The Samsung Galaxy S10 Family: Find your perfect match (sponsored)

Samsung is no stranger to announcing a hundred and one brand new handsets in one breath, from the recently launched Note 10 and Note 10 Plus to its current flagship range of smartphones, the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e.

Packed full of futuristic features, it goes without saying they’re an impressive family of smartphones. The question is, which one is for you?

Allow us to take you, Blind Date style, around these fantastic handsets and find you your perfect match. The question is: will it be the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e?

The fancy dinner date type – Samsung Galaxy S10

A little traditional and packing all the truly romantic elements of a date, the S10 incorporates all Samsung’s ready-to-go features. The S10’s highlight reel includes its 6.1-inch size, making it one of the smaller flagships around; it also boasts a beautiful screen, in-screen UltraSonic fingerprint sensor, and a trusty 3400mAh battery cell.

Paired with an amazing tariff, its easy to see how the S10 could be the one for you. If you’re looking for a fairly low-cost upfront payment and always ensure you find out the Wi-Fi password wherever you are, a fairly small slice of data is all you’ll need. Offering some pretty budget friendly contracts, iD Mobile offer a decent 5GB of data, alongside unlimited minutes and texts for £29.99 upfront and £49.99 a month.

Or you can lay it on thick and go from dating to a relationship with this Vodafone unlimited deal. The Unlimited Max package means you’ll benefit from the network’s fastest internet speeds, pie-ing buffering whilst you binge and lagging when you game. Again, pay £29.99 upfront and just £51 a month for this Vodafone temptress.

Hipster burger joint type – Samsung Galaxy S10+

The type who chooses where to eat based on how Instagram-worthy the interior is, the standout feature of the S10+ is the Samsung Galaxy S10+’s camera. With a whopping two cameras on the front and three on the rear, the newbie that tips it over the edge is the ultra-wide sensor, offering even more versatility in your smartphone photography. And don’t forget its completely large 6.4-inch screen with Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED+ goodness…

Want a contract that can really bring the heat? O2 aren’t kidding around with 60GB of data, a truly chunky dose for all the browsing and updating you could ever want to do. Keep the monthly outgoings a touch less intimidating and bite the bullet with a £79.99 upfront cost and only £55 a month.

Still a very healthy sounding tariff for those who edge on the more heavy usage of their smartphone, Vodafone’s 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and calls tariff comes in at £49 a month and £59.99 upfront.

Will settle for takeaway type – Samsung Galaxy S10e

Although admittedly the more budget friendly option, it still boasts the beautiful Dynamic AMOLED+ display of its more superior counterparts. The S10e’s screen measures at 5.8-inches, foregoing the curved edges of the pricier models. Unlike the S10 and S10+, the fingerprint sensor is mounted to the side of the handset rather than being embedded within the screen,

If you’re constantly searching for the free date options, to match your more budget-range phone, you probably also want a contract that meets those needs, too. For 1GB of data, talk the old fashioned way (when it comes to phones, that is) with unlimited minutes and texts for £29 a month and £29.99 upfront.

On the flip side, spend a little more per month but less upfront and enjoy a delicious 30GB of data and unlimited everything else with EE. A true charmer, EE also offers customers free access for a limited amount of time to the likes of Prime Video, BT Sport and Apple Music when taking up one of its contracts. £9.99 upfront and £36 a month, will it be true love?

Redeem a giftcard with your tariff

When it comes to that second or third date, Carphone Warehouse are making this purchase even better. Sign-up to any of their Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e plans and you can also redeem a £40 gift card to spend at a number of retailers including Uber Eats and Marks and Spencer.

