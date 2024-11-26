LG’s Black Friday deals are a dream come true for PC gamers

(Sponsored) The Black Friday sales are now upon us and while it might be a bit overwhelming to choose which products are worth your attention, LG’s gaming monitor deals just made the decision much easier.

Whether it be in the realm of home cinema or kitchen appliances, LG has made a name for itself in the tech business as one of the most reliable brands for quality, and that also extends to its wide range of PC gaming monitors. There are several of said monitors now available with a hefty discount for the Black Friday season, but if you aren’t sure over which option is right for you, then allow us to break it down.

Starting things off is the excellent LG 27GS95QE 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor which, in spite of its more affordable price tag (which makes it ideal for pro gamers looking to maximise their budget), can still pump out brilliantly high-end results, particularly thanks to its OLED display.

With individual self-lighting pixels, the LG 27GS95QE can provide vibrant colour exactly where it’s needed as you game, which also means that pixels can switch themselves off completely to produce true, deep blacks in the overall image. This degree of contrast can bring out the atmosphere in a level like never before, whether it be the city vistas of Cyberpunk 2077 or the dark, foreboding corridors of Silent Hill 2.

At its original price of £899.99, the LG 27GS95QE was already a great pick for any PC gamer looking to build their first premium set-up, but now that it’s available for just £649.99 for a limited time, there’s never been a better opportunity to upgrade your set-up.

For serious gamers with a bit more cash in their pocket, you may want to consider the powerful LG 32GS95UV 32-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor instead. While it boasts the same contrast credentials as the LG 27GS95QE, the LG 32GS95UV kicks things up a notch with 4K resolution.

With four times as many pixels in its display, the LG 32GS95UV can exhibit stunning detail that brings out the true craftsmanship in whichever game you’re playing. For instance, the LG 32GS95UV can unearth the intricate etchings on a character’s weapon, as well as the individual hairs in a monster’s fur.

For the gamers who love to play fast paced FPS or battle royale titles, the LG 32GS95UV can crank the frame rate all the way up to 480Hz in FHD settings, giving you the competitive edge you need to decimate the competition.

Last but certainly not least, any gamer who is looking to build the most premium gaming rig possible and with no budget restraints whatsoever, it’s in the LG GS95QE range that you’ll find the perfect companion.

Available in three size options (34-inches, 39-inches and 45-inches), these curved gaming monitors can add a whole new layer of luxury into your playtime. For starters, by adopting a curved structure, the LG GS95QE range is able to more accurately reflect the natural curvature of your eyes, enveloping them with vivid colours and fast-paced 240Hz action that can really draw you in.

By adopting a 21:9 aspect ratio, these screens are also primed to deliver the ultimate widescreen experience where you can take in so much more of the virtual environment in front of you than you possibly could with any lesser displays.

It’s the type of visual scale that can help you get the drop on an enemy encampment way off in the distance, or scan every facet of a boss at one time in search of a crucial weak point.

The inclusion of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro also means that you won’t have to worry about any dreaded screen tearing or visual hiccups when playing online, so you can always stay locked in with your key objectives.

Regardless of which LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor you decide to buy this Black Friday, you can rest assured that you’ll be getting an experience like no other, one that can elevate your passion for gaming to entirely new heights.