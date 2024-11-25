SteelSeries Buyer’s Guide: Choosing the perfect gaming gear

(Sponsored) Whether you’re shopping for a friend or looking to upgrade your own setup, SteelSeries offers top-notch gaming gear for everyone from newcomers to enthusiasts.

This guide answers some essential questions about gaming tech and helps match the right SteelSeries products to each need, with solutions for all budgets and levels of expertise.

Questions to Consider When Choosing Gaming Gear

Before jumping into product recommendations, let’s address some common questions that might help you pick the best gear for your needs:

Console or PC? Your platform matters – typically headsets, like the Arctis Nova series and the newly launched, multi-award winning Arctis GameBuds , come in both PlayStation and Xbox-compatible models. Choosing the right version ensures the best fit for your gaming needs.

Your platform matters – typically headsets, like the Arctis Nova series and the newly launched, multi-award winning , come in both PlayStation and Xbox-compatible models. Choosing the right version ensures the best fit for your gaming needs. Wired or Wireless? Do you want freedom from cables? Wireless high-end models, like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset, offer high-quality, untethered gaming with features like Dual USB Connections to connect your multiple gaming devices across console, PC, Mac, VR and Switch, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and unlimited battery life (through the two-battery Infinity Power System), ideal for long gaming sessions. For those not requiring a wireless headset, you can opt to save a bit of money with wired versions such as the high-end Arctis Nova Pro or entry-level Arctis Nova 1 .

Do you want freedom from cables? Wireless high-end models, like the headset, offer high-quality, untethered gaming with features like Dual USB Connections to connect your multiple gaming devices across console, PC, Mac, VR and Switch, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and unlimited battery life (through the two-battery Infinity Power System), ideal for long gaming sessions. For those not requiring a wireless headset, you can opt to save a bit of money with wired versions such as the high-end or entry-level . Portability vs Power: Are you looking for something compact for small spaces, or a fully-equipped setup? SteelSeries has options like the Apex Pro Mini keyboard, which packs top-tier performance in a small frame, ideal for limited desk space, travelling or portable setups.

These are the key points to bear in mind when buying either for yourself or for someone else, so refer back to them when in doubt to make sure you’re making the right decision at checkout.

Essentials for Casual Gamers

Looking to elevate your gaming setup without a pro-level budget? SteelSeries has the perfect range of essentials for both PC and console gaming that balance performance with affordability.

For PC players, the Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is a great entry-level choice, featuring ultra-lightweight design, the durable TrueMove Core sensor, and stable wireless connectivity for smooth gaming on a budget.

The Arctis Nova 1 headset is a fantastic entry-level pick-up at just under £60, with ClearCast Gen 2 noise-cancelling technology helping to isolate your voice on the mic, all while delivering premium-quality audio that the Arctis Nova series offers.

Affordable Luxury: Premium Gear at Accessible Prices

SteelSeries also offers products that deliver premium features at more accessible prices, great for those who want quality products without the high-end cost.

For budget-conscious gamers looking for premium quality, previous-generation models like the Apex Pro and Apex Pro Mini are excellent buys during sale seasons. With OmniPoint adjustable switches, they offer flagship performance and durability at a more affordable price with all the software smarts included.

Console and cross-platform gamers will enjoy the Arctis Nova 5 headset, delivering immersive audio with over 150 EQ presets custom created to enhancing games, movies and music, while the Arctis Companion App supports tweaking on the go with Quick-Switch Wireless between 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth. Available in versions tailored to either PlayStation or Xbox while also being compatible with PC, Switch, Android and iOS, it’s an excellent choice for those who want a superior audio experience without breaking the bank.

Ideal for Work-from-Home, High-End Gaming and Entertainment

For those who need gear that performs both on and off the clock, SteelSeries’ versatile lineup includes options that are perfect for work-from-home setups, gaming and entertainment.

The highly-acclaimed Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is a standout choice for gamers and professionals alike. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), dual connectivity, and Infinity Power’s swappable batteries, it delivers seamless transitions between work calls, gaming and media. Plus, it supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless so you can stay connected to multiple devices.

A compact keyboard like the Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3 is ideal for desks with limited space and those who want a wire-free setup. Its compact 75% layout maintains full functionality, and it comes with a plethora of features including Rapid Tap – providing 2-in-1 action keys that allow you to complete two actions with the same key based on pressure. While the three-layers of sound dampening foam and lubed switches will make every press a premium and satisfying “thock”. This is at the cutting edge of keyboard design.

MMO and MOBA players will find a perfect companion in the Aerox 9 Wireless, an ultra-lightweight mouse at just 89 grams, complete with an extensive 180-hour battery life and 18 programmable buttons and the high-precision TrueMove Air Sensor for fast, accurate tracking.

What about Streamers?

SteelSeries has taken its industry-leading expertise in gaming audio and applied it to a microphone built specifically for streamers: the Alias Microphone. This professional-grade mic features a large, 1-inch condenser capsule, delivering broadcast-quality sound with depth and clarity unmatched by most gaming mics. Its cardioid pattern isolates your voice from background noise, ensuring that every word is crisp and clear. Paired with SteelSeries’ Sonar Audio Software Suite, Alias provides gamers with an all-in-one sound studio at their fingertips.

Great Gifts

If you’re looking for great gifts that allow your money to go even further, SteelSeries has several affordable options that still pack a quality experience.

The QcK Prism mousepad adds both functionality and style with its RGB border lighting. Its smooth, micro-woven surface is perfect for any gamer and complements other RGB gaming setups. For desktop gamers or anyone needing extra control, the QcK Heavy mousepad provides a thick, durable surface at an agreeable price point.

The Arctis Gamebuds meanwhile are an excellent option for those who want to experience the world’s leading premium gaming headset experience, in a compact form factor. With ANC, the Arctis Companion App with over 150+ EQ presets and compatibility options across console, PC, Switch, handhelds, smartphones and VR through either Bluetooth or the 2.4Ghz dongle. These gaming earbuds can also be used to listen to music and podcasts on the go, making them an incredibly versatile pair.

There is also the excellent KontrolFreek range of products for controllers – these include Performance Thumbsticks, Precision Rings and Grips for controllers across Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch to improve precision, accuracy and give players a responsive feel.

SteelSeries’ product range provides solutions for every gaming need, from elite pro-level gear to budget-friendly essentials. No matter who you’re shopping for, the brand’s reputation for quality ensures you’ll find a gift or upgrade that enhances every gamer’s experience. Take advantage of seasonal sales and give the gift of high-performance gaming gear that lasts. Find the SteelSeries Amazon Gifting Page here.