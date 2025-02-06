Take vacuuming off your to-do list with Dreame’s X50 Ultra robot vacuum

(Sponsored) It doesn’t matter if you work from home or commute to an office on a daily basis, having a clean and tidy home is a crucial part of good wellbeing and positive mental health, but when you’re strapped for time it can be tricky to give your home the attention it deserves. As luck would have it, this is exactly where the Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum thrives.

This all-in-one cleaning device is designed to be so robust and powerful in its operation that you can get back your free time to spend it on the things that matter, whether it’s being with friends and family or finally making a start on that passion project you’re always daydreaming about.

While the Dreame X50 Ultra’s ability to give you back the time typically spent on chores is priceless, it boasts another reward in the form of a massive limited time discount. If you head on over to Dreame’s website then you can unlock a huge presale discount of $390, letting you pick up the X50 Ultra for even less when it launches on February 14th.

Until now, robot vacuums have been limited where versatility is concerned due to the technology available, meaning that before setting a robot vacuum out to clean, you would need to make sure that the floors were clear of any obstructions that could cause an issue. Plus there’s the additional worry of needing to make sure that your robot vacuum doesn’t get thrown off course by a slight elevation in your home.

Built into every X50 Ultra is Dreame’s Industry-First ProLeap System which, courtesy of an LDS lifting LiDAR, allows the device to overcome obstacles of up to 6cm, all on its own. This means that you can leave the X50 Ultra, with its 20,000Pa high-powered suction, to conduct a full and thorough vacuuming and mopping of your entire home, without interference on your part, and when the machine is done, it can simply return itself to the docking station to empty its contents and charge the battery. That docking station’s 3.2L dust bag can even go 100-days without needing to be emptied manually, taking another item off your to-do list.

While the X50 Ultra can make itself taller in order to allow for more seamless navigation, it can even lower its height via Dreame’s intelligent VersaLift Navigation system, allowing the robot vacuum to slip under low sitting pieces of furniture, such as a bed or sofa. In fact, thanks to the dual-bottom view sensors on the X50 Ultra, it can identify up to 200 types of objects and react accordingly with either height adjustment or avoiding the obstacle completely.

When it’s tackling those often overlooked areas of your home, the X50 Ultra benefits from having a TÜV-certified patented HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush system which is able not only to pick up hairs from floors and carpet, but also separate them to ensure that they do not get tangled with the brush and disrupt any further cleaning. Even with all of this going on during the cleaning process, the DuoBrush system operates without excessive noise, so you can easily lose yourself in a good book whilst the Dreame X50 Ultra embarks on its journey across your floors.

The Dual Flex Arm technology allows the X50 Ultra to tackle the areas that even manual vacuums struggle with, as the enhanced side brush can reach tight corners with 100% efficiency (as certified by TÜV SÜD) while the MopExtend RoboSwing can clean up any messes that happen to get near those same corners and any edges. After it’s given those hard to reach areas a good clean, the Dream X50 Ultra’s sidebrush can lift itself up to 10mm off the ground to avoid contaminating the parts of your floor that have already been cleaned.

What’s particularly impressive is that once the X50 Ultra is finished cleaning your home, it then has the capacity to thoroughly clean itself with the AceClean DryBoard system that uses high temperature water spray, alongside 175°F hot water washing and drying for the mop. The X50 Ultra’s integrated washboard design also features a suction port that removes dirty water after it’s been filtered, reducing odors on the washboard. This frees up even more of your time in knowing that the X50 Ultra can easily take care of itself.

Remember, the outstanding pre-sale deal on the Dreame X50 Ultra is only available until February 13th. For just $39, you can secure your model, receive a $390 discount, not to mention a free cleaning kit valued at $149.99, and an extra two years of warranty. Take the first step in reclaiming your free time by pre-ordering the Dreame X50 Ultra today.