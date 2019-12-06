Ring just launched two new Stick Up Cams – here’s what you need to know (sponsored)

(In partnership with Currys PC World)

Then you’ll be pleased to know the clever folks at Ring have launched two new super-swish Stick Up Cams: The Stick Up Cam Plug-In and Stick Up Cam Battery.

Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In: Super convenient security with unlimited battery

Keen to keep a 24/7, non-stop eye on what’s going on in your home or garden? Then the Stick Up Cam Plug-In may be just the trick. The camera, as the name suggests, is the cabled option in Ring’s latest Stick Up Cam line.

It comes with mounts for flat and vertical surfaces, so you’ll be able to set it up in the lounge, above your front door and pretty much any other place you can think of that’s close to a mains connection.

For a modest £89 it nabs you super sharp 1080p video recording that’ll let you keep a sharp eye on your pet, family and any potential neerdowell lurking around your garden.

As an added perk it comes with super swish smart controls that’ll let you tweak it’s motion sensitivity and set it to only monitor specific zones in its field of view – meaning you won’t get spammed with notifications every time someone walks past your window.

What’s more, thanks to its nifty app it can sync and pair with other Ring products, such as the Video Doorbell or Ring Alarm, making it quick and easy to setup a whole home security system in minutes.

Ring Smart Security Products Buy Ring Smart Home Products from Currys PC World If you want to bring your home security system into the 21st century, there's only one way about it. Ring products can give you peace of mind whilst also working in tandem with your existing smart home products. It's tough to put a price on home security, but at these prices, Ring offers incredible value for money.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: Flexibility and wireless freedom

Got a tricky spot you want to monitor that’s not close to a plug socket? Then the Stick Up Cam Battery has you covered. The camera comes with all the benefits of the Stick Up Cam Plugin, and the ability to adjust your motion zones to find the ideal setting for you and your home.

Costing the same £89 as its wired sibling the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery can be placed anywhere in your home, regardless of if it’s near a power socket. Want to see which local tabby is bullying your cat or discreetly see who’s going in and out of your garden? Then place the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery in the bushes and enjoy a discrete view of what’s going on.

If you want to make sure there are no gaps between coverage you can also invest in a second battery pack, so you always have a spare if the one being used runs out, making it a perfect choice for security conscious buyers looking to get a view of tricky to reach areas in their home.

Where to buy the new Ring Stick Up Cams?

Tempted by one of the new Ring Stick Up Cams? Well you should be as they look awesome. What’s more, you can pick them up now from Currys World. If you do we’d also recommend signing up to Ring Protect, so you can save any recordings and incidents the cameras captures to the cloud for up to 30 days.

