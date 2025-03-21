The Dreame Z1 and Z1 Pro make manual pool cleaning a thing of the past

Sponsored: With the time for spring cleaning almost upon us and the promise of a beautiful summer beyond it, now’s the perfect time to get your pool, whether in or above ground, looking its best, and there’s no better way to get the job done than with the new Dreame Z1 series robot pool cleaners.

Since being established in 2017, Dreame has wasted no time in making a name for itself in the smart cleaning market, with a wide range of robot vacuums and cordless vacuums packed with modern features. In the Z1 series, Dreame has turned its attention to bringing its home cleaning tech to the great outdoors, offering a solution for pool cleaning like no other.

The Dreame Z1 and Z1 Pro boast an upper hand on the competition thanks to PoolSense, an advanced pool sensing technology that’s powered by AI to get the job done thoroughly. Pulling back the curtain, this technology uses an ingenious combination of ultrasound, 3D structured light and ToF (time of flight) to establish a comprehensive understanding of the interior of your pool.

This technology allows both the Dreame Z1 and the Z1 Pro to recognise the full scale of your pool to maximise cleaning coverage, which obstacles need to be avoided in the cleaning process, and how to complete the task in the most efficient way possible. When the Dreame Z1 series kicks into action, it can use next-level 8000GPH suction power to give both the floors and the walls of your pool a deep clean, while its dual-brush system scrubs away tricky debris like sand, hair and dirt that can linger and otherwise degrade the overall quality of your pool’s water.

Both the Dreame Z1 and the Z1 Pro also have the ability to clean above the waterline, targeting the area where debris is most visible. All of this means that you can leave the Dreame Z1 series to perform its function and claim back more of your free time to spend it on the things you enjoy.

You don’t even have to be near the cleaner in question to get it up and running, just dive into the Dreame app to set the specific areas that you want to be cleaned, the type of mode to be used, or even schedule a clean for a certain time of day.

If you do want a more hands-on approach then the remote control included with the Dreame Z1 Pro lets you move the device in real-time, which is helpful if your pool has a particularly stubborn spot that needs some extra attention.

Once your pool is looking pristine once more, Dreame’s robot pool cleaners will automatically park themselves in an easy to retrieve spot by the poolside, so they can be returned to a charging outlet without hassle. The debris basket stored within these devices can also be emptied and rinsed out with water easily, continuing the same level of convenience that Dreame strives for.

With all of these features to hand, the Dreame Z1 and the Z1 Pro have the full range of capabilities to truly taake pool cleaning off of your to-do list once and for all. If you’re ready to make the most of your pool this summer then you can save 15% on both the Dreame Z1 and Z1 Pro from March 21st to March 30th when shopping via Dreame’s official website and Amazon.