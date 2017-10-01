The 7 best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to make the perfect home office [sponsored]

Done in partnership with LG

Looking to create a swish new home office? Well, you’re in luck. Right now, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll see a flurry of fantastic deals on all the latest and greatest goodies for the ultimate high-tech setup.

1) LG gram

A laptop is the heart of any home office, and if you’re after the ultimate no-compromise option then the 2018 LG gram range is an awesome choice. You can pick up 13, 14 and 15-inch versions of the device, all of which will see hefty discounts, and save up to $300, this deals season.

For a great all-rounder, the 14-inch is the best option. It comes in at just 2.2lbs. It comes with a slim-line bezel and a wealth of top-end parts, including a 72wh battery that keeps going for up to 17.5hrs, an 8th-gen Intel i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a generous 512GB SSD. The wealth of connectivity options, which includes two full-sized USB 3.0, a single USB-C and HDMI ports also means you won’t have to invest in new cables or dongles to connect the laptop to your other devices – as you would with some competing devices, such as the new MacBook Air.

2) Google Home Max

Looking for a decent wireless speaker that can double as a digital personal assistant? Then you’ll want to pick a Google Home Max this Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The Home Max is the largest smart speaker in Google’s current lineup, being more than powerful enough to provide a work soundtrack day-to-day.

However, it’s the integrated support for Google Assistant that sets it apart from other wireless speakers out there. It means you’ll be able to ask the Home Max questions, set alarms and even manage your Google Calendar simply by using your voice.

A powerful speaker that can also act as your home PA.

3) LG CineBeam

A projector makes a great addition to any home office, enabling you to do everything from practice presentations to catching up on the cricket during your lunch break. The only issue is that many models are tricky to install and take up oodles of space. Step in the LG CineBeam.

The CineBeam 4K laser projector will take you no time at all to set up, and with LG Cinebeam’s i-shaped engine and its transforming design, it can be used freestanding or bolted to the ceiling. As well as playing content in 4K, the CineBeam also offers smart TV functionality, making it possible to have the news or sports playing in the background while you work.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, it’s also had a massive [insert number] this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it an absolute steal.

4) Philips Hue

It’s no secret that most offices have horrible, headache-inducing strip lighting. But that doesn’t have to be the case in your home office, where you have full control. As such, you’ll 100% want to invest in Philips Hue. The smart lighting system can be intelligently set to a variety of different brightnesses, colours and lighting temperatures, making it quick and easy to create a work environment that’s to your liking.

5) LG 38WK95C Monitor (Ultrawide)

The LG gram’s screen is pretty awesome, but it’s no replacement for a full-fat monitor. For the perfect home office setup you’ll want to invest in the LG 38WK95C Monitor (Ultrawide), which currently has a whopping [insert figure] discount on it.

The gigantic 38-inch curved-glass monitor is the perfect option for creatives and power-users alike – and everyone in-between. The 4K resolution and 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage will see it appeal to videographers, plus HDR10 support makes it great option for general video streaming and entertainment, too. For power users who regularly have multiple documents open at once, the 21:9 aspect ratio will have you more than covered – you’ll be spreadsheeting like a boss in no time at all with the LG 38WK95C monitor (Ultrawide).

6) Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse

Spending hours at a time at a desk using a mouse can be tough on your wrists, which is the reason your home office should be equipped with a decent peripheral such as the Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse.

The IntelliMouse is a refresh of the iconic office mouse launched by Microsoft between 1996 and 2003. The Classic combines the original’s ergonomic design with all the bells and whistles you’d expect of a modern mouse. Highlights include an impressive 1000Hz refresh rate and Microsoft BlueTrack Technology, which makes this unit wonderfully reactive and the perfect fit for basic office work.

7) Netgear Orbi

Decent Wi-Fi is a must for any home office and the Netgear Orbi is one of the best mesh network systems money can buy. Offering excellent Wi-Fi speeds and coverage, it’s also blissfully easy to setup and manage thanks to Netgear’s super-intuitive app. This makes it quick and easy to create guest networks, if you have a colleague dropping by, or a bespoke secondary network that’s separate from your main home one.

These are our picks of the best home office tech to look out for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Think we’ve missed anything? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews