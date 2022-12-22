Stream, game and watch like never before with the premium Sharp EQ TV range

(Sponsored) Too often, modern TVs struggle with catering to every demographic. Audiophiles are let down by lacklustre speakers, and unless a TV packs the latest high-end specs then gamers aren’t able to make the most of their latest consoles. Finding a TV to suit everyone is near-enough impossible, at least it was until the release of the Sharp EQ range.

These high-end sets bring together the very best features across audio, gaming, streaming and the overall viewing experience to create a TV like no other. With a Sharp EQ TV in your home, everyone will be catered to, and with an abundance of smart features under the hood, you’ll have a future-proof set with peace of mind to boot. But what is it about the Sharp EQ range that puts them so far ahead of the competition? It starts with audio quality.

In the effort to make TVs slimmer and more form fitting than ever, audio quality has suffered more than any other feature as a smaller amount of space left for the speakers has become the norm, resulting in audio quality that just doesn’t do justice to what you’re watching or playing.

The Sharp EQ range rectifies this by bringing audio finesse back to the forefront – quite literally. At the bottom of each set you can find a distinct speaker set-up that’s been engineered by Harmon/Kardon, and with support for Dolby Atmos and dts:X, these speakers can recreate that feeling of cinematic audio right in the comfort of your own home. Nothing gets lost in the mix and you can appreciate all the finer details that otherwise go unheard on more conventional sets.

The EQ’s feature set isn’t limited to just audio however – the visual quality has been given a massive overhaul to put it leaps and bounds ahead of standard UHD TVs. For starters, the EQ range boasts the new Quantum Dot technology which offers a far more comprehensive lighting structure and colour gamut than your average TV. This means that not only do your favourite shows and films appear more vibrant, but the accuracy of what you see is far more in line with what the creators intended, thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR support.

As an added bonus, you won’t have to worry about fiddling with the brightness settings to match the environment you’re in as the built-in light sensor can detect any incoming light (or lack thereof) to provide the optimised brightness level automatically. It’s never been easier to just kick back and enjoy an evening of high-quality entertainment.

It’s not just the average viewer who will find a home with the Sharp EQ range however, as there are just as many features to keep avid gamers pleased. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports means that you can make the most out of your next-gen consoles by pushing the latest titles to their limits. That’s before you factor in VRR and ALLM support for a smooth, responsive experience that doesn’t hold you back during online play.

If you don’t have a next-gen console to hand then don’t worry, the EQ range has native support for cloud gaming via Boosteroid. All you have to do is wirelessly connect a compatible controller, pick which game you’d like to stream and with a steady internet connection in tow, you’ll be enjoying the latest titles in no time.

That same simplicity can be found throughout the EQ TVs as they each run on Android TV, which not only brings together all of your favourite streaming services in one place for easy access, but it also allows for seamless pairing with your Android smartphone. Whether it’s the latest cooking tutorial on YouTube or a new must-watch series on Prime Video, you can find it all with Android TV.

For the ultimate entertainment experience that’s sure to please everyone under the same roof, the Sharp EQ TV range is a must-buy, with options ranging from 50-inches to 75-inches available right now via Euronics and Amazon.

The pricing for the Sharp EQ range is as follows:

Sharp EQ 3

50″ – £499.99

55″ – £549.99

65″ – £799

75″ – £1,099

Sharp EQ 4

50″ – £499

55″ – £549

65″ – £799

75″ – £1,149