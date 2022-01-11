Productivity or style? Have both with Samsung’s new folding phones

SPONSORED: Bored of the sea of monotonous new phones hitting the market? Want something to turn heads, or help you become a spreadsheet wizard on the move?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions then you’ll be pleased to know that Samsung has an answer to your woes with its latest Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones!

Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Galaxy Z Fold3 – Productivity personified

Poweruser, prosumer or student on the hunt for an all in one phone that’ll let you take notes, manage spreadsheets and discreetly enjoy a bit of Netflix on the move? Then you’ll want to check out the Galaxy Z Fold3.

The folding phone is the ultimate tool for anyone in need of a mobile workstation. To catch you, the device is a folding screen phone that lets you use it as a regular handset, or giant 7.6-inch tablet.

Paired with the one of Samsung’s Pro S Pens, the device works for everything from managing spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel, to scribbling down lecture notes or shopping lists in Samsung’s handy Notes app.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the Fold is also an absolute beast when it comes to hardware. The twin OLED screens’ buttery smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate makes them wonderfully responsive, and a clear step on the competition for key things like note taking and drawing.

Backing them up, the cutted edge Snapdragon 888 CPU will blitz through everything from photo editing in Adobe Photoshop Express to running demanding games like PUBG. And as a final perk, the triple sensor rear camera will let you capture all your memories in vivid detail.

Make no mistake, if you want the ultimate phone for productivity the Galaxy Z Fold3 is the phone for you.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip3 – Stylishly compact

If you want a phone that’ll turn heads, then the Galaxy Z Flip3 is 2021’s must have item. The phone features a cutting edge twin screen design inspired by the classic clamshell handsets of old.

The device features a main 6.7-inch OLED screen that folds in on itself to reveal a secondary front display that can be used for quick alerts and replies to incoming messages.

As well as looking awesome, the ultra-swish mixed metal and glass design lets you get all the perks of a full sized phone, with the added benefit of a convenient, small pocket-friendly folded form factor.

But that’s not the Fold3’s only perk. As well as looking gorgeous the device comes packed with cutting edge parts that let it deliver industry leading performance, and all day battery life making the ideal companion for any fashion-conscious buyer.

Shop the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Samsung

Trade in for big discounts

Sold on the new phones? Then you’ll be pleased to know Samsung’s offering big discounts on both if you trade in your old handset.

Swap your old phone in at any Samsung Store and you could save as much as £600 buying the Galaxy Z Fold3. Do the same when buying a Galaxy Z Flip3 on the Samsung Store and you could shave as much as £550 of the phone’s price.

If you want a free wearable with your new phone you can also still purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Do so and you’ll be able to pick up Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch4 free of charge. If that’s not a cracking deal we don’t know what is!