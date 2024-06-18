LG’s latest speaker is the ultimate outdoor companion

(Sponsored) For years, LG has established itself as a leader in the world of portable audio with its XBOOM series, offering high-quality sound and innovative features. Now, with the launch of the all-new XBOOM Go XG2 Bluetooth speaker, LG is set to elevate your listening experience even further.

This compact, yet powerful speaker is designed for those who love to take their music on the go, providing impressive sound quality and robust durability in a portable package.

The XG2 is a marvel of modern design, engineered to be as compact and travel-friendly as possible. Its small size makes it incredibly easy to take with you wherever you go, whether that’s a beach party, a picnic in the park or a hike in the mountains. Despite its small footprint, the XG2 packs a mighty punch, delivering high sound pressure and exhilarating audio that defies its compact dimensions. Thanks to its advanced bass algorithm, this pint-sized speaker kicks out some serious bass, even at low volumes, ensuring you never miss a beat.

One of the standout features of the XG2 is its ability to deliver powerful sound from such a small device. This speaker achieves impressively high sound pressure, ensuring that you can enjoy your favourite tracks with crystal clear clarity and robust bass, no matter where you are. When you need to fill larger spaces, simply press the Sound Boost button to elevate the audio experience, making it perfect for outdoor gatherings and larger indoor spaces. The XG2’s audio performance is truly remarkable, providing a listening experience that rivals much larger speakers.

Portability is at the heart of the XG2’s design, and LG has gone to great lengths to ensure that this speaker is as easy to carry as possible. The XG2 features a convenient elastic string attachment, allowing you to connect it to your backpack, bike, and more. This flexible design means that your music can follow you wherever your adventures take you, without any hassle. The XG2 is always within easy reach, ready to provide the soundtrack to your journey.

Durability is another key feature of the XG2, making it the perfect companion for outdoor activities. This speaker is built to meet military-grade toughness standards, ensuring that it can withstand the rigours of outdoor use. From accidental drops to harsh weather conditions, the XG2 is designed to handle it all.

Water resistance is crucial for any portable speaker, and the XG2 doesn’t disappoint. With its IP67 rating, this speaker is fully protected from submersion in water so you never have to worry about it getting wet. Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour, splashed at the poolside or simply want to use the XG2 in the shower, this speaker is up to the task. The XG2’s waterproof design means that you can enjoy your music in any environment, without having to worry about damaging your speaker.

Battery life is another area where the XG2 excels. This speaker provides up to 10 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, ensuring that your music can keep going as long as you do. Whether you’re spending a day at the beach or hosting a backyard barbecue, the XG2 has the battery life to keep the music playing right through until the end of the party. This long battery life means that you can enjoy your favourite tunes without having to constantly worry about recharging your speaker.

In addition to its impressive technical specifications, the XG2 also offers a range of practical features that make it incredibly user-friendly. The speaker’s intuitive controls allow you to easily adjust the volume, thanks to the fun dial on the side, and even answer phone calls, all without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

The XG2 also features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly stream music from your smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled device. This seamless connectivity means that you can enjoy your music without the hassle of tangled wires or complicated set-up processes. Plus, with the built-in speakerphone, you can chat hands-free and make sure that everyone has their invite.

So, whether you’re heading out for a weekend camping trip or just lounging at home, the LG XBOOM Go XG2 is your perfect audio companion. It combines powerful sound, exceptional durability and unmatched portability to deliver an unparalleled listening experience. Get ready to take your music anywhere with the LG XBOOM Go XG2, now available at Currys.