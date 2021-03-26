Open up the potential of your home with Samsung’s smart home appliances (sponsored)

Let’s face it, for many of us, home appliances have become functional items that get the job done but we rarely consider how they could be more than that, with the potential to offer up innovative ideas that can completely transform how you interact with your home. Luckily for us, Samsung has long been perfecting its smart home range, opening up the possibilities of the home in ways unlike never before.

Let’s take the Samsung Family Hub™ Multi-Door Fridge Freezer for instance. For any passionate foodies out there, the fridge is always the great bastion of home cooking, but its functionality starts and ends with keeping food fresh. The Family Hub™ Fridge takes things a step further with several integrated smart features* that can help you out, even when you’re away from the kitchen.

Picture the scene, you’re at the supermarket and you swear that there’s something you’ve accidentally left off your shopping list. We’ve all been there, and it’s a hassle – but there’s now an easy fix. With the Family Hub™ Fridge installed, you can look at what’s inside the fridge directly on your smartphone*, letting you know exactly what you need at a moment’s notice. You can even add digital expiry dates to each food item as it enters the fridge, taking out the guesswork over what needs replacing and lowering the instances of food waste in the process.

*Requires SmartThings App available on Android and iOS devices. An internet connection is required.

And yet, despite the fridge freezer’s core function of preserving food freshness, Samsung has also recognised the appliance’s unofficial role as a home bulletin board**. With countless magnets and stickers to hold it all in place, the average fridge freezer is usually covered in notes, but this tends to be a rather archaic means of distributing messages. With a dedicated smart display built into the frame, you won’t have to worry about messages being lost to the floor as digital memos** can be written and stored into the fridge’s memory. The age old excuse of missed notes and unheard messages are a thing of the past with the Family Hub™ set-up.

Check out the full smart home range at Samsung

**Requires StickiBoard App available on Android and iOS.

Samsung’s innovation also extends into the world of hygiene and washing machines. A common issue, even amongst those who have a stringent washing schedule for laundry, is in discovering the rogue sock or shirt that somehow leapt out of the basket on your way to the washing machine. In this instance, you’d typically have to wait until the next cycle to remedy this issue, but with Samsung’s AddWash™*** feature, you can simply pause the current cycle***, throw in some extra clothing and then let the washing machine get back to it.

***AddWash™ door can be opened at any time when the drum temperature is below 50०C.

Check out the full smart home range at Samsung