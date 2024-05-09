Step into a new world of audio excellence with the Sony ULT range

(Sponsored) For years, Sony has established itself as the go-to name in the world of audio playback thanks to its wide range or premium headphones and earbuds, but with the all-new Sony ULT range of devices, the company is ready to kick things up a notch.

There are four products debuting as part of the ULT range, three speakers and a pair of headphones, all designed to offer the best music experience with powerful bass and crystal clear audio. Great for different situations, so that no matter the size of the audience or the style of music you want to play, Sony ULT has you covered.

When it comes to personal listening, whether that be at the gym, when studying at the library or even during the morning commute, nothing does the job better than a pair of headphones which is exactly where the Sony ULT Wear comes into play.

These headphones are built to keep the world at bay with powerful noise cancellation that makes you feel as if you’re being treated to your own private concert. With ambient noise taken care of, the ULT Wear delivers not one but two bass modes, Deep Bass and Attack Bass. The former is perfect for drawing out the bass notes in your favourite songs while the latter is brilliantly suited for dance tracks, letting you feel more in line with the beat.

Plus, with a massive battery life of up to 30-hours or 50 hours with noise cancelling off, you can take the ULT Wear to the gym, to work, out on the town and on the journey back and still have plenty of juice left in the tank. In these scenarios, the ULT Wear offers up everything you could ever need. However if you’re looking for a more connected listening experience the Sony ULT Field 1 could be a more ideal pairing for you.

Don’t be fooled by this speaker’s miniature stature, the ULT Field 1 brings some serious volume and bass to the mix, complementing its clear audio playback that can elevate whatever it is you’re listening to.

Because it’s smaller size however, the ULT Field 1 can be easily taken anywhere without taking up too much space in the process, and when you move from room to room, or location to location you can carry it in just one hand and place it down wherever you can so that your playback is never interrupted. It’s also just the right size to bring with you on a solo hike, attaching to your rucksack with ease and with an IP67 rating and shockproof design you can really take it anywhere.

The ULT Field 1 is the perfect personal speaker, but if you’ve got friends coming over and you want something with a bit more oomph that can keep the conversation flowing and then crank it up when the party’s getting started, look no further than the Sony ULT Field 7.

This robust speaker packs an IP67 waterproof rating so if one of your guests accidentally spills a drink, you won’t have to worry about it getting in the way of your favourite tunes. Thanks to the carry handles on either end, you can easily transport the ULT Field 7 to the great outdoors without any hassle, so if you want to move the party to another location, there’s nothing stopping you.

If you’re feeling brave enough to completely take charge of the music and show off your skills, you can use the ULT Field 7 as an amp for your guitar, but if you’re not quite there yet then you can simply plug in a microphone and let someone else take the reigns through a session of karaoke.

There are plenty of use cases that have already been covered here but if you’re looking to host a proper event, whether as a DJ or as part of a band, then the ULT Tower 10 is the optimal choice.

This beast of a speaker is designed to make the ground rumble with each chord, pluck and note that rings out, giving the crowd everything it could possibly want for an epic night out. With full 360-degree sound, there also isn’t a bad seat in the house as you’ll pick up on rip-roaring bass and crystal clear vocals no matter where you are.

The ULT Tower 10 even goes a step beyond the music thanks to built-in lights that flash and pulse in sync with whatever’s playing to add even more life to the party.

So whether you’re looking for the right track to hit your personal best at the gym, or paint the town red with an all-night gathering for the ages, you can find exactly what you need in Sony’s ULT Range, now available at Currys.