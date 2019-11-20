Official iPhone 11 battery case adds surprising and useful feature

Apple has released its official battery cases for the iPhone 11 range of smartphones, allowing users to significantly enhance run time.

However, this year, there’s an added bonus for users of the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – a dedicated camera button for quick access to the snapper.

The button can be used to open the camera app, regardless of whether the phone is locked or unlocked. It’s also multi-functional, with a quick press to take a photo and a longer press for video.

The company has placed the camera button on the bottom right corner of the phone, which is an intriguing position for it and could lead to some inadvertent presses depending on how users interact with their phone.

It does seem to be somewhat inverted compared to the volume rockers and display on/off buttons further up the phone, which may negate those inadvertent touches when gripping the handset.

Here’s what Apple has to say about the feature: “The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video. It works for selfies, too.”

Elsewhere the $129/£129 battery case also offers compatibility with Qi-certified wireless chargers, meaning you can also charge the phone and the case simultaneously. It also supports lightning accessories too.

Overall, you’ll get 50% longer battery life from the battery case, which will also protect the iPhone with a soft microfibre lining. The cases are available in Pink Sand, White and Black colour schemes and can be ordered from today with shipping commencing imminently.

