatch range to feature a Zirconium-based Liquid metal body. That’s a big deal because Huawei is using a metal that’s supremely tough, and is actually 4-5 times harder than stainless steel, to provide a rugged yet sleek watch exterior. That liquid metal is also extremely resistant to wear and corrosion and can stay strong when you take the Ultimate Green into extreme environments, including aerospace exploration.

Huawei matches that Zirconium-based Liquid metal body with an exquisite dual-coloured nano-tech ceramic bezel, where the process of creating this particular design element compared to standard nano-tech ceramic can take anywhere from 45 to 50 days. That exemplifies Huawei’s attention to detail to ensure the Ultimate Green doesn’t just blend in with the smartwatch crowd.

That tough metal body and ceramic bezel is complimented by a woven strap that’s made from a modern warp twill weaving technique to add that extra touch of refinement and show that every detail in the Ultimate Green’s design has been carefully considered that you feel and can see that luxury touch from all angles. You can alternatively swap the woven strap for an aerospace grade titanium one if you want to go all in on an entirely metal look.As if that wasn’t already enough, you’ll also find a deep green HNBR strap in the box too – which might be better for the sweatier workouts.

The Ultimate Green’s tough exterior means it can go deep underwater too, just like the Ultimate BLUE and Ultimate BLACK models, offering a 100-metre dive level water resistance to ensure it can handle sea pressure at more extreme levels and make it a smartwatch that’s built for technical diving.

The luxury theme continues into the exclusive Ultimate Green watch faces that are all shown off on a sharp, high quality 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display. That’s draped in sapphire glass to match liquid metal and the dual-coloured, nano-tech ceramic and offer the type of strong protection against scratches you’ll typically find on luxury timepieces.

It’s not just a looker as this is a luxury smartwatch that offers a strong suite of smarts, taking everything that Huawei and its Watch GT 5 Pro series offers. and also lets you glance down at full-colour maps to make the Ultimate Green a great navigation companion. A battery life of up to 14 days means this isn’t a smartwatch that’s going to be on and off your wrist on a regular basis either.

The green in Ultimate Green is a nod to its heavily golf-influenced appearance that runs through to the raft of features for golfers. When it’s time to play, there’s access to over 15,000 golf courses from across the globe and you’ll be able to see useful information like your distance away from the green, the distance of your last stroke and get access to an AI caddie to recommend clubs to use for. When it’s time to put your short game skills to the test.

it will automatically recognise when you step on the green to give you a better sense of your putting surroundings. You can view real-time information like green direction, last shot distance, plays-like distance, wind speed, wind direction and get an indication of slope on the course to make better decisions about your play and club choice, along with data-driven tips on where to aim and which club to use. You can also glance down at a built-in scorecard with an exclusive watch face showing off scores from your last round around the bezel.

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green showcases a collection of cutting-edge design elements that when combined culminate to give you a smartwatch you would not be ashamed to have peeking out from underneath your shirt sleeve when it’s business time in the office or when it’s business time out on the course.

You can get yours for £749.99 right now, and if you order before 22 October from Huawei’s website or Amazon, you’ll even get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3. Don’t settle for anything less than the best with Huawei’s newest smartwatch.