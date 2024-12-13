Secure your most precious accounts with a robust password manager from LastPass

(Sponsored) From your favourite streaming services to your social media accounts and even fitness tracking apps, we all have an ever increasing amount of accounts set up in order to live in the modern age.

It can be all too easy to forget about just how many accounts we have on the go but to do so is to put them, and your personal information, at great peril. Luckily, this is where LastPass is here to help.

LastPass is one of the most popular password managers on the market, and with the suite of tools that the company offers to consumers, it isn’t hard to see why. It also doesn’t matter if you’re tech-savvy or not, LastPass features are designed to be used by everyone.

One of the biggest initial hurdles of setting up a new account (aside from picking an available username) is in establishing a viable password, but LastPass is ready to help from the outset with its comprehensive password generator. Not only can it instantly develop a password that’s super hard to crack, but it gives you the ability to tailor it to how you see fit, tweaking the character length, and whether numbers or symbols are included, just to name a few options.

Once you’ve made your robust new password, LastPass then saves it (along with your corresponding account email or username) so that it can be looked up whenever you need it. In fact, thanks to LastPass’ one-click autofill, you don’t have to worry about rejigging your memory every time you need to log-in – just get LastPass to fill in all the information for you.

What’s more, this works across all devices where you’re logged into LastPass, so if you need to login to your emails on your work laptop whilst delving into your local cafe’s smartphone app for some tasty rewards, LastPass has you covered.

If you want to simplify the process even further, you can enable LastPass’ ‘Passwordless login’ feature which allows you to move on from the username and password combo of old, instead allowing LastPass’ authenticator app to verify your identity via FaceID or the fingerprint reader on your phone. It also works with any methods of biometric verification on your laptop.

As futuristic as Passwordless login is, there are some age-old conventions that just never go away, namely friends or family members quizzing you for login details. Of course, it’s always recommended that you never share passwords with anyone you don’t know, and even emailing passwords to a loved one is still a risk. With that in mind, LastPass has the perfect solution with Secure Password Sharing.

This ingenious feature allows you to encrypt passwords when you send them, so the recipient in question never gets to actually see the password you’ve sent, but simply use it to login to their service of choice. This prevents any key information from leaking during the sharing process, and if you want to solve any password sharing issues ahead of time then you can set up secure folders containing the passwords and login info that loved ones might need.

As a final flourish, the Security Dashboard from LastPass acts as your hub of operation where you can get an overview on the current strength of all your active passwords, and discover if one of those passwords has been compromised. This helps you to stay one step ahead of any scammers who might try to seize your information for nefarious ends.

These are just a handful of the main features you can get with a LastPass subscription, with the full list of services found here. Depending on the scale of your requirements and the amount of people in need of password protection, LastPass has several subscription tiers so that you can opt for the one that suits you best.

If you’re buying for yourself then a Premium subscription is the way to go, or the expanded Families option for those living in larger households. Independent business owners may be better paired with the Teams tier, while larger businesses will find a true suite of features at the Business level.

Whatever your reasons are for wanting greater password protection, LastPass has a subscription tier to suit everyone, so head on over to LastPass now to see what a dedicated password manager can do for you.