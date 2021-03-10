The Galaxy Book Flex2 5G and the Galaxy Buds Pro join Samsung’s family of products (sponsored)

The ever-growing Samsung Galaxy range of products has just added two new devices to its line-up: the powerful yet portable Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G laptop, and the show-stopping Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. Here’s everything you need to know about these two new bits of tech.

At a time when having a fast and responsive laptop that can keep up with your daily workload has never felt more important, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G not only has what it takes to meet your current needs, but it also has futureproof technology that will make homeworking even easier over time.

As its name implies the Galaxy Book Flex2 has portability at the core of its design, with its lightweight 1.26kg frame offering you the flexibility to take and use the laptop wherever you go. Despite its small size, the Flex2 uses an incredibly slim bezel to give users a near edge-to-edge 13-inch screen.

Speaking of the display, the Galaxy Book Flex2 uses Samsung’s QLED technology to provide a clearer image with greater contrast and brighter visuals – making it one of the best ways to enjoy your favourite films and TV shows on the go. You can even flip the screen around and use the Flex2 for easier viewing when you’re on public transport.

What really sets the Galaxy Book Flex2 apart however is in how it combines the simplicity of a smartphone with the prowess of a dedicated laptop. If you’re typing away and are suddenly distracted by something amazing that you’d love to capture – you can do so immediately with the Flex2’s rear-facing 13MP camera.

With a dedicated slot for a 5G SIM, you won’t have to worry about logging into unprotected public Wi-Fi networks either. As the 5G infrastructure in the UK continues to grow, you’ll no longer be limited to just your local café – there’s a whole world out there just waiting to serve as the backdrop to your productivity.

The Flex2 even takes some inspiration from the Galaxy Note series, with the S Pen being housed within the laptop itself, giving you the chance to take and break and indulge in some digital drawing, or even to use the Flex2 as a note-taking tablet.

If you have a Samsung smartphone then you can also view its screen directly on the Flex2 itself, preventing you from reaching for your phone every time a notification comes in and keeping your focus where it needs to be during working hours.

Sometimes you might need a little extra help in keeping distractions at bay however, which is exactly where Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds come into play. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro use a secure form factor alongside active noise cancellation to prevent external sound from impeding your listening experience. Still, if you need to know what’s happening around you when ordering a coffee for instance, the Galaxy Buds Pro will use Voice Detect to automatically recognise when you’re engaged in conversation and allow more ambient noise to reach your ears.

That same technology can be put to use in a different way when taking calls on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Courtesy of the three microphones built into the earbuds, alongside a Voice Pickup Unit, the Buds Pro are able to hone in on your voice and dispel unwanted sound, providing the person you’re talking to with crystal clear audio.

When it comes to earbuds though, the number one feature will always be sound quality – and with two-way speakers embedded in the Galaxy Buds Pro, they’re ready to tackle whatever you throw at them. It doesn’t matter if you jam to thumping EDM or rock out to indie hits, the Galaxy Buds Pro can deliver pulsating bass and soaring mids and highs to ensure that any genre is given the treatment it deserves.

When it is time to take a break, the Galaxy Buds Pro can jump seamlessly from one Samsung device to another thanks to an intelligent AI. One minute you could be listening to a podcast on your Galaxy Book Flex2 5G, but as soon as you boot up a video on your Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Buds Pro will automatically pause the podcast and let you hear the audio from the video in question. It’s that simple.

Outside of the office and on to the track, the Galaxy Buds Pro can still keep you covered when you’re out running thanks to IPX7 water and sweat resistance. If you really want to go the distance then the Galaxy Buds Pro can still match your pace with up to five hours of playback on a single charge, and an additional 13-hours available via the fast-charging case.

Both the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G and the Galaxy Buds Pro are now available to buy via the official Samsung online store. You even have the option to pay via Klarna and spread the cost in a way that suits you. There’s also a trade-in discount of up to £300 available for the Book Flex2 5G, giving you plenty of options to get the latest Samsung products for less.