LG’s latest gaming monitor puts you ahead of the competition

(Sponsored) When it comes to PC gaming, nothing completes the experience quite like a dedicated gaming monitor. Sure, your PC/laptop will be doing tons of heavy lifting, and it’s essential to have a comfortable mouse and keyboard to operate, but the monitor is your portal into these digital worlds. With that in mind, you need a monitor that understands the needs of gamers, and recognises what can turn a great game into an otherworldly experience. Simply put, you need the LG UltraGear GX7.

It’s no secret that in the world of gaming peripherals (and the wider tech world at large), LG is one of the most renowned companies out there, and its reputation for high quality products precedes it. With the LG GX7 however, the company is looking to raise the bar by providing gamers with a monitor unlike any other.

To kick things off, the LG GX7 is able to reach an unbelievable refresh rate of 480Hz. To put that into context, most high-end gaming monitors tap out at half that rate with 240Hz, but to see double that is to invoke a level of immersion that was previously thought impossible. Even when compared to competitor 480HZ products, LG retains the upper hand with DisplayPort 2.1, a huge bandwidth upgrade that is close to double that of HDMI 2.1.

Fans of fast-paced games like racing simulators or twitch-finger FPS titles will see the difference immediately as movement feels more fluid than ever as your inputs are matched with phenomenal speed. Being able to see and react to what’s happening in-game with more precision is just what’s needed to give yourself the upper hand against the competition.

The inclusion of Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Free Sync software also means that in spite of blazingly fast speeds during gameplay, you won’t have to worry about screen tearing or buffering ever getting in the way, leaving you to focus on the win.

When you’re not facing off against other players online and you want to settle into some truly immersive single-player action, this is where the gorgeous QHD OLED panel comes into its own. With a QHD resolution, the LG GX7 can unearth stunning detail in all of your favourite games, whether it be Night City’s neon-lit markets in Cyberpunk 2077 or the fabric on a character’s clothing in Baldur’s Gate 3, this monitor can bring it all to life.

That resolution is then complemented by the use of self-lighting pixels, courtesy of OLED technology. Because a single pixel can now be called upon specifically for when it’s needed, this allows for true blacks to appear on screen, creating a level of contrast that simply cannot be achieved on older display tech.

This provides a far more atmospheric experience in games that rely heavily on lighting effects, namely horror titles. Let’s just say that you haven’t experienced horror until you’ve seen it on an OLED display – searching for clues in the dark, foreboding setting of Alan Wake II has never felt more terrifying.

To really kick things up a notch, you can make use of the LG GX7’s dedicated headphone jack. With support for DTS Headphone:X, you can enjoy high-quality audio that creates a rich and full soundscape where you can experience every detail from the smallest particle effect to a rip-roaring explosion.

As the final cherry on top, the LG GX7 features a minimalist L-shaped stand which not only creates a small footprint on your desk, but you can even rest your keyboard on it after you’re ready to call it a day. Throw in a swivel range of -30 to 30 degrees and it’s incredibly easy to find the viewing angle that’s right for your set-up.

If you’re ready to take your gaming rig to new heights then now’s your chance to indulge with the LG GX7 available to preorder right now.