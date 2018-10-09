Sponsored: shopping around for the best deal with PriceSpy

Promotional Feature: Shopping around to find the best deal can save you hundreds. But it’s also time consuming. So what’s the best way to compare the price on a product to ensure you’re getting the best deal?

PriceSpy is a fully impartial price and product comparison service. It is available as an app on iOS and Android devices, or via the website. PriceSpy enables its users to compare prices and product specifications across a range of products. It also considers stock levels, shipping prices and historic price information. Guiding its users towards the best purchase decision. Information is updated up to five times each day and once every hour on Black Friday.

In contrast to other services, PriceSpy is fully impartial in that it lists both shops that pay it a service fee to be listed (known as featured shops) as well as shops that don’t. By default, PriceSpy always lists the cheapest price first, regardless of whether the shop is a featured store or not. PriceSpy says it does not display preference to any one shop over another.

We noticed that some retailers had prices listed, but with no way to click through to buy as they aren’t featured shops. However, after comparing prices, it is easy to find the products at the retailer of your choice in a new tab simply by Googling.

Impartial shopping site

Currently, PriceSpy compares over 3,100 shops (790 of these are featured shops) and five million prices across 837 product categories such as white goods, computing, home appliances, sports, fashion and toys. Each product page details the product’s features, retailers which stock it, the price and availability.

Getting the best deal

PriceSpy also has a ‘Daily Deals’ section, which it says cannot be influenced by paying for position. Daily Deals show the best current product prices.

In order to help users find the best deal, the site includes a bunch of tools including price history and price prediction graphs. This can be useful to determine the true price of a product that might have been discounted over Black Friday, for example.

Other tools include price alerts, so the especially price-sensitive are told when the price of an item has hit a specific threshold, and a feature comparison, to enable checking like for like product specifications. Alerts can be set up as push notifications from the app or emailed alerts.

The PriceSpy barcode scanner is also a valuable feature which allows shoppers to scan items in-store and instantly see if the item can be bought for cheaper online.