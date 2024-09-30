The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 is a premium smartwatch with cutting-edge fitness and health abilities

(Sponsored) The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series is a feature-rich smartwatch that comes in two, sleek models and includes Huawei’s innovative new TruSense system to take health and sports tracking to another level.

Huawei gives you options with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series, so you have your pick of Pro or standard editions. With the GT 5 Pro, you can strap on a 46mm-sized WATCH GT 5 Pro that’s wrapped up in a sleek aerospace grade titanium alloy. If you prefer a daintier smartwatch, there’s also the 42mm WATCH GT 5 Pro, which swaps titanium for an elegant white ceramic design. It’s the first ceramic smartwatch that also lets you quickly remove links to get the perfect fit in a speedy fashion. Both GT 5 Pro watches also include sapphire crystal to give the vibrant touchscreen screens tough protection against scratches.

There’s no downgrade in materials and styling if you choose the 46mm HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 or the 41mm WATCH GT 5, which feature stainless steel for a similarly high grade look. You can also pair both models with a range of straps to make it a better match for your sporty or formal attire.

A new way to track your health

All of the new Huawei WATCH GT 5 models benefit from Huawei’s new TruSense System, a groundbreaking setup that sits at the rear of the watchcase and introduces a new multi-spacing optical path architecture, multi-region optical path design and new glass darkening technology. This all helps to deliver fast and accurate monitoring when tracking your favourite sports or keeping tabs on your health in between that fitness time, to make sure you’re balancing out your health and wellness needs.

Huawei is giving you a professional-grade sports tracking experience, whether you’re a runner, love a round of golf or like to go diving. Along with over 100 sports modes suited for beginner or more seasoned fitness fans, runners can benefit from seeing additional analysis about their running form letting you view data like ground contact time and vertical oscillation to help improve running technique and get you running better and stronger.

Sport and Leisure

If you opt for the WATCH GT 5 Pro, you’ll also get access to a dedicated trail running mode to make the most of your off-road runs. A new RouteDraw mode, which is available on all GT5 models, lets you get creative with your routes to soak up those likes on social media and keep that running time fun.

For cyclists, the Huawei Watch GT 5 aims to keep you safer on your bike, and when combined with the Huawei Health App can turn your smartphone into a cycling computer and save you needing to spend on a dedicated one.

Golf enthusiasts who purchase the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro can now turn to a professional golf mode rich with stats to assess your performance on the course. A driving range mode will help you improve swing speed and technique and you’ll have access to the maps of over 15,000 golf courses across the globe to get a clear sense of your playing surroundings.

There’s access to a Real-Time Environmental Display to serve up information about course elements like wind speed and green slope to make sure you’re picking out the right club. You can also keep track of who’s up or down a shot with the built-in scorecard.

Huawei wants to make sure your outdoor runs and rides are accurately tracked so it’s including its new Sunflower Positioning System to boost accuracy of your positioning. It does that by using an intelligent antenna to detect your activity, understand your motion and point the antenna in the right direction. This system promises an accuracy boost of 40% with a distance accuracy boost of 30% and pace accuracy by 20% compared to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4.

When you’re exploring new environments, you’ll now be able to glance down at free, full-colour maps to better navigate your surroundings. When you need to get back home you can turn to the Track Return mode to safely guide you home.

If you prefer spending time in the water, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro is made for divers with a dedicated freediving mode made possible thanks to an improved water resistance of 40 metres depth to make the most of a host of data from your adventures underwater.

Advanced watch features from Huawei

When it’s time to take a respite from the running and diving adventures, the Huawei Watch GT 5 includes new smartwatch features including easily taking a screenshot of your watch screen when you press the upper and lower buttons on the watch. Taking calls in busy environments gets a boost with the Watch GT 5 automatically adjusting the loudness of the speaker when ambient noise exceeds 65 decibels.

Pushing the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 and GT 5 Pro to its limits doesn’t mean making compromises on battery life. The WATCH GT 5Pro 42mm version and WATCH GT 5 41mm will last for 7 days. The 46mm versions of the Huawei WATCH GT 5 Pro and WATCH GT 5 double that and can go for 14 days.

Whichever HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 you choose to strap on, you’ll be getting a smartwatch made with high-grade material and great battery life that’s packed with cutting-edge technology and the features you need to make it the ideal fitness and health tracking companion that also performs when you’re not getting a sweat on.

There are plenty of bonuses attached if you buy a watch right now – customers ordering from Huawei’s UK store, as well as Amazon, will get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds until 22 October. Not only that, but all HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series users are also eligible for a free 3-month membership to HUAWEI Health+, full of exclusive benefits. Prices start at £229.99 for the GT 5, and £329.99 for the GT 5 Pro, so make sure you get your ideal smartwatch while the benefits last.