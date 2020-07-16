Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: All the facts on Xiaomi’s AirPods rival

Xiaomi unveiled the latest updates to some popular product lines this week. We’ve already shared all there is to know about the new Redmi 9 smartphone series and the Mi Smart Band 5 fitness tracker, and it’s time we took a closer look at Xiaomi’s new uber-affordable earbuds. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic are a pair of earbuds designed for everyday use. The buds are packed with premium-level features from a 20 hour battery life to one-click pairing to dual-mic noise cancellation in calls, making them a truly tempting package for less than £40.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, including where you can get them, how much they cost and all the features that come with them.

When will the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic be released?

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic are available in the UK from July 16. That means you can get your paws on them right now.

You can find them in Xiaomi’s online store.

How much will the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic cost?

Prices for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic start at £39.99. If you take advantage of Xiaomi’s earlybird offer and shop now, you can even get them for just £29.99.

The earbuds sit on the cheaper end of the true wireless market, meaning they’re probably not going to be marketed to any true audiophiles. However, if these headphones offer good value for money, they could potentially be a great choice for commuters and daily users on a budget.

What features will the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic have?

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic are the younger sibling of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The cost £30 less than the non-basic edition.

The earbuds resemble a chunkier version of Apple’s AirPods, right down to the bright white colour. The similarities don’t end there, with both headphones also boasting touch controls and one touch when you open the case thanks to Xiaomi’s pop-up pairing function (though, also like the AirPods, this feature unfortunately only works on smartphone’s made by the same brand).

The earbuds are kitted with advanced SBC and AAC codecs, as well as a large 14.2mm dynamic driver, which Xiaomi claims produce clear highs, vibrant mids and punchy bass. Dual-mic environmental noise cancellation filters out background noise for clearer calls, while in-ear detection means the earbuds will sense whether they are in your ears and play and pause the tunes automatically in accordance.

The earbuds also include Bluetooth 5.0, along with a five hour battery with 20 hours total in the case that can be fully charged via USB-C in 1.5 hours.

