Shopping for a laptop this Christmas? Ryzen™ machines are the only way to go

(SPONSORED) Knowing where to start with laptops can be tricky at any time of year, but throw in the need to buy one before the Christmas holidays and you’re looking at a gargantuan task. Luckily for you (and other shoppers reading this), you can bypass the need for hours upon hours of research by simply opting for a reliable Ryzen™-powered laptop.

When it comes to buying a consistently powerful laptop this Christmas, your first port of call should be to check that the machine in question features an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor. Understandably, for most people it’s more tempting to avoid getting bogged down in specs and simply focus on the features that you’ll get for your money, but by making sure that you have a solid processor from the get-go, all of the other features that you want out of a laptop will fall into place.

But what is it that makes the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor so great? As the culmination of AMD’s years of experience in the computing space, the 5000 series is the company’s most powerful and energy-efficient chipsets to date, with architecture designed to make your laptop feel like a proper desktop PC on the go, without sacrificing battery life in the process.

Check out the range of laptops powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile processors at Currys

You might be concerned that all of this impressive tech comes at a premium, but you’ll be glad to know that the Ryzen™ 5000 series caters to all different types of use-cases so that you don’t have to pay extra for features that you don’t plan on using.

For instance, any students needing to do some light work over the Christmas break will get on just fine with the AMD Ryzen™ 3, while the AMD Ryzen™ 5 kicks it up a notch with faster speeds to keep you more productive. Any gamers wanting to sneak in a few rounds on Christmas Eve will find exactly what they’re looking for in the AMD Ryzen™ 7, but any content creators who need to run heavy duty software at a moment’s notice should look no further than the AMD Ryzen™ 9.

In any scenario you can think of, the Ryzen™ 5000 series can power through it with ease, so you can rest assured that whenever a laptop is listed as having a Ryzen™ chipset onboard, you’ll be covered. Speaking of which, here’s a handful of Ryzen™-equipped laptops that are well worth checking out.

LENOVO Yoga 6

When sitting at a desk, laptops have always made for great entertainment devices, but what about when you’re cozying up on the sofa? Tablets have usually ruled the roost in this regard, but with a 360-degree rotating hinge, the Lenovo Yoga 6 combines the best of both worlds to bring you a one-stop device for all of your needs. Make use of the Ryzen™ 5 processor inside to get all your work done and once it’s out the way, flip the screen round into tablet mode and enjoy your favourite series with the Yoga 6’s touchscreen and Dolby Atmos support.

Key perks:

360-degree hinge

Full HD touchscreen

Dolby Atmos support

Get the Lenovo Yoga 6 from £699 at Currys

HP Pavilion 14

When it comes to being the most productive person on your team, the HP Pavilion 14 gives you tools to make that a reality. The machine’s elevated keyboard gives you plenty of travel when typing and the gorgeous IPS display offers up a wide-viewing angle so you can work in the most comfortable way possible. As an added bonus, the Alexa smart assistant comes built-in with the HP Pavilion, so you can set reminders, hear your daily schedule or even check up on the day’s weather just by using your voice.

Key perks:

Alexa built-in

Wide-viewing angles

Raised keyboard for comfortable typing

Get the HP Pavilion 14 from £699 at Currys

HP ENVY x360

With a massive 15.6-inch screen, a whopping 512GB SSD for storage and a battery life of up to 11.5-hours on a single charge, the HP ENVY x360 can easily be your go-to device for all of life’s needs. During the day, you can breeze through your workload as the larger display allows for multiple windows to be open at one time without causing any eye-strain, and at night you can flip the 360-degree hinge around to enjoy your favourite films in a new way thanks to the robust Bang & Olufsen powered speakers. There’s even a fingerprint reader built into the keyboard, keeping your precious files and data safe from intruders.

Key perks:

Large 15.6 Full HD display

Bang & Olufsen speakers

Built-in fingerprint reader

Get the HP ENVY x360 from £899 at Currys