Take off and explore with a new electric scooter from Segway-Ninebot

When it comes to electric scooters, nothing quite compares to the experience you’ll find on latest machines from Segway-Ninebot, the F25E and the D18E. With the ability to ride up to 25km per hour, and an overall range of 18 or 25km respectively, you’ll have the ability to explore the outdoors* without breaking a sweat.

*Please note that it is the responsibility of the user to comply with local and country laws. This product is to be used on private land only, with the land owner’s permission, and not on public highways. Always wear protective gear.

While the terrain covered is always going to be a crucial part of any ride, the F25E and the D18E don’t leave anything up to chance, ensuring that they provide a smooth and comfortable ride. This is helped by the 10-inch air filled tyres fitted on either end of the scooter which have the ability to absorb harmful bumps along the way.

Those larger wheels also allow for more responsive controls, as the scooter effortlessly grips the surface underneath so any quick turn movements can be pulled off without hassle. The anti-skid tread will even keep you steady when surfaces become slippery after rainfall, and the IPX5 water resistance keeps you going through the wettest conditions.

Beyond their manual controls the Segway-Ninebot scooters use a dual-brake system. The D18E features an electronic brake at the front and a more traditional drum brake at the tail-end – providing the best of both worlds and ensuring that the scooter comes to a stop exactly when you need it to. The F25E has a disc brake at the rear with an innovative regenerative braking system that can capture energy during braking and transform it back into battery power.

Riders are also treated to three power modes that let you enjoy the Segway-Ninebot experience at the speed and performance that suits you best. There’s even a walking mode available for when you want to slow things down and take in your surroundings.

When you’re ready to fold up your scooter and get on with other things, you can get back to a full battery with 3.5 hours of charging, so you’ll be ready to go the moment you decide to take your Segway-Ninebot out for another spin.

Of course, all of these features are fantastic in their own right but as with any scooter, it’s durability that plays the biggest factor in the long run. Luckily for riders of the Segway-Ninebot F25E and the D18E, these scooters are ready to embrace the elements and see you well into the future.

While the Segway-Ninebot F25E sits at the top of Segway’s electric scooter line, the Segway-Ninebot D18E is available at a lower price, standing as the ideal buy for folks tied to a budget, and offering many of the same great features utilised by the F25E.

No matter which Segway-Ninebot scooter you go for, you’ll be getting a terrific machine in both the F25E and the D18E. If you want to put some pep in your step and upgrade to a Segway-Ninebot scooter then you can find a huge selection at Currys right now.