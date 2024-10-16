Performance meets power – Currys has unbeatable prices on HP’s new laptops

(Sponsored) Upgrading your tech setup can feel overwhelming, but with the HP Laptop range now available at unbeatable prices, it’s never been easier to find the perfect laptop for your needs.

Whether you’re a student gearing up for a new semester, a professional looking for a reliable work-from-home setup or someone who just values eco-conscious technology, HP’s laptops offer a perfect balance of performance, design and sustainability. Well, with Currys offering great prices on the HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop, there’s never been a better time to invest in a high-performance device without breaking the bank.

The HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop is powered by Intel Core processors, ensuring smooth performance for a variety of tasks. You can also get the i3 version for £329, making it an affordable option for anyone looking to upgrade their tech. This range gives you the chance to spend wisely on a laptop that’ll serve your needs at a good price – now is the time to act if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

At the heart of this lineup is the versatile HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop, which delivers the perfect blend of power and portability. For students heading back to school, this laptop is a standout option thanks to its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which allows for seamless multitasking, even with demanding applications. Whether you’re writing essays, working on group projects, or attending virtual classes, the 15s-fq5510sa can handle it all without breaking a sweat.

This laptop also features Intel Iris Xᵉ graphics, which means it’s great for entertainment as well. After a long day of studying or working, you can unwind with your favourite shows or dive into some light gaming. Its Full HD anti-glare display ensures that you get clear, vibrant visuals whether you’re working outdoors or binge-watching from the comfort of your sofa.

One of the most appealing aspects of the HP Laptop series is its commitment to sustainability. The HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop, for instance, is made from recycled materials and holds an EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR certification. This makes it an excellent choice for eco-conscious consumers who want a high-performing device that also minimises its environmental impact. It’s a great laptop for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint while still enjoying top-tier technology.

The HP range doesn’t stop there however. It offers a variety of laptops tailored to different needs, ensuring there’s an option for everyone. If you’re a student on a budget, there is a £70 discount currently on the i3 model (15s-fq5585sa), starting from £329, providing excellent performance at a fraction of the cost of many premium laptops. These models are powered by Intel Core processors, which means you’re still getting solid performance for everyday tasks, whether that’s browsing the web, working on assignments, or streaming content.

If you’re looking for a laptop that can handle more demanding tasks, such as graphic design, video editing or gaming, the HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop has you covered. With Intel Iris Xᵉ graphics and powerful Intel Core processors across the lineup, you’ll be able to tackle more intensive applications with ease. The vivid display ensures that all your creative work looks sharp, while the robust processing power means you won’t be held back by slow load times or lag.

While the low price is certainly a compelling reason to check out the HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop and its relatives, it’s the quality and versatility of these laptops that make them stand out. The series offers something for everyone, from budget-friendly models for students to more feature-packed options for professionals. No matter which model you choose, you’ll benefit from HP’s reputation for reliability and performance, ensuring that your new laptop will meet your needs, whether that’s productivity, entertainment or both.

The HP range is designed to seamlessly integrate into your life, offering powerful performance, eco-friendly design and sleek aesthetics. Whether you’re preparing for a new semester or upgrading your home office, these laptops have everything you need to get the job done, and with the low costs currently available at Currys, now is the perfect time to make your purchase.

Don’t miss out on the chance to pick up the HP 15s-fq5510sa 15.6″ Laptop at its low price. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or an eco-conscious consumer, there’s a HP laptop that’s right for you, and at Currys you can get it at an unbeatable price.

Found it cheaper? Currys will match it.

Currys will price match against any other UK retailer, online or in-store.

Exclusions and conditions apply. Claim within seven days. Visit currys.co.uk for details.