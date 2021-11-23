Need a laptop for school or uni’? Here’s why you should get a Ryzen

SPONSORED: On the hunt for a top-notch laptop to help with your school or university work that’s also great for the odd spot of Netflix binging and gaming, but not sure which to get?

We’d recommend looking at one with an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor. Though this may sound a little techie, the parts are the latest laptop chips from AMD and they come with a variety of solid perks that let them offer unparalleled performance in a variety of areas. This makes them great at everything from high end creative work to epic Fortnite battles.

Coming in a variety of flavours, it’s also possible to pick one up for a surprisingly low cost, if you know what to look out for. Here to help you find the right Ryzen laptop for your needs and budget we’ve created this handy guide.

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor: The ultimate laptop chips for work and play

Talk to any tech fan and they’ll tell you, AMD’s been on something of a hot streak with its Ryzen CPUs as of late. Since launching they’ve carved a reputation for being top performers, offering excellent multi-core speeds, which is great for creatives, and solid frame rates while gaming. This, plus their stellar multitasking, has earned them a place among our recommended laptops for close to half a decade.

The latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor builds on this legacy being the firm’s most sophisticated chips to date. Here’s a quick summary of their key perks.

Every AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor is based on AMD’s awesome Zen 3 architecture, which offers an overall 19% improvement on performance across the board. It’s also the firm’s most power efficient to date, which means laptops with a Ryzen chip can run longer and faster than before.

As a rule of thumb the chips are divided into different classes based on a number and letter in their name. Boring specs aside, each combination targets a different market. Here’s a breakdown of which is best for each specific user:

H-Series – These are AMD’s most powerful chips. They offer high-end performance and are designed for content creators and gamers. If you want a laptop to do high end design, video editing, 3D modelling or top end triple A gaming on, you’ll want one with an H series Ryzen 5000 CPU.

U-Series – These are AMD’s latest generalist laptop chips. They’re designed to run in incredibly thin and light machines and offer unparalleled battery life. If you’re just after something to type up essays, browse the web and watch Netflix on, you’re best picking up a laptop with a U-Series CPU.

From there each series is divided into numbered categories. As a rule here, higher is better. Ryzen 9 is the top dog series, offering the best power and performance for serious computational and creative work. Ryzen 7 sits just below and is the best bet for power users and gamers who don’t run hardcore processes, like Vector artwork or 4K video editing. AMD Ryzen 5 is the sweet spot for most people offering a wonderful balance of power and performance. Rounding it off Ryzen 3 is the best value for money option, offering users low costs and great power efficiency.

That all cleared up? Now comes the fun part.

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor laptops: They aren’t as expensive as you’d think

Picking a CPU is one thing, but what about the laptop itself? There are already oodles of great Ryzen 5000 machines doing the rounds, so knowing which is most worthy of your attention can be tricky. Here to help you save time and money here are some of the best you can buy right now.

Acer Swift 3

Looking for ultrabook performance, but don’t want to pay half your student loan for the privilege? Then you should check out the Acer Swift 3. The device is an ultra-thin and light laptop that’s more than powerful enough for everything from essay writing to lightweight photo editing. This plus its stellar screen and lengthy battery life make it a great option for most people.

Key perks:

Super sharp and bright full HD display

Ultra-thin design

Premium processing power

Lengthy 12 hour battery life

Get the Acer Swift 3 from £699 at Currys

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is one of the best laptops in its price range at the moment offering a solid mix of super fast performance and lengthy battery life. Make now mistake, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 has everything you need for work and play featuring a comfortable keyboard, powerful productivity performance, thanks to its Ryzen CPU, and a lovely Full HD screen for Netflix breaks.

Key perks:

Powerful enough for serious multitasking and content creation

Brilliant screen for entertainment

Up to 14 hours of battery life

Get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 from £799 at Currys

HP ENVY x360

Available in 13 and 15-inch versions the HP Envy x360 is the ideal option for anyone that wants a convertible laptop. Featuring a 360 hinge the device can be set in laptop, tent and tablet configurations and comes with an edge-to-edge touch screen. Powered by a Ryzen 7 CPU this means it’s great for doodling or taking notes on, if you pick up an active stylus. For people that regularly Zoom with friends or are learning remotely its 88-degree Wide Vision HD Camera is also a godsend.

Key perks:

Edge-to-edge FHD touchscreen

88-degree Wide Vision HD Camera

Corning® Gorilla Glass NBT durable display

Get the HP ENVY x360 from £849 at Currys

Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 is another great option for anyone on the hunt for a great 2-in-1 laptop. Featuring a choice of various Ryzen 5000 chips, the device has a wonderfully premium metal chassis, great 14-inch touch screen and lengthy battery life. This makes it a great option for any buyer on the hunt for a great school or university laptop.

Key perks:

14-inch Full HD touchscreen.

2-in-1 design

Up to 11 hours of Battery Life

Get the Dell Inspiron 14 from £799 at Currys