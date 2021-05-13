Put home security in the palm of your hand with Hive HomeShield (sponsored)

If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that our homes are precious. In addition to being the place where we relax, raise children and get to be the truest version of ourselves, many homes have also taken on the role of being our place of work. As the cornerstone of daily life for so many of us right now, our homes have never been more valuable and as such, home security is now more important than ever.

Since its inception, Hive has pioneered the technology of smart home security, making it easier than ever for you to set-up a robust home security system that can be tailored to suit your humble abode, with products such as the Hive View Outdoor and the Hive Siren (the latter of which can also emit a floodlight to deter intruders). The company’s latest invention however, Hive HomeShield, promises to take that innovation a step further by placing control of your entire security system squarely into the palm of your hand, accessible anywhere and at any time whilst integrating with all your existing Hive products.

Available from £9.99 a month, HomeShield allows users to access every facet of their Hive home security system on their smartphone. This means that, regardless of where you are, you’ll always have instant access to the live camera feeds within your home, with the last 30-days of footage available at any time in case you need to share it with family members or the police.

The instant access offered by HomeShield allows it to quell those thoughts of home that might otherwise crop up throughout the day: did the kids make it back from school okay? Did I leave the backdoor open? Has the dog found his way into the pantry, again? You don’t even need to check the Hive app regularly for this information, as you’ll receive a notification whenever the security mode has been changed by a loved one who’s just returned home.

It’s in the event of a potential break-in that HomeShield really shines however, as you’ll receive an immediate notification on your phone or Apple Watch if an alarm has been triggered. To ensure that your loved ones are also notified of the event, they can download the Hive app and set-up an account to receive the same security alerts that you’ll see. Not only can this help to keep those closest to you safe from harm, but it can also increase the response time in contacting the local authorities.

If you can’t work from home, it can sometimes be tricky to coordinate with tradespeople or any other professionals who might need access to your address. With HomeShield in tow, you can grant temporary access to anyone of your choosing by distributing a unique code that can be used to disarm the system via the Hive Keypad. After the work’s been done, all you have to do is remove them from the access list, ensuring that the system isn’t abused in any way.

As if the system couldn’t get any easier, HomeShield can be controlled with nothing more than the sound of your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Simply state which modes you’d like to set and HomeShield will take care of the rest – it can even work seamlessly with your established Alexa and Google Assistant routines so that various alarms and settings can kick in automatically at different times of the day.

If you’re interested in HomeShield but are approaching Hive’s infrastructure for the first time then don’t worry, the company has you covered with a simple online quiz to determine which products would work best in your home. This effectively takes away all the fuss of having to visualise a security system from the ground up.

As an additional incentive, there are even more features coming to HomeShield in the near future, such as using the Hive Lights to flash and signal a countdown before an alarm is sounded. The Hive View Indoor will also be receiving an update that will allow it work as an indoor siren – making it the perfect security device for anyone living in a flat or apartment who doesn’t have the ability to set-up an outdoor security system.

If professional installation isn’t available as a result of the ongoing pandemic then fear not as the ingenious design of Hive’s products ensure that setting it up yourself couldn’t be easier (plus you can take all the credit and be an absolute hero). Once HomeShield is set-up, you’ll have all the aforementioned features including 30-days of unlimited camera history, instant notifications if a security mode is changed or an alarm is tripped, as well as a live video feed directly to your smartphone.

From only £9.99 a month, the Hive HomeShield is an affordable way to give you the full, smart security feature set that your home deserves, right in the palm of your hand.