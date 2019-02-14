SPONSORED Everything you need to know about the new LG gram 17”, including how to win one

Are you on the market for a big-screen but lightweight laptop that won’t break your back or bank balance? Then you may want to check out LG’s shiny new 17-inch LG gram. Here’s why:

17” LG gram – Specs and features

The new LG gram is the follow-up to the smaller 15-inch version that topped the hallowed Work Laptop of the Year category at the 2018 Trusted Reviews Awards.

The 17-inch LG gram is similarly aimed at prosumers and professionals on the market for a powerful, big-screen laptop that’s also thin and light.

Most notable is that LG has managed to cram a giant 17-inch display into a 15.6-inch clamshell. The clever design also makes it world’s lightest 17-inch laptops available, measuring in at a modest 174mm thick and weighing a meagre 1340g (2.95lbs).

The screen has a dinky bezel and 16:10 aspect ratio. This, coupled with its super-sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution makes it a great choice for video and photo editors.

Aside of the above, the LG gram has all the trappings of a modern laptop featuring a choice of 8th-Gen Intel CPUs and multiple memory and storage options. You can see a full breakdown of the 17” LG gram configuration options in the table below.

Screen 17-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, sRGB 96%, 300-nit max brightness Weight 1340g Dimensions 380.6 x 265.7 x 17.4mm Battery 72Wh CPU Intel 8th Gen. Intel i7/i5/i3 Core Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8GB/16GB (DDR4, 1 on board + 1 slot) Storage 256GB/512GB/1024GB (2 x M.2 slot) Connectivity I/O Port USB 3.1 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 3 – Option), USB 3.1 x3

Add to this the laptop’s sizable 72Wh battery, which lasts up to 19.5 hours, and robustly built MIL-STD-810G military-grade metal shell and the 17” LG gram becomes a seriously enticing choice for prosumers and mobile office workers who are regularly on the move.

2019 LG gram #ScaleUp Campaign– How to win a free 17” LG gram

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited then you’ll be pleased to hear that for a limited time only you’ll have a chance to win your very own 17” LG gram through LG’s #ScaleUpIdea, Trick Photo competition.

The competition will run on Instagram and challenge fans to capture the perfect shot representing their favorite part of the 17” LG gram. This could be anything from a picture of a power plant to showcase it’s awesome battery life to a sleek landscape to represent it’s slender design.

Post your chosen shot to your Instagram with the #LGgram and one of the #ScaleUpSize, #ScaleUpLightweight and #ScaleUpBattery hashtags. The competition will run from February 14 to March 7 and see three lucky photographers net themselves a free 17” LG gram. The more unique and creative the piece will increase the chance to win one!

If you’re after yet more swag, you can also win yourself a $30 Amazon voucher via LG’s #ScaleUpQuiz event. The event will be running on Instagram and YouTube between the 14-27 February.

To enter, simply watch a video on either platform and answer a question about the new 17” LG gram in the comments that includes the #LGgram and #ScaleUpQuiz hashtags. There will be a grand total of 100 winners, so get posting!

