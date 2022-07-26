Revamp your next movie night with Samsung’s OLED TVs or The Frame (Sponsored)

After a long day at work, is there any better way to relax than by kicking your shoes off and settling down to watch one of your favourite films or TV shows? It’s a practice enjoyed worldwide but it’s only with Samsung’s range of OLED TVs that you can create the best entertainment experience possible from the comfort of your own home.

OLED technology is leaps and bounds ahead of standard LED TVs, thanks to its use of self-lighting pixels to create an image that accurately represents what filmmakers envisioned with true blacks and a stunning level of contrast. The technology on its own is impressive, but it’s the extra features of Samsung’s latest TVs that take OLED to the next level.

For starters, Samsung’s latest TVs make use of Quantum Dot technology that provides even more colour vibrancy and accuracy on top of what’s capable with OLED. This means that you can enjoy your favourite shows and films with a degree of brightness and intensity that you simply won’t find anywhere else.

This works in tandem with Samsung’s next-generation AI processor which, thanks to a little help from HDR10+, can analyse each scene as it happens to constantly deliver the best image possible. What this means is that your go-to horror movies are dripping with atmosphere, while animated films are bright and full of life. No matter what you’re watching, you’ll always get the best version possible.

The same goes for wherever you’re sat as well, as Samsung has created an Ultra Viewing Angle that allows you to stay clued in on the action at all times. Let’s face it, whenever we’ve had friends over for the match, there’s always one person who gets left squinting at the screen, but with Samsung’s TV design, everyone has the best seat in the house.

As with any good movie night however, video quality is just one part of the equation, which is why Samsung has spent just as much time perfecting the audio finesse of its TVs. Samsung’s OLED range combines the prowess of Dolby Atmos with its own Object Tracking Sound to create a 3D soundscape that envelops your senses from all angles.

No part of a scene goes unheard as Dolby Atmos picks up on the detail while Object Tracking Sound projects the audio so that you get the full cinematic experience, all without the need for a soundbar. The same S95B processor that enables all of these exciting features is also at the heart of Samsung’s Smart TV interface.

Getting you straight to the content you love, Samsung’s super-fast Tizen powered smart interface gives you access to all the most popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and BT Sport*. There’s no need for any extra streaming devices when you have a Samsung TV at home.

In spite of their lofty feature-set, Samsung’s TVs buck the trend by remaining slim and eye-catching, but if you want a TV that embraces a wholly new design approach, one that blends seamlessly with your home décor, then you have to check out Samsung’s The Frame (LS03B).

The Frame is nothing short of elegant. Gone are the days of having an unsightly black box take up the majority of your living room, The Frame flips the role of a TV on its head by using an anti-glare matte display that can depict world renowned works of art when you’re not watching anything.

In Art Mode, The Frame can show off near lifelike representations of over 1600** works of art from artists like Van Gogh to complement your home’s existing style. To further embrace a connection with the art world, it’s possible to add unique bezels*** that encompass the TV like a traditional picture frame. This way, The Frame looks less like a TV and more like something you’d come across in an art museum.

To hammer that point home even further, Samsung has worked to minimise the amount of visible wires and connections stemming from The Frame. Thanks to the One Connect Box, you can feed all of your additional devices into one centralised hub, which then only uses a single cable to connect to The Frame itself. Couple that with The Frame’s slim-fit wall mount which allows the set to sit flush against your wall, and you’re looking at one of the most visually stunning pieces of technology ever made.

Whether you’re looking to create the ideal home cinema with Samsung’s OLED TV range or transform your living room with Samsung’s stylish The Frame, you can find both options right now on Currys’ online store.

Even if you’ve found a cheaper price elsewhere, Currys will be able to match it with the Currys Price Promise. There’s no need to go hunting for discount codes – you’ll be able to get the best price every time when you shop with Currys.

*Subscriptions required. 3rd party content providers may remove apps from the Smart TV platform or stop updating them at any time.

**Art Store Subscription required

***Available separately